There’s nothing more magical to me than photosynthesis. Around the whole world, every second of every day, an incalculably large number of cells are gulping up carbon dioxide and, often with the help of a deactivated prokaryote living inside them, converting that CO2 to sugar and O2. The entire world of animals we know and love breathes in O2 to survive, and virtually every single molecule of O2 came from photosynthesis.

Biologists study life and its vast array of incredible technologies already uncovered by nature. Biotechnology, meanwhile, aims to commercialize living products and chemicals that control living systems. Agriculture utilizes photosynthesis in select plants and metabolism of plants in select animals to generate food and biomass that fuels our entire world. Medicines aim to cure disease and prolong life. A still more curious niche of biotechnology makes devices and molecular methods that enhance our ability to study life (e.g. sequencing) and manipulate it (e.g. CRISPR).

There is no Silicon Valley equivalent for biotech. Silicon Valley was built by turning sand into semiconductors and microelectronics, and then building software controlling microelectronic systems to make calculations, store information, or provide other software as a service. Even “Artificial Intelligence” is a quintessential Silicon Valley commercial technology, making hundreds of billions of calculations that provide automated digital content and digital commands as a service.

If there was a Silicon Valley of biotech, it may have been the fertile crescent and ancient Mesopotamia eons ago, at the dawn of the agricultural revolution. There, 10,000 years ago, humans utilized and enhanced existing natural technologies by watering plants and using the seeds of plants to grow more. Plants’ production of edible biomass was valuable in a world of hunters and gatherers expending calories every day trying to get enough food and calories to keep surviving. Reducing the energy expended per kilogram of biomass harvested revolutionized the net primary productivity of living systems that fed human mouths.

Over many, many generations, these mutualistic relationships between humans and the organisms they cultivated for consumption transformed the entire world’s ecosystems and even transformed human economic and military history. Grapes grown in Europe dangled into the mouths of ancient Roman senators as wine, fermented with the aid of microorganisms, swished around in their chalices. Horses provided milk that powered Genghis Kahn’s army. The intricate signaling behaviors between riders and horses enabled calvary capable of changing the tides of battle. Dogs have pulled sleds full of antibiotics to cure sick children facing Diphtheria outbreaks in remote Alaskan villages. Pigeons have carried urgent messages. Oxen and Clydesdales have pulled carriages and the plow. Paul Revere road through towns late at night shouting “The British are coming!” on the back of his trusty horse. The Great Plains of North America have become the Great Farms, harvesting a continent’s scale of sunlight and CO2 to feed the world and power an industrialized nation.

It’s fair for many people looking at the New York Stock Exchange and the financial distribution of wealth or salaries across tech sectors to underestimate biology. This isn’t so much the fault of biology, but rather the success - our ability to harness life has increased the supply of food so astronomically that the prices of food are dirt cheap and you can no longer make an easy living managing a family farm.

Beyond agriculture, medicine has transformed society as well. Infectious diseases lurk in every corner of the globe, they infect the plants and animals we live beside and hunt or otherwise consume, and they have been the greatest killer of our ancestors of countless generations. The Black Death killed 1/3 of Europe, a bill that came due following urbanization, itself enabled by aqueducts and farms transporting food into urban areas and waste out, and the comingling of humans in domiciles with rats and their fleas. The Spanish Flu of 1918 killed in 2 years about the same number of people as World War II.

The life expectancy of our ancestors in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s was only 32 years old. Since then, our life expectancy has more than doubled thanks to another massive sector of biotechnology: medicine.

Bacteria have killed countless of our ancestors afflicted with infected wounds, bacterial pneumonia, or other ailments characterized by the colonization of our bodies by unwanted bacteria that consume our flesh and aggravate our immune system. Then, in the early 1900’s, people studying fungi discovered a compound made by fungi called “penicillin”, learned how to mass-produce this compound without the help of fungi, and the broad use of this antibiotic cured sexually transmitted and other diseases, dramatically reduced the risk of warfighter death from infected wounds, and liberated humanity from the threat of constant invasion by microbes.

The Pax Penicillium, for lack of a better term, did not last long. Just a few years after the mass production of penicillin, antibiotic-resistant strains of a bacterium called Staphylococcus aureus emerged. So began the arms race against bacterial infections, an arms race that continues today as antibiotic resistance continues to rise and our discovery of chemical antibiotics continues to lag.

