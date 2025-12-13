The Office of Science and Technology Policy has posted a Request For Information (RFI) on how to accelerate the American scientific enterprise.

As someone who’s worked in academic, industry, and national labs scientific environments and studied the processes, frustrations, and incentives everywhere I’ve worked, I’ve found I have a unique perspective on the general problems facing scientific enterprise.

Grant liquidity: make grants faster, smaller, and easier

Grants are too long and laborious to submit. Even in the National Labs where they have Laboratory Directed Research and Development (LDRD) grants with initial submissions around 2 pages for a few hundred thousand dollars that evaporates faster than a swab of isopropanol on a hot surface, the 2-page grants are followed by 10-page grants and extensive “socialization” whereby the managers running LDRDs make decisions riddled by implicit biases about who they like best, who the lab leadership might like best, and thus which science to advance becomes a political game that favors those who have been at the labs for longer, not necessarily those whose ideas are more revolutionary or better at accelerating US scientific enterprise.

At the heart of long, laborious, and often political grants is an assumption we haven’t tested: that spending more time and expert review assessing longer grants results in better science and science-funding decisions. The LDRD committees at national labs, for example, assume that their social processes of assessing the goodness of a scientist’s socialization of a grant are somehow the right processes to get ideas that will benefit the United States, instead of a process that centers grant reviewers as kingpins and makes sometimes socially awkward scientists play the uncomfortable role of ring-kisser.

Expert review committees at federal funding agencies like NIH and NSF are based on the premise that experts can make good guesses about the success of a scientific venture, but beyond the bare minimum due diligence we haven’t actually tested the hypothesis that experts are good at choosing what will revolutionize science. The history of science suggests a plausible alternative: experts will prefer science that aligns with the paradigms of yesterday’s experts, preventing tomorrow’s breakthroughs and scientific revolutions from getting funding.

Time is money. Not only do long and laborious grants expend the salaries and emotional energy of scientists, but every day a good idea exists without funding is a day the good idea’s downstream impacts are not developed. As a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar next year due to the returns on investment of a dollar, the compounding returns of scientific discovery motivate a sense of urgency and recognition in the time value of science. If “accelerating” science is literally moving faster, then I would make almost every grant’s initial funding into a 2-pager that is scanned not for “impact” but for sanity. Sane grants can be followed up with 20 minute calls and decisions made on the spot for initial funding.

Funding should not come in lump sums. Instead of making people run a figurative marathon to eat a cow’s worth of money (many people won’t run the marathon, and many will waste the meat on the cow), make it easier to give smaller amounts of money more rapidly, allowing continued incentive for scientists to move fast and do great things and allowing funders to adaptively manage science in their portfolio based on actual (and not expert-review-hypothesized) impact.

End the Journal System

Academic journals were useful when we needed some company to take up the burden of publishing and disseminating results, and we allowed them to take some profit for the service they provided.

Now, in the 21st century, that service is no longer required. Instead of assisting the dissemination of science, journals actively impede science by forcing every novel and revolutionary idea through an editor’s “impact” vibe filter followed by conformity filter of peer reviewers followed by massive bills footed by taxpayers, all to delay the release of a paper by several months to several years.

On top of that, peer review is a massive vulnerability in a world of geopolitical competition over tech development. Any scientist based in China, for example, is beholden to a government that wants to beat American scientists at tech. What’s stopping them from, say, trying to establish loyalists as editors or other influential positions in journals, or encouraging slow and negative reviews, to sabotage American science in the journal arena?

If we’re serious about tech competitiveness, we need to stop bottlenecks on the dissemination of science and remove any positions that adversaries (or slow/bad/unproductive scientists or editors) can use to sabotage good science. Stop providing federal funds for peer-reviewed journals, and instead create a federal platform for PhDs to submit their research. Limit how many articles a research can submit to this platform each year (10 is a reasonable number), and insofar as one is looking for metrics to weigh the success of scientists and their suitability for grants, use only metrics derived from this public system for the immediate dissemination of science.

Rethink Intellectual Property Law

I have more to say about this than I can fit in this article. Our economy is based on private ownership allowing the exchange of goods and services (why buy goods or services if you, the public, already own them?). Science is no different - the ability of science to translate to commercial activities stems from the ability of science to produce goods and services that can be owned. In some cases, it’s possible for science to boost productivity through public goods (e.g. someone could invent an unpatentable process that all companies use to boost productivity but nobody has to pay the inventor to copy). However, from chips to pharmaceuticals, rockets and satellites to iPhones and beyond, the most economically valuable science is science that someone can own.

Scientists are not lawyers. Scientists work for universities that have lawyers, or companies that have lawyers, or national labs that have lawyers, and the lawyers at all of these places define the terms and conditions of a scientist’s employment, including the employer’s broad ownership of the scientist’s intellectual property. While these provisions may try to appear generous by offering a pittance of revenues from the commercialization of intellectual property the scientist develops, the reality is that these terms and conditions are so awful for the scientist that most scientists lose the burning, entrepreneurial drive to patent their inventions. Consequently, the university’s, company’s, and national labs’ lawyers need to push the scientific rope in efforts to patent innovations, but the reason they’re not seeing patentable products is because scientists, the people driving innovation, are not driving towards patents but are instead driving towards career advancement in the infinite hierarchy of scientific titles that ensure job stability for the scientist.

