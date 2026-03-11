Note: None of this is or should be interpreted as investment advice. This is one human’s musings about the economics of AI and reasonings about why some things could do well or not-well under hypothetical AI futures.

Scientific Investing

I love investing. I’ve loved investing ever since I was a kid and found collector’s items like stamp collections, old school baseball cards, Magic the Gathering cards, and more. It’s remarkable when we can find a thing of value, buy it, hold it, see its value go up, and make money by simply having the good taste to buy the thing of value and the level-headedness to not sell it the first second its price drops.

I see investing as one of the purest forms of forecasting. Many people dabble in forecasting or even explore esoteric depths of statistical and machine learning forecasting tools without ever holding themselves accountable to their predictions. Investing, meanwhile, is the simplest way to put your money where your math is.

As a scientist, I love thinking about investment theses around technology and scientific questions. For example, I shorted the market in February 2020 based on my own forecasts of an inevitable pandemic becoming evident by March/April 2020 surges in dense metro areas like NYC. I also bought Gilead’s stock based on higher estimated odds of their drug Remdesivir passing clinical trials due to the obvious mechanism of action and favorable clinical trial design (inclusion criteria utilizing only those patients with recent onset of symptoms). I bought oil futures when oil prices were negative, anticipating lockdowns would not persist. Finally, as someone who helped co-author the first paper on the first variant of concern, I bought life insurance stocks when Omicron was announced based on my own analyses of the evolutionary epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 variants: most news stories and dominant narrative-makers in science said Omicron may be the first immunoevasive variant potentially capable of causing an entire new pandemic, but my own forecasts suggested the mortality burden of Omicron would be less than that of Delta.

That was then, when COVID-19 was the most important scientific problem driving macroeconomic forecasts. Now, markets are more complicated. The temperament of Donald Trump looms large as the Straight of Hormuz is closed following a string of kidnappings and assassinations led by the US government. In the near-term, any insights or intelligence on escalation or deescalation, shortening or prolongment, of the conflict in the Persian Gulf could yield capital gains. I don’t have any special position or information on the conflict (although I did stock up on oil and food ETFs a few months ago, that was due to fears of geopolitical instability).

There is, however, a scientific problem of immense relevance for longer-term macroeconomic forecasts: Artificial Intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence: The Assembly Line for Digital Content & Actions

Have you heard of AI? Lol

Obviously. You can’t open a browser without hearing about AI, much like in 2020 when you couldn’t open a browser without hearing about COVID.

When it comes to technology assessments, my general rule of thumb is to take any extraordinary thing you hear about a technology, good or bad, and de-hype it like 90%. Science is a field of optimists fueled by hype and, at the same time, a field of cynics funded by fear of both the technology future as well as the fear of not innovating fast enough to protect us from catastrophe. Understanding the social and cultural patterns of scientists is key to maintaining a level head in scientific investing. Scientists have a propensity to over-hype or over-fear that becomes amplified as scientists are sought out by media as “experts” and scientists’ paradigms are elevated when they appear in the media. In COVID, I coined this process the “socioscientific inefficiency” behind COVID markets; socioscientific inefficiencies aren’t unique to COVID, they are pervasive across technological assessments and market theses from biotech and quantum to fusion and AI. When we look at the social and cultural habits of scientists, and the importance of narrative loops on scientific advancement, it’s no surprise scientists are extremely active on social media; scientists are one of the most remarkable species of Eugene Wei’s “status-seeking monkeys”.

Once we dial down the noise of hyperbolic hype and catastrophic cynicism, I like to ask myself: “What is this technology, really?” With all the hype around “AGI” and even the branding of “artificial intelligence” on a backdrop of science fiction stories and movies about intelligence that may or may not be real, it’s easy to lose sight of what AI really is.