Beyond antibiotics, humans also learned how to harness the immune system inside our own bodies to fight off infections. Vaccines have eradicated smallpox, one of the deadliest and most curiously human diseases that likely originated in the early agricultural revolution as a consequence of human overlap with livestock. Gone is the disease that Europeans intentionally weaponized in the form of infected blankets to eradicate over 90% of indigenous people in the New World. Vaccines prevent myriad illnesses, some vaccines are even being developed to train our immune system to recognize and target cancer, and thus vaccines are an incredibly hot market for pharmaceutical research and development.

Agriculture and medicine are massive, unsung pillars of our global economy. These pillars are forged with biology, from the breeding and cultivation of plants to the physiological studies of humans and the many etiologies of disease. If agriculture and medicine were marble pillars in the temple of modern human civilization, biotechnologies as we study and develop them today are the hammers and chisels that help us forge better pillars.

Sequencing, for example, doesn’t immediately provide us food or make us healthy, but it helps us characterize the effects of mutations on plant productivity, human health, and even prognoses of cancer or suitability of patients for clinical trials. More coarse-grained than sequencing, technologies like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antibody assays enable diagnostic tests for diseases affecting our plants, coronaviruses in our upper respiratory system in a global pandemic, and so much more.

CRISPR helps us modify the genetic sequence of cells, helping us explore how mutations can change the phenotype of organisms in search of useful organisms or even helping us cure genetic diseases, such as sickle cell anemia, which derive from genetic mutation(s) the patient inherited from their parents.

Modern biotechnology is a fascinating and underappreciated world. While everyone is hyped up on AI, and for sure AI is cool, modern biotechnology is a worthy and proud field of study. Despite working with plants and animals for over 10,000 years, humans have characterized the most miniscule, infinitesimal fraction of living systems and their nearly infinite possibilities. A protein, for example, may be about 300 amino acids long, encoded in a sequence of DNA 900 base pairs long. There are more combinations of 133 base pairs of DNA than there are atoms in the universe. If our universe were part of a multiverse with the same number of universes as our universe has atoms, there are more combinations in half of that protein’s DNA sequence than there would be atoms in the multiverse of universes.

The astronomical scale of life’s possibilities is beyond anything else we know.

The millions of characterized species, each with genomes containing millions to billions of base pairs, represent an invisible, infinitesimal dot of possibilities. All of life as we know it has explored a smaller percentage of life’s possibilities than an atom comprises a percentage of our solar system. The study of life, and the study of technologies to harness it, allows one to explore the vast universe of living things, all while the living things continue to mutate and change with every generation.

Beyond the wondrous fascination of life, I’m drawn to biotechnology because of its foundational importance to humanity through the overlooked goods of food and goods & services of medicine. I’m also drawn to biotechnology because every tool we make to further study and tinker with life is like a spaceship helping us travel between the stars to better characterize living things, improve their functions for human foods, health, and materials, and more.

Finding customers in biotech may be difficult. Agricultural giants control a large fraction of arable land, so even if you come up with a really cool plant (1) they could steal it from you and (2) even if they didn’t steal it from you, it will be hard for you to grow it at scale and cost-efficiency without the support of industrial Ag. Pharmaceutical R&D is challenging because we thankfully live in a world with more advanced medical ethics, where you can’t just make something, call it a drug, and sow false hopes in potential patients as you collect data. Instead, getting drugs approved for use in the clinic requires clinical trials, and competition over patients eligible for clinical trials, along with the army of lawyers and doctors required to properly conduct the trial and de-risk these efforts, costs far more money than most biologists will ever single-handedly control in their lives. Thus, both agricultural and pharmaceutical biotechnology requires working with giants; if the biologist is a cell, we often have to find the symbiotic multi-billion-dollar host in which our technology can proliferate.

