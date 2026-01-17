The Major Transitions of Life

Biology didn’t always use to be this way.

Long ago, before there was even Oxygen in the Earth’s atmosphere, inorganic compounds fused together in a vat of chemical creativity until the fist self-replicating molecule of either DNA or RNA was made.

Over time, and by way of evolution, the self-replicating molecules competed over who can replicate faster and with higher fidelity in the world’s chemical soup. By a process no one was there to record, and whose record we can only infer by squinting through a forensic telescope to see hints of this distant past, these self-replicating molecules formed a genetic code, a way to translate nucleic acid sequences into amino acid sequences. The amino acid sequences formed proteins, and proteins evolved to replicate the nucleic acid sequences and build a chemical environment that suits the replication of the entire system.

From primordial ooze, cells emerged, entire systems of self-contained chemical vats allowing all manners of reactions to occur, enabling this living system to digest materials in its environment and convert them to energy and materials to grow and replicate yet again.

In a world of cells diversifying their intracellular chemical vats, there emerged a peculiar cell that chose a peculiar chemical reaction to sustain itself. This cell evolved the ability to inhale CO2, drink H20, and use sunlight to make glucose and O2. Oxygenic photosynthesis was born, but that innovation proved to be profoundly disruptive. To nearly all organisms alive at the time, O2 was toxic. The evolution of oxygenic photosynthesis transformed the Earth’s atmosphere into an atmosphere with enough oxygen to kill cells. Cells had to either adapt to use oxygen, hide from oxygen, or die.

Oxygenic photosynthesis caused a mass extinction, but that mass extinction paved the way for the evolution of the reverse reaction of respiration, using glucose and O2 to release energy, CO2, and H20. Respiration allowed cells to eat other cells, consume their sugars, and then breathe oxygen to burn their sugars for fuel as they sought out more cells to consume. In this new Mad Max era of chemical fuels powering massive bubbles, cellular death stars engulfing one-another and using their parts for proliferation, there was power in numbers. Some lineages of cells evolved to band together in clonal groups, sharing resources and replicating the first instances of multicellular life.

Multicellular life, especially multicellular animal life with differentiated cells capable of sensing, motility, and metabolic processing, led to the Cambrian Explosion as animals evolved a plethora of forms and functions enabling ecological specialization that secured their advantage and enabled their persistence through countless generations.

These major transitions in the evolution of life - chemical soup to replicators, replicators to cells, cells and their proliferation of metabolic functions, cells to multicellular organisms, multicellular organisms and their proliferation of animal forms and ecological functions, and beyond - all built up over time to give us life as we know it today.

Major Transitions in Human Tools

There’s a profound similarity between biology and economics. It makes economists uncomfortable to hear what folk like Paul Krugman cleverly and hilariously call “biobabble”. To be clear, there is a lot of superficial efforts to draw analogy without first understanding the essential observations, theories, and principles of economics. However, at the heart of these systems are inescapable similarities that become most evident when one tries to use math to model them, as I did during my PhD when I realized that models of competition between species in ecology and evolutionary biology are exactly the same as many models used for, say, stochastic portfolio theory in finance.

At the core of this similarity are the processes of replication and innovation. Mathematically, “replication” means you start with one thing (A) and you make n more new versions (nA), resulting in n+1 of the things you started with. “Innovation” means, by way of modifying a preexisting thing or perhaps by imperfect replication, our thing (A) slowly changes to something similar (A’). Mathematically, innovation requires some topological space, or a space that has a notion of distance where objects can be closer or farther, and thus the thing we started with can either move or replicate to a nearby location.

Tools have evolved over the course of human history through a process of replication and innovation. The rock turned into the hammer, the stick became the spear, and tools inspired humans to make other tools, innovating novel forms of matter with novel functions for humans, replicated by their utility and ease of manufacturing. Economics studies the transfer of goods and services, but the supply of goods and services is the result of eons of humans innovating novel or improved goods and novel or improved services.

The evolution of human tools reminds me most of the evolution of cellular metabolism. Cells use proteins like a 3D printed metabolic tool, and by evolving the weird tools cells 3D print they can evolve the chemical activities of a cell. Oxygenic photosynthesis, for example, is enabled by a peculiar protein called Rubisco, and that enzyme came from somewhere just like the plow, the printing press, and the incandescent bulb. The technology at the heart of our economy all came from somewhere, proved useful, and subsequently replicated to persist through generations.