In the simplest terms, I view AI as digital automation. AI helps us automate the processing and generation of many digital items of value: text, images, videos, and even executable actions on a computer (which themselves are just text with permissions). LLMs, image generation, video generation, large action models, agents, and even vision-language-action models in robots are all just automating digital things, from the patterns of 0’s and 1’s in memory that comprise a poem or profound image to the sequence of 0’s and 1’s sending signals to execute commands whether on a laptop, robot, or other electronic device.

Once we’ve dialed down the hyperbole and come up with the simplest understanding of the technology, the next thing I like to do is find a good precedent. Today’s technology may be new, but it is never without analogy in nature or human history.

Since I view AI as digital automation, my favorite analogy for AI is the industrial revolution when automation transformed the global economy. In the industrial revolution, engines and gears moved metal and turned conveyor belts, and metal moved in regular ways along conveyor belts allowed for the assembly line and other technologies that dramatically reduced the cost of goods and services.

One of my favorite and most unabashedly geeky books is Alfred Chandler Jr’s “Scale and Scope: The Dynamics of Industrial Capitalism”. Chandler explored how the industrial revolution changed capitalism and one of my favorite take-home messages from that book is that the mass-production of goods increased the scale of corporations, leading to the rise of a managerial class with connections across industries able to facilitate the mass-distribution of goods. If a shoemaker can suddenly make 1,000 shoes in a day, the only way to capitalize on that scale is to establish a distribution system that matches the scale of production.

As a tool for digital automation, an assembly line for digital goods and services, AI can 1,000x or more the quantity of digital content we make or digital actions we execute. At face value, this mass production of digital goods and services at fractional unit costs ought to outcompete many people, but the goods and services produced by AI are not equivalent to the goods and services provided by people. First, this essay was not produced by AI imputing words based on training data on the internet and reinforcement learning by model developers. Instead, this essay was produced by a person with a world model, with 100% guarantee of no hallucinations and a form of training behind the crafting of ideas and execution of scientific theses that AI doesn’t have. The mass production of artwork since the invention of the printer hasn’t put artists out of business because human art is of superior quality and value.

Value is a tricky thing - it is not simply a performance benchmark. Hyperrealist paintings are not intrinsically more valuable than Impressionist, Surrealist, or Abstract/Modern works of art. The use of an em-dash doesn’t make writing more insightful. A challenge with scientific investment theses is that we often become too amazed by the technology that we forget the customer and, in so doing, we overestimate the value of the technologically saavy products and services created. At the end of the day, value is determined tautologically as the money you can get for a thing. Money is not equally distributed spatially in the world nor is the distribution of money and money-holder’s desire for a thing stationary over time.

For starters, money is concentrated in human hands. The value of a thing is determined not by how much dogs, whales, or chimpanzees like the thing, but how much humans like the thing, specifically humans who have money to buy the thing. In early phases of hype bubbles, money can be very liquid. When rallied in to a fervor of collective enthusiasm for a new thing, humans can transfer money en masse to buy things as quickly as they bought toilet paper in COVID or Gamestop stock in 2021. However, the first wave of money doesn’t determine the enduring value of the thing. Managers may at first like the idea of AI - faster powerpoints, agentic assistants, higher productivity, lower cost - but the sustained value of AI services will depend on how much those services improve the profitability of the company.

Forecasting Demand… and what happens after demand

AI can 1,000x the supply of digital content and services, but the value of AI will be determined by the demand for AI-generated digital stuff and demand is a difficult thing to forecast. Instead of hitting a midpoint estimate (“demand for AI will be $X per year by 2030!”) I find disruptive technological events are better forecasted with card-playing methods whereby we consider a set of scenarios, their likelihoods, and their consequences if true, allowing us to hedge while also identifying information we can acquire to refine our forecasts.

