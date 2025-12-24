I’ll never forget how weird it was when, in 6th grade, I spent a year going to school outside Washington D.C. In D.C., my class on American History was so unlike the American History I grew up with. In DC, I was told, in essence:

First, there were the Greeks.

Then, there were the Romans.

Now, there is the United States of America.

See all those marble pillars? That’s because the US is a point along the line of western civilizations progressing ever onward, upward, towards greatness. Liberty. Justice. Good things. We are the successors of the throne of historical greatness and ever improving civilizations.

Growing up in New Mexico, we learned a very different history. There are no marble pillars, and there are no clear lines in our history. A longer timescale of history is told by arrowheads in our soils, corn and beans in our diets, dwellings in our cliffs, and various Puebloan and Apache tribes across our state. That longer timescale of history is not a trajectory of lines, but of cycles, spirals, and swirls in the sand blended together like the trail of a dust devil.

Albuquerque is known as the cultural crossroads of America, but few outside of Albuquerque (and even few within Albuquerque) know why. The Rio Grande runs from North to South and defines a path Native Americans traveled along for centuries before Anglos arrived in the US and traveled west along the Santa Fe Trail, intersecting with the Rio Grande in Albuquerque. For thousands of years along the Rio Grande, Native Americans brought seashells and Macaw feathers to Chaco canyon, traded food and seeds that could be grown in the region’s rich variety of creeks, elevational zones, and other habitats. There were Anasazi and Mogollon tribes eating their own species of corn, whose kernels can still be found in their dwellings today. The Anasazi and Mogollon no longer live in their cliff dwellings, but their impact on our desert diets, art, imagination, and culture survives.

Again, we don’t have pillars and lines. We have Bandelier:

The arrival of Cortez and the fall of the Aztec empire led to a splintering of tribes, a fragmentation of people and languages, a cavitation of trade. The New World the Spanish colonized was far from empty, and somehow the people needed to find a way to live together. Among the many events in old Mexican history preceding the American history of New Mexico, the Spaniards noticed that many Native Americans would walk for religious purposes to the top of what is now known as the Gran Pyramida de Cholula, the largest pyramid on Earth. The Spanish, wishing Native Americans would convert to Catholicism, cleverly built a church atop the Gran Pyramida, so religious migrants would find themselves at a Catholic church at the top of the pyramid, beholding views of Iztaccihuatl and Popocatepetl, two volcanos named after an Aztec myth of a princess who died and a man who loved her.

Syncretism, the blending or merging of different religious, philosophical, or other traditions, defines my home and the history I grew up with. Rather than white pillars and lines extrapolated between civilizations, we have rich colors drawn from civilizations past, all of which blend together in the mestizaje, the melting pot of civilizations and cultures. The mestizaje provides critical context to understand how our world in Albuquerque came to be, as even the Spanish camino real or Royal Road used to transport silver from Zacatecas, Mexico to Santa Fe was built along a pre-existing path: the migratory route of Native Americans along the Rio Grande. This is why the town of Soccoro in New Mexico just south of Albuquerque is called Socorro: Spaniards traveling north along the camino real had to traverse a notoriously hot, dry, and dangerous stretch of desert. At the end of that stretch, they could find socorro, or relief, from the treacherous stretch of the camino real behind them.

This history I grew up with in New Mexico is much closer to how Latin Americans view history than how I was taught history in DC. It makes sense, when you think about it, since New Mexico was inhabited by Native Americans for thousands of years, and the Spanish for hundreds of years, before becoming a state in the United States in 1910. With the blending of cultures, including the histories we share about who we are and how we got here, it makes sense that we would be learning far more history about Native American civilizations and Spanish colonization than the brief moment of time that Anglos have traversed the Santa Fe Trail or driven Route 66 to arrive at the Rio Grande from the East. While my Anglo genes arrived on Route 66, my Pima mitochondria know the desert SW, and none of that matters when it comes to singing songs or enjoying tamales, provided one approaches culture with appreciation.

The Cultural Crossroads are not defined by one car carrying a flag or one branch of the crossing roads, but by the thousands of years that feet, hooves, paws, wagons, rails, and cars have intersected at this strange place in the desert, this town of adobe houses using ancient irrigation canals to grow old varieties of crops in the desert, turquoise and silver jewelry, pottery from the many tribes that live in the area, ancient wagons decaying near homesteads and dugouts, abandoned gas stations from the midcentury heyday of Route 66, national labs that make atomic bombs, and Netflix studios filming Breaking Bad. Even the people in this minority majority state look more like Latin America with a hefty sprinkle of Anglo (thus more Argentinian in a way) than the Greeks, the Romans, or the pilgrims in our textbooks. And guess what - that’s okay. We’re happy with it. Have a quesadilla with chile verde, or maybe an enchilada with chile rojo. It’s all good, amigo. We’re happy.

Tonight, we celebrate noche buena, the night before Christmas, in classic New World Hispanic style by wrapping gifts Anglo style, eating indigenous food like tamales while singing “Ande ande ande la marimorena, ande ande ande es la noche buena” and other songs. Adobe houses blending Native American materials with Spanish missionary architectures are lined with luminarias, paper bags full of sand and candles that every mischievous Burqueno boy, no matter how gringo, knows how to turn into a short-lived pillar of neighborhood fire. The noche ain’t bad. It’s good.

Feliz noche buena, all my readers, from my home to yours.

The long history of New Mexico makes me less dependent on the next point of our history matching that cherry-picked line from Greeks to Romans to the United States. Civilization to me isn’t so much about a race or a language as it is about community and culture, it’s not well-defined like a point but rather it swirls like the soup in the melting pot. We are all migrants at some point in our ancestry, and that’s okay to me. Appreciate you all the same. Life can be lovely when one embraces the beauty of the community and culture around us, even if it comes from different people with different languages or lineages, whether they arrived along the camino real or Route 66. The mestizaje is muy bien. New Mexico is reliably one of the healthiest proudest, and happiest states, all while being one of the most diverse. There is a richness in the stories of people all around us, a wisdom from those of us who’ve found peace in the mestizaje, but you’ll have to visit the church atop the pyramid, sing the songs, eat the food, and smile with the people to really get it.

From the bottom of my Burqueno heart, I’m wishing you and your families a Merry Christmas Eve, a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year. Whatever you eat, whatever songs you sing and wherever, whatever, or however you celebrate, I appreciate you and wish you holidays full of joy and love.

Thank you all for taking an interest in the weird melting pot of ideas I write here on Substack. From COVID origins to broader science policy and moments of scientific beauty, A Biologist’s Guide to Life is grateful you’re here, alive, doing your thing, sharing your views, contributing to cultural evolution in our large, swirling pot.