Artificial Intelligence

As multicellularity represented a major transition in the evolution of life, Artificial Intelligence represents a major transition in the evolution of human economics.

In the beginning of the century, there was the internet. Prior to the internet, we communicated via land line telephones, we looked up businesses on the yellow pages, we stayed in touch with people through phone calls and physical interaction, we visited banks in-person to deposit checks or withdraw funds, and more. The internet revolutionized how humans interact. Social media platforms allowed us to be at times uncomfortably aware of what everyone was thinking even when they’re not physically present. Banking went online. People found love with apps. Businesses created web pages, marketing sought data on people for targeted ads, health care providers built portals to communicate with patients, enterprises linked everyone together with chat rooms and video calls. In almost every single way imaginable, humans adapted to the internet by changing the way we interacted with one-another. How humans prioritized goods and found services became defined by the internet, the medium through which we shared information.

As we shared information on the internet, posting our code to Github, ranting to one-another on social media, answering questions on Reddit and stack-exchange, and sharing videos on YouTube, humanity pumped out data like microbes 2.6 billion years ago pumped out oxygen. The accumulation of data on the internet is like the accumulation of oxygen in the atmosphere in some ways - while data isn’t toxic the way Oxygen was, data allows a new type of metabolic activity: automation.

Neural networks were developed prior to the internet as a curious way to have a one-size-fits-all model for every statistical problem, what mathematicians call a “universal function approximator”. While useful for some curious tasks like identifying numbers or objects in images, the power of these neural networks wasn’t fully appreciated until humanity had generated so much data across so many different modalities and for so many different purposes that suddenly a one-size-fits-all model was needed to approximate the bizarre functions like the sentence that follows this one, the image that goes with this paragraph, the commands to send to motors enabling a humanoid robot to approximate the motion of a human running, and more.

DeepAI image generated from the text in the preceding paragraph

It’s not automation if it requires a human in the loop developing an informed model for each peculiar dataset, as I’ve done for a large chunk of my data science career. The elegance of machine learning tools was that any idiot with R or Python could throw a dataset into a random forest, gradient boosted decision tree, or other funky tool and spit out decent predictions of a dataset whose underlying generative processes they didn’t need to know. It didn’t matter if one was analyzing all the metabolites in a cell, all the bacteria in the gut, all the returns of all the stocks in the New York Stock Exchange following some funky observations in some creepy alternative dataset, how people responded to advertisements presented at different times of day, in different forms, different colors, or whatever. Machine learning tools enabled people with relatively little to no subject matter expertise to make reasonable predictions (read: approximations) of the data.

I could talk at length about the cool innovations that made the modern AI wave what it is - tokenization, attention, word2vec, convolutions, back-propagation with GPUs and CUDA and tensorflow and PyTorch and more - but the high level view is that an entire ecosystem of tools and developments converged to make modern AI tools. Successful branding of these tools as “AI”, complete with fearful dialogue about “Artificial General Intelligence” and intimidating videos of humanoid robots doing human jobs like bartending, folding clothes, or mixed martial arts, have all contributed to a cultural moment where everybody is thinking about AI, even if we’re not fully sure what this major economic transformation will look like.

At the highest level, AI tools automate the generation of digital data. Digital data isn’t just passive, but can include software behind an app, commands we send to computers to do all the things we do online, cold emails we craft to catch someone’s attention and recruit customers for sales, mechanical parts built by computer-aided design (CAD), the symphony of digital commands conducting the motion of a robot, and so much more.

How do we make sense of this tool and its impact on human economics?

I find it useful to separate the economics of AI developers from the rest of the world. For AI developers, there’s an arms race to build a better tool and dominate compute resources, much like photosynthetic cells competed with one-another for more efficient photosynthesis (e.g. cacti have remarkably water-efficient photosynthesis, but that’s for another article) and more efficient resource use. In theoretical ecology, there is a remarkably deep and generalizable literature on competition between organisms in the same “trophic guild”, that is organisms that are more or less using the same tools to do the same job, live in the same niche, and hopefully do it all slightly better than their competitor. In their competition for nutrients and light, for example, plants that started as algae eventually evolved roots to extract nutrients from the soils and shoots to support leaves with front-row seats for the sun’s light. By growing taller, plants were able to secure an incumbent advantage over plants that stayed close to the ground. Once trees closed the canopy, however, they often depleted resources in the soils, and then competition and evolution unfolded to see who could reach the canopy with the most efficient use of resources.