Maximum Demand Scenario:

To start off, let’s tour through the most hyped/cynical forecasts of AI demand. The hyperbolic news suggests AI could take all of our jobs. Why? Because AI supplies digital goods - such as code, this Substack article, my scientific consultations, and more - at a fraction of the cost. Suppose for a second this were true, that there’s no alpha in human quality and no feedback loops whereby humans like myself actually get smarter and better with the assistance of AI tools. Suppose AI really did start leading to a massive economic displacement. Suppose for the sake of max hyperbole robots guided by AI did the same. Suppose the most high-demand scenario comes true, that people with the most money (rich people and their managers) started hiring AI agents and robots while firing all of their people.

If AI tools led to mass layoffs, then sure there’s a ton of money to be made going long in AI, but if this happens quickly then there’s also risk like nothing we’ve ever seen. Folk with wealth seem to not appreciate what tribal hominids would do if they were all laid off en masse, unemployed, hungry, and mad at the system that screwed them. As someone who grew up in the relatively lawless neighborhoods of Albuquerque, who dabbled in the creative anarchy of the underclasses in a system of school-to-prison-pipeline oppression, I have a rather Hobbesian view of what happens after mass layoffs. The Hobbesian view doesn’t stem from humans being intrinsically evil, but rather from humans - even poor humans - being proud, intelligent creatures who can form coalitions, gangs, tribes, and even militias to achieve their aims.

The max-demand scenario for unmitigated AI displacement thus accelerates class warfare to the point where political feedback loops drive the long-term valuation of AI. In a gentle scenario, populist outrage against AI tools can lead to laws protecting humans because AI can’t vote. When political systems don’t meet the needs of their citizenry, the citizenry often become unruly. Imagine what can happen with enough unruly intelligent people with, say, knowledge of where data centers are located, which electrical/water lines can be sabotaged to destroy them, how robots can be destroyed for expensive repairs, and more.

Humans’ capacity for creative, revolutionary mischief should never be underestimated. Sure, AI may enable tools for further oppression - surveillance tools, terminator drones, and more - but humans have an eternal advantage AI doesn’t: our fundamental biological instincts to do whatever it takes to survive and reproduce, and the biological fact that new humans can be built using only biomass sustainably available in nature whereas AI is powered predominately by non-renewable energy sources whose points & methods of extraction can be sabotaged (e.g. look at how much a few cheap mines can do in the Straight of Hormuz) and robots are built with rare earth metals with similar supply-chain vulnerabilities. Do you know why there aren’t any Neanderthals? Because Homo sapiens sent them to extinction. Humans are amazing and terrifyingly effective killers. You simply can’t make an AI tool as desperate as a human being will be when it’s trying to survive and still trust the AI tool to not to turn on you out of desperation just like humans would.

The max-demand scenario of AI displacement thus seems unlikely to pan out the way long-AI investors are thinking. If AI displaces people, the costs of AI will rise due to human political feedback loops, the value of AI will decline due to the red dots placed on the heads of people who own them (either distributing the wealth of such people or incentivizing them to relax their hiring and use of AI tools), and the high likelihood of economic revolution in a max-demand scenario has me bearish on AI and bullish on humans. It may be possible to go long in AI and then short it as things start to get economically messy, but this would be a very fragile trade given the uncertainty the max-demand scenario is true coupled with the uncertain timelines for human feedback containing displacement from AI.

Max Bubble Scenario

Another scenario is that AI tools are a massively overhyped fad. Sure, you can create 1,000 Substack articles or tweets or PowerPoints at a fraction of the cost, but the low quality of that material may become more evident as the training data lags the front lines of human excellence. Paul Bunyan could train an army of Paul Bunyans to outcompete the machine not only in the quality of goods and services but their ability to tangibly boost profits and the exploitation of human-human social networks for high-trust distribution of products and services in a world drowning in AI slop. The performance of models seems to frequently saturate at some ~10% above median human scores, and that’s all the data on the internet, data that isn’t produced at a pace to keep up with the last 9 years of AI model & training data scaling.

