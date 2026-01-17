A Biologist's Guide to Life

John Smithson
Jan 17

Alex, your highlighting the similarity of biological innovation and technological innovation is right on the mark. In fact, Robert Hazen and Michael Wong make almost exactly this argument in their upcoming book Time’s Second Arrow (coming out on Feb. 10), where they propose that evolution is a universal process — "a force of nature", as you say — that applies not only to organisms but also to minerals, planets, galaxies, ecosystems, and human technology.

But I think you’ve stumbled onto something even more interesting than you realize. You’re seeing the parallel between biological and technological innovation, but you’re not asking the deeper question: why do they run in parallel at all? Why does the logic of engineering show up in both?

It’s a bit like updating William Paley’s old story. Instead of a stone and a watch, imagine a stone, a watch, and a bush. Someone walking on the heath stumbles on all three and says, “Clearly they were produced by the same natural evolutionary process.” Hazen and Wong would agree. I’m not convinced that’s the end of the story.

You’ve noticed the similarity. The real significance lies in explaining it.

Jeff Johnson
Jan 17

Have you looked at Assembly Theory (see Wikipedia) as a complexity metric for biological evolution/diversity? Economic parallels go only so far ...