For AI companies, compute and energy may be limiting reagents for now, but model compression is likely to generate smaller models as the overall demand for AI tools equilibrates based on energy/GPU supply and the value added of using that energy and those GPUs for compute. How much we’ll need AI tools in the future depends on some difficult-to-anticipate technological questions such as how much better than humans AI tools can be at producing valuable goods or providing valuable services (including goods and services we don’t currently pay for), how humans feel about the economic disruptions caused by these tools, how much they pressure their governments to respond, and whether some mix of geopolitical disruptions and resource limitations on our planet rains on our AI parade by, say, revealing limits in the rare earth metals needed to make the parts for good-enough humanoid robots, or limits in humanity’s ability to generate enough energy to sustain demand, ultimately reaching limitations in energy supply that raise costs to the limit of what people will pay for AI tools.

Resource-limiting upper bounds on AI could lead to a competitive situation incentivizing resource use efficiency much like that studied in David Tilman’s community ecology book: “Resource Competition and Community Structure”. Dr. Tilman (who I got to know at Princeton, along with his equally bright son) famously showed that, under reasonable models of competition over limiting resources, which species wins is that which can replicate with resources at their lowest abundance. Imagine AI tools use up all the energy and all the compute in the world, paying a certain cost-per-model: this environment selects for more efficient models, something that is almost certainly feasible technologically, hence as I suspect AI won’t gobble up all the world’s energy but, rather, as energy costs rise more efficient architectures (e.g. Kolmogorov-Arnold Networks) will become prominent as tools to “compress” AI models much like mp3’s compress music.

As AI developers compete over model form and function, there will also be fierce competition for users. The Cambrian Explosion of AI tools is a total mess for potential customers who might search for a few incumbent names (OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, …) but otherwise might search for “AI tool for X” and use whatever thing lets them do it for free, or, if nothing’s free, wonder if doing X with AI is really worth the cost and hassle. Where AI is used to cause harm (e.g. swarms of people on X using the resident xAI tool to undress people), it can lead to cultural and regulatory blowback against the tool.

Tools, after all, don’t evolve in a vacuum. Tools coevolve with the humans who use them as the culture, norms, and values of those humans can determine the viability of the tool. iPhones aren’t very popular among the Amish, I’m told. As AI tools emerge, they emerge alongside machine capabilities that make people nervous, such as dangerous-looking humanoids, quadcopters degraded Russia’s long-range strategic nuclear capability in an epic operation, unmanned aerial vehicles deployed with chest-thumping geopolitical postures intended to deter adversaries but which also make citizens nervous about the technological frontier.

In addition to culture, the law around AI tools, from limits on their deployment to liability for harms caused, may define unique economics for these tools. In these ways, tools co-evolve with the human sociopolitical systems governing their use - cars turn fuel into motion and lead to speed limits and traffic laws; nuclear fuels produce remarkable energy but introduce novel regulatory and counterproliferation structures needed to mitigate the risks of nuclear detonations or meltdowns; AI tools are also likely to yield novel laws, regulatory bodies, and other systems that likely prop up in response to tragedy, fear, or other drivers of political change.

Most people in the world are not AI developers, and their economic trajectory through the emergence of AI tools will be different. Most people are not burning Gigawatts and pointing to their stacks of H100 GPUs eating training data and deploying tools. If AI developers are like the oxygen-generating microbes 2.6 billion years ago, non-developers are like every other cell that had to contend with an atmosphere flooded with oxygen.

Non-developers can’t control the arms race for AI model form and function. The novel function of AI tools has rolled a snowball of tech competition down the hill, and there’s no stopping the avalanche of startups, new features, and transformative changes caused by AI tools.

However, they can control how they use these tools.

I’ve developed some AI tools in my day, but for the past few months I’ve considered how I could optimize my personal economic development as a non-developer seeing as I’m not employed at Anthropic, Google, or whichever other canopy tree secures the incumbent advantage in this market. I consider the confluence of AI and robotics as the most important emerging technological sector that I wanted to learn more about, and so I’ve spent a few months using AI tools to teach me how to build robots.

It started off slow with prompts about what I need to learn to become a robotics engineer and the role AI plays in robotics. Eventually, I asked Gemini for some simple instructions on getting started, and I was pointed to the wonderful world of embedded systems - small computers (Arduinos, Raspberry Pi’s and their rip-offs), with small motor drivers, small motors, small sensors, all generating data streams enabling an AI tool to take in sensor data and send back commands to the motors.