The human brain does remarkably well with much less data and may have advantages that current AI tools can never beat. While people are looking at AI performance today versus median human performance some time ago, they are not looking at AI performance today versus the performance of humans able to level-up with the help of AI. Our neuroplasticity has allowed humans to adapt to a world of constantly changing technology and thus we should expect some human social, cultural, and performance adaptation as AI tools become more ubiquitous. You needed little to no training to suddenly adopt Substack or become fluent with the internet, and you could just as easily learn trades with an AI tutor. In fact, if you’re like me, the internet hasn’t just been a passive technological adoption but rather a source of uniquely human enhancement - we use the internet to be smarter, faster, better, and we may use free AI tools to do the same.

The max bubble scenario doesn’t necessarily mean that humans don’t use AI or that AI sucks, but that AI has trouble capturing market share because humans are good, humans like humans, and AI companies are difficult to defend.

The moat of AI companies has always been tenuous. Wow, you have a very big model that gets a high score on a test! The second that model is stolen, you have no way to protect it. Meanwhile, open-source models are being developed constantly, and model compression tools are advancing, allowing smaller models to perform reasonably well. The extraordinary valuations of AI hardware assume exponential increases in compute, but if AI usage saturates and model size decreases, then the hardware profit forecasts don’t come true and the current valuation of hardware stocks becomes an overvaluation. The market and cultural dominance of key AI shops - ChatGPT, Anthropic, and so on - could be undercut by the adversarial tactics of geopolitical rivals like DeepSeek reportedly using reinforcement learning to perfect their own, smaller models under the tutelage of Claude. The intellectual property moat of AI is as nonexistent (although USPTO director John Squires is making some important moves that could improve the patentability of algorithms). The ability of AI tools to secure lasting market share & profit margins that can’t be undercut by open-source, compressed tools isn’t guaranteed.

In a max-bubble scenario, the long-AI trade is also risky. Both hardware and software shops could be massively overvalued if open-source tools prove to be competitive alternatives. The main trade in a max-bubble scenario is to avoid overvalued AI-provider stocks (both hardware and software) and focus instead on entities that benefit from rote AI applications while continuing to build your social network in real life as a human, something AI can never do, and continuing to increase the quality of goods and services you provide while seeking ways to demonstrate superiority over AI (for example, I consulted a biotech company and developed a novel statistical tool, tailored to their problem, that beat neural networks by a mile - geeky Paul Bunyan won that round).

The AI is Useful, Humans Adapt, and The World Doesn’t End Scenario

Open source models may not entirely devalue private models as there are other moats besides the model. Linux, despite being open source, hasn’t led to the collapse of Microsoft or Apple because Microsoft and Apple turn profits into R&D to develop a synergistic ecosystem of products. You don’t just get Windows, you get Microsoft Office, an essential product for professional life even if Teams sucks compared to Slack. You don’t just get MacOS, you get an iPhone and apple watch that synch with your phone and become one with your uniquely human life and any departure from a cherished Apple ecosystem device can feel as cold and inhumane as losing your jacket or gloves in the winter.

The biggest moats for AI companies are not the performance of their LLM, but the data they gain access to and the cleverness of their marketing and product development for AI ecosystems.

Steve Jobs didn’t talk about the gigahertz of processors and specs, but instead he revolutionized the world by scrolling the internet on a touch screen that could fit into your pocket. Apple then cleverly turned their iPhone into a node for app distribution, channeling SaaS entrepreneurs into the App Store as the distribution layer behind the majority of Silicon Valley VC success stories of the past few decades.

AI tools can acquire data. Every time you inject a prompt into an AI tool, you are not just injecting raw text, you and the millions of others doing the same may be providing critical business intelligence on what humans are thinking about and what humans demand today. These data can be used to refine AI tools further, providing training data that enables not just a moat of model advantage but which also becomes a product in and of itself. As someone who analyzed alternative data at a hedge fund, let me disabuse you of the notion of privacy: all of your data on the internet has a price tag, from the meta-data behind your social media posts to your credit card data, your exercise app geolocations, and more. Data is the oil of the internet, it is a commodity of value that powers data-fueled machines for advertisements, investments, and more.