Biotechnologies like sequencing, CRISPR, automated labs, sick new microscopes, high-throughput flow cytometry, microfluidics systems, labs-on-chips, and all those other gadgets coveted by lab geeks have a different customer. One doesn’t need FDA approval or Big Ag buy-in to deploy cool new tech. Rather, one simply needs to demonstrate that new tech is useful, market your tool as a thing that accelerates research, lowers costs per datapoint/paper/unit-of-science, enables entirely new and useful studies for academic publication/hype, agriculture, or pharmaceutical R&D. Of course, scientists aren’t rational and so cultivating hype for technologies in biotech often requires careful social attention to the whims du jour of modern biologists. When everyone was doing amplicon sequencing, sequencing small fragments of DNA in order to characterize the microbes present in an environment, I developed a consulting company that built statistical tools for analyzing these data and others developed companies that used these data to diagnose disease. If scientists are your customer, then one must know scientists and provide cost-effective tools that incentivize scientists to buy your tool.

This sounds obvious, but sometimes people get so excited about their tool they forget about other scientists who don’t yet know of this tool. Never forget other scientists. When you go to market, plan a campaign to get scientists everywhere whispering in their ears that your tool is the next best thing; help people produce papers that generate FOMO, help people who use your tech get tenure, and otherwise sow the crop of scientists and fields of science committed to using your tool forever.

As a biotechnologist with a passion for commercializing tech, I’ve paid a lot of attention to Silicon Valley dialogue and lore about what makes a successful business. I think there’s a LOT of wisdom in those communities, but I also think a lot of that wisdom is particular to the types of companies Silicon Valley creates. Back in the era of IBM, it was early-career researchers to middle-aged members of technical staff whose patents and technological innovations drove commercial developments. Once computers populated every home, new forms of businesses around software could be developed in the garages where young geeks’ glasses glowed in the light of the screen. The conventional histories about the success of platforms often point back to the lessons of MySpace and Facebook, the importance of niches and user growth first, profitability later, and consequently the VC model of rapid, exponentially growing fundraising rounds to scale in hopes of reaching orbit of sustained profitability at Unicorn status.

Many people in SV say “founders must do X” or “go-to-market requires you do Y” without the caveat that they’re almost always talking from their specific experience in software as a service. The notion of a team of 20-somethings in a garage coding up the next Facebook or Amazon (both software) misses that Jensen Huang needed a masters degree prior to starting NVIDIA in 1993 at the age of 30. Biotech requires lab instincts and experience, earth-shattering R&D could be done by anyone at any age but the logistics of doing bio are very different due to the requisite lab space, lab equipment, expensive reagents, and often later-acquired experience for how to work in a lab without blowing anything up or accidentally brewing some pathogen nightmare. Successful deployment of biotech may require more significant industry connections into the industrial ag or pharmaceutical/clinical-trial worlds, and while many of those connections can be developed or added through strategic investors, knowledge of how to operate in the complex markets of biotechnology is much less trivial than buying a domain and throwing up an html of a cool site.

I wish someone had coached me about this years ago. It took a long time of working in the biotech, agtech, medtech, and even biotech VC space before forming this birds-eye-view of the biotech space.

I wish grad schools had better programs exposing PhD candidates to industrial R&D, complete with the challenges of getting patents (a necessity for biotech less relevant for SaaS), the weirdness of bio patents following the Myriad SCOTUS decision (how many PhD students have read that?), and the wild logistics of actually getting cash flow at the end of biotech research and development.

I wish undergraduate programs also covered some of this material. The world of biology is wondrous and undergrads learn all about genes, proteins, cells, tissues, organs, physiology, species of organisms, ecosystems, and more, but precious little about how biology intersects with the human economy that pays all of our bills.

I wish every kid could be taught biology the way I was taught by my mom, an untrammeled biologist with a love of plants and wild imagination that brought the whole world to life. As my mom continues to battle pancreatic cancer with a method she and I developed intended to improve the efficacy of chemotherapy, I wish everyone could develop instincts for biology that gives them intuition about health and disease, and agency inspiring them to pursue bold new ideas even in the face of the most dismal diagnoses.

Biology is all around us. Your brain is biology, your breaths and heartbeat are biology, the plants in your garden are biology, the food you eat is biology, your pet is biology, every test the doctor orders is biology. Your life is biology, and the cause of death for every person we will ever know will involve biology. The market for biotechnology is complicated, but at its core, once we tune out the SaaS wisdom and look up from the petri dishes, the demand for biology is the demand for life, and biotechnology aims to enhance it.