Gemini guided me through the incumbent tools on the market, overlooking any poor company making similar technologies but not reaching the top of Gemini’s max pooling layer of which companies’ products to buy. It’s been noted elsewhere that AI tools will reshape marketing and distribution in this way - consumers may buy based on what AI tools recommend, although that may lead to anti-monopoly suits for emerging companies seeking to compete fairly in our marketplaces even if their company’s name isn’t the biggest name in the max pooling layer of whatever AI tool consumers use to find them. Back to robotics. Gemini made some recommendations, I bought the products, and then Gemini showed me wiring diagrams, instructed me on how to turn down the current flow via a potentiometer (I had absolutely no idea what a potentiometer was before this), how to code in C++ and use clever Arduino packages for controlling different motors, how to make slick 3D printed parts, how to tell the Arduino what to do with Python commands, and then many ways to throw an AI tool on top of all that.

Backing out of engineering jargon that I learned over a few hundred dollars and a few days with Gemini, there’s a lesson for non-developers: AI, like oxygen, can turbocharge your own vocational development if you use it well. There are better and worse ways to use AI. Using AI to write slop is not good, but using AI as an NPC guide to explore all the world’s knowledge on the internet, to learn all those intimidating things you’ve always wanted to learn, that’s how you can adapt to a world full of AI tools. With AI tools, the entire internet’s worth of universally approximated knowledge can speak to you, look at the images you show it of a busted expansion tank (another term I learned recently) on your water heater and instruct you on how to fix it, listen to your medical questions with more patience and less cringe than that friend of yours who’s a doctor, and so much more.

AI is not your friend. Never share sensitive information with these tools that you don’t want falling into the wrong hands. AI is not your friend, it is definitely not your girlfriend or lover, but it can be your sidekick. The more you learn how to use it, the better you’ll be able to navigate the entire world of complex tasks through some mix of agentic tools and personal upskilling with AI tools.

The AI revolution is here. It’s a major transition in the evolution of human technology, the economics of goods and services we engage with on the internet and the economics of human labor. The world of AI is defined by digital automation and easy access of all the knowledge we accumulated in a quarter century of the internet.

A Biologist’s Guide to AI points to the similarity of technological innovation with biological innovation, and with it the similarities between disruptive technologies and disruptive biology going all the way back to oxygenic photosynthesis. After the internet piled up more data than anyone could digest in their lifetime, humans innovated a new family of tools to access all that information, tools capable of continually improving through reinforcement learning the information they share and how they share it. These tools are evolving not only through fine-tuned data, but sometimes freaky collective behaviors such as federated learning, where a hive mind of tools shares updates of models with one-another or with some ‘mothership’ of a model, allowing reinforcement from AI tools on my device to potentially improve the function of AI tools on your device.

As these tools grow from tiny algae to canopy trees, the rest of us are better off learning how to use the oxygen they make, convert AI metabolic activities and information transfer into upskilling or, like the anaerobic microbes that hide form air, risk being left behind. We don’t all have to be the canopy trees of Anthropic or Google, but we can learn to swing on the vines below them and make the most of a world with these digitally automated trees.

Starting yesterday, I would ask my kid what they wanted to learn, then give them an AI tool and work with them as they taught themselves the thing they wanted to learn through a series of questions and answers, trial and error.

Human culture and laws will play catch up, as usual, but the humans who ride the wave will capitalize on this opportunity to master these new tools. When our ancestors mastered the bow and arrow, it helped them win wars. When our ancestors learned how to drive, it allowed them to transport goods and perform services farther from their homes. When many of us alive today mastered the internet in the days of AOL Instant Messenger, MySpace, and other deprecated tools, we taught ourselves how to operate in this brave new world of online information, goods, and services.

Generations from now, our descendants will look back on when their ancestors mastered AI tools and ushered in a world of democratized access to information and skills. Coupled with robotics, 3D printers, and the internet, AI tools now allow us all to learn that skill otherwise holding us back and make the new tool that we always imagined but otherwise couldn’t create.

I didn’t always have this view. I’m still somewhat bearish on stock market valuations of, say, NVIDIA due to the feasibility of model compression tools likely to reduce GPU demand. I think the CapEx splurge by the magnificent 7 stocks is excessive and may appear like another chapter in the history of capitalism and hype driving overinvestment (e.g. as what happened with the railroads).

However, this biologist spent a week learning robotics from AI. Plugging into AI and robotics led to a major transition in the way I view my life in the era of AI.