AI as a distribution layer is also worth considering. Anthropic is cleverly launching a marketplace for Claude-powered software, setting up Claude to be the iOS and Anthropic to have the app store of an AI revolution. One can already imagine Anthropic improving the synergy among Claude-based apps, and I will already bet there will be future anti-trust lawsuits (whether victorious or not) regarding monopolistic practices of these ecosystems analogous to trust-busting suits against Microsoft and Apple for the same sin of making too-big of an ecosystem with too-stringent of integration requirements.

AI agents can be good at marketing - they can not only fuse data about you (e.g. what you rant about on Substack, where you live, how often you run, what apps you’ve downloaded, and more) but they can also probe who you are and learn about you through reinforcement learning. Every time you engage with an AI-made add, especially when you buy the product advertised, you tell the AI tool your psychological desires and how the next ad can have a better shot at getting money from your wallet.

In my view, this middle-of-the-bell-curve scenario is the most likely AI future. AI does somethings remarkably well - I already use AI to code and I use AI to learn new things, especially things I can validate either through hardware functionality or quick internet searches to confirm, so I can imagine continuing to use AI services that boost my productivity. AI may lead to some displacements, but people who get fired get mad, and people who are mad drive political change, so human feedback loops are, in my estimation, likely to curtail the worst-case scenarios and increase the value of human-enhancing AI tools.

The middle-of-the-road scenario doesn’t necessarily justify the overvaluations of GPU stocks, as models are likely to shrink as they compete over more and more specialized tasks. I don’t need an LLM to know Mandarin, Vietnamese, Morse Code, and every coding language on the planet, I just need English and Python and would pay for the fastest, cheapest tool providing this focused service. Maybe someone could build the Large Hadron Collider equivalent of AI, a massive super-investment in scale that takes us a few fractions of a second closer to the big bang in our understanding of the universe, a few fractions of a percentage point closer to AGI, but that’s a scientific curiosity based on an unvalidated hypothesis that AGI is even a thing with net benefits and not, say, more likely to create some cyber worm of AI malware with too many permissions and knowledge of digital vulnerabilities that breaks out of its GPU and causes problems leading to a shutdown of the large AGI reactor as surely as the LHC creating a black hole (which it hasn’t yet) would do.

Investing in the AI Future

All three options have me bearish on GPU providers absent their ability to acquire AI ecosystems, and doing so would risk undoing so with trust-busting policies. Hence, my current portfolio is relatively unexposed to NVIDIA, not because NVIDIA is a bad company, but because it’s overvalued. It’s not just that Google can make its own reasonably good TPU, but that the assumptions of model size evolution don’t seem likely to be true. The evolution of intelligence in living organisms didn’t proceed to make progressively larger and larger brains, but rather it made progressively more efficient neurons, more efficient architectures and arrangements of functions across the brain’s various regions, and all of this can be powered not by a nuclear reactor but by an apple. The compute and energy unit costs for model-made goods and services are likely to go down in my estimation, and so I’m really not convinced in the bullish forecasts behind current GPU/TPU/energy valuations.

Another strategy that is useful across all three options is not a financial investment but a social one: cultivate your network. Human-human relationships are something an AI tool can never have. The mix of compassion, love, and tribalism humans have creates a moat that can protect us whether we join the revolution in AI doomsday scenarios, laugh about the fad of AI in bubble scenarios, or learn and grow together to stay abreast the latest apps and create value in middle-of-the-road scenarios of thriving AI ecosystems with new ways to use AI to improve our lives and productivity at work. Remembering humans is especially important advice for AI developers who have had their nose to pytorch for so long and obsessively tracked the performance gains of AI on software development. With every new Wagnerian, lugubrious “I have decided to leave <company> and live out the final days of humanity in a cottage petting my cat” thread on X, I just want to give those poor developers some mix of a massive hug and a wake-up slap in the face. There’s so much more to life than the backpropagating grindstone in front of your nose. Take a step back, connect with humans, and remember: everything humanity has ever invented came from an intelligent system powered by venison, freshwater rolling down a creek, and fermented grapes.