If we put the lawyers out of the room, or at least let the lawyers try to advance the interests of the scientists for a bit, we could turn IP into the engine of scientific discovery, make every scientist dream of being an inventor like Edison instead of a renowned philosopher like Aristotle. The IP terms and conditions of most scientists’ employment should be switched: let the scientist own the majority stake of their IP, and let the entity that supports the scientist get some percentage of royalties generated from the IP.

Imagine for a second that we forced this switch in IP assignment - how would scientists and companies adapt? Scientists would suddenly realize that by making IP they increase their net worth approximately equal to the amount the IP lawyers charge to make a patent plus whatever commercial value the patent has. The employer is not an expert in the field, the scientist is, and now the scientist is incentivized to increase the value of their holdings by telling people about the amazing thing they invented. The employer is incentivized to assist with commercialization - instead of seeing academic scientists as grant-writers or national lab scientists as tiny gears in a big machine that maintains our nuclear stockpile, managers may instead see the value of scientists as power brokers able to article why their technology is commercially relevant.

At their core, scientists mostly want to keep doing science. I say this as someone who’s started companies: it’s a lot of work to start and run a company, and it’s more fun to be a scientific advisor, or possibly just a well-funded scientific officer, than to be CEO. Meanwhile, at the core of business development teams at Universities and national labs are managers who don’t actually have any stake in the underlying technology. Like bloated conglomerates of the 1970’s, these towering org charts elevate risk-averse people into management positions who only have downside risks. As we’re giving scientists more incentive by letting them own and make executive decisions about their tech, we should give business developers in universities and national labs some skin in the game: let their salaries be raised based on the amount of royalties they generate for the employer.

As mentioned, I could talk about patents for too long - I think this is a core challenge with commercializing tech (and, e.g. I’m following current USPTO director John Squires’ policies on AI patents closely - really cool stuff happening there). For one quick, final point: biotech patents need a complete overhaul.

Biology is a weird space where the lines between what’s natural (in the language of patents, “found in nature”) versus what’s not (what’s a patentable “composition of matter”) are not clear. Even for the most consequential bioattribution challenge of our time - the origin of SARS-CoV-2 - experts can’t come to an agreement about whether the virus is found in nature or, instead, a product of synthetic biology.

If I have a new thing, from a CAR-T cell to a microbe able to do something really useful like eat oil to degrade and clean up oil spills, I can commercialize the thing if I can patent it. However, since the Myriad SCOTUS decision, the patentability of biological novelties has been made less clear. In that decision, the majority revealed a lack of biological subject matter expertise, and an inadequacy of their biological SME advisors, when they said that cDNA could be patented because it’s not found in nature (cDNA is, in fact, found in nature - we first started using cDNA as we learned organisms have a cool enzyme, reverse transcriptase, capable of converting RNA into DNA).

What’s found in nature and is not patentable versus what’s novel and useful and therefor patentable is not clear for biologics. As we enter a new era of AI biodesign tools developing proteins with useful industrial or pharmaceutical functions, “novelty” becomes a critical issue that we need to not just define, but ensure.

For an adversarial example, suppose I go out into the environment and discover a new species of microbe capable of eating cancer cells and thereby curing cancer without any modifications required. What’s stopping me from saying I “made” the microbe, that it is a very complex, modified microorganism adapted for a useful function, perhaps even designed by AI? How would a patent examiner be able to call BS and say “no, that’s found in nature”?

What’s stopping me from taking the genome of the organism I found, mutating it a lot in some designed ways so I can say I “found” the fabricated genome and designed it further to make the thing I’m trying to patent?

We have no established ways to verify what’s found in nature versus what’s designed by some clever process, whether passage, bioengineering, AI biodesign, or whatever. Absent this, the world of patents for biologics will be a wild west of dubious novelty potentially making it very easy to bypass patents and thereby limit the commercial value of patents in biology. If, on the other hand, patent examiners required some degree of verifiable documentation about the process of designing an organism, we could both ensure the novelty of an organism while also obtaining critical biomonitoring data to understand ahead of time if someone is proposing to do something dangerous. I could expound on this point a lot more, but people who are trying to manage dangerous biological agents can appreciate the value of re-wiring incentives towards upfront disclosure of activities in the private sector that wants to patent a novel thing, such as a vaccine for a novel bat SARS-related coronavirus with a furin cleavage site, since academic disclosures are already covered by Executive Order 14292.

I could go on but my morning coffee is now done and the mountains await.

We can accelerate the American scientific enterprise. It will take some bold changes to do so, but whoever implements enduring changes can herald in a new era of liquid scientific grants, unimpeded scientific dissemination, and better aligned incentives for scientific patents to scientists can focus their careers less on Nature papers and more on inventing great things again.