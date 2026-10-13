A Biologist’s Guide to Life

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
Oct 13

Excellent article, and on the same note:

Understanding the Beast System of Technology

"This syringe has inside it 1,000 billion robots."

The above quote was taken from... The Emergence of a NanoBot Society - How NanoBots Change Medicine - TEDMED Israel 2013, [Dr. Ido Bachelet]

Dr. Ido says the nanobots carry antennas that respond to EMFS (5G) and have IP addresses linked to the internet. They can be activated with the press of a button, from a remote device such as your cell phone. "And every part of our nanorobots are made from DNA molecules." (Cell Ch.)

Source: revelation1823.net

Thank you, Alex!

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John Smithson
Oct 13

Fascinating ideas. I think the parallel you draw between evolution in biology and technology is a very helpful one. I don't quite agree with your view of the origin and evolution of life, but the rest of your argument does make a lot of sense to me, though I had never thought of it that way.

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