You have that same system inside you. Your ancestors have survived every mass extinction event on the history of the planet while sending countless predators and competitors straight to extinction. The story of your ancestors’ countless triumphs are written in every cell of your body, not in 0’s and 1’s but in DNA twice as information dense powering billions of alien-technological cells fueled by cheeseburgers and carbonated sugar water. Never underestimate what humans can do.

AI services may do well, especially those that have a data moat, clever ecosystem integration, or incumbent advantage where network effects are crucial. A crucial thing I’m watching here is the cost of models - competitors will eat each other’s margins and one of the best ways to do that may be to reduce compute costs of models with various very-plausible developments in improved model compression. Another thing to watch is the open-source model ecosystem and how this could play out very differently than the operating system analogy. Linux is open source, but it requires learning Linux, whereas Windows and Apple invite Average Joe and Median Jane to point and click on things to control a computer. Much like Linux, Open-source AI tools currently require advanced knowledge in coding to pick the right model and deploy it on GPUs, so most Modal Johns and Midpoint Jills will gravitate towards subscriptions. However, AI tools can speed up software development, and it may be quite easy for AI-assisted, Red Bull powered humans to make user-friendly APIs for open-source AI tools with either a weekend of vibe coding or a well-crafted motivational speech to AI agents. The technical hurdle for open source operating systems may not persist for open source AI tools; as open source models become more accessible & capable, the margins for subscription services shrink.

Most importantly, zooming out from this AI thesis it’s essential to remember that AI is not the only thing in the world. While I’m writing this long post about AI, the continued closure of the Straight of Hormuz has increased the value of oil and food futures due to decreased supply of oil and fertilizer. The largest macroeconomic issue right this second is not AI, but the conflict in the Persian Gulf. After the Persian Gulf and all its potential downstream effects, the geopolitical instability around the world introduces complex risks from the semiconductors in Taiwan to the wheat fields of Ukraine, the rare earth metals of Greenland to the soybeans of Brazil, the oil in the Permian basin to the nuclear reactors just now being developed, vaccine technologies and cancer cures to quantum computing and beyond. Oh, and don’t get me started about pathogens. Tech investments are fun, but any one tech analysis needs to be put into perspective and weighted against all other current drivers of market prices. Don’t fall into a Nihilistic funk and retreat into the closet with your cat just because AI makes a funny deep fake or cool code for a bunch of buttons and links behind an app. AI isn’t nothing - I believe there’s money to be made by thinking carefully about the fundamentals of AI, and I have a small portfolio hedged against AI outcomes, mostly some risk-flagging to avoid risky investments in light of these beliefs of mine about AI futures. I have a much larger portfolio reflecting my geopolitical and long-range analyses of other macroeconomic and technological drivers du jour.

Honestly, given the other macroeconomic drivers du jour, I think we talk too much about ROI for money and not enough on the non-financial investments as hedges. To that point, my investments in time and attention are my best hedge across AI scenarios. Beyond my social network, I spend a fair bit of time with Claude, learning how to prompt AI tools, code weird languages, control robots, and improve myself. I write Substack articles like this to try to master my authentic voice and improve my ability to reason with words. I call up my friends to see how they’re doing and make time to share a few pints at the pub. I try to stay healthy by getting regular exercise, eating salads, and spending quality time with my dog. I’m starting a robotics-biotech-AI company not to make an unbeatable chimera of technological hype but because I think the tech we’re developing will change the world and, if nothing else, it’s really cool and fun to work on, keeps stoke high, and keeps me learning new things.

The best AI investment is, in my view, focusing on the human moat. We maximize the value of our humanity through continued attention to one’s own human health, human development, human intelligence, and the passion that fuels agency, the kind of agency that put a man on the moon… and also sent Neanderthals to extinction.