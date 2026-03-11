A Biologist's Guide to Life

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Andrew Whitelaw's avatar
Andrew Whitelaw
4d

I've got to say, brother, there remains a non-zero chance of hallucination in human-generated content!

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
5d

Well, Alex I slogged through it, acronyms and all. The article’s premise was investing in AI. Yesterday, my son called panicking about his job as a coder and the worry about being replaced by AI. His company has let many people go, but he’s been assured his job is safe. Yeah, he thinks, until it’s not. Apart from the worry of caring for his family, he loves coding, he loves solving problems. He messes around on the computer figuring stuff out just for the enjoyment of it. He’s been directed to use AI only, which destroys the challenge, the accomplishment of mastering a problem, like when he was a kid and proudly exclaimed I did it, I did it! He has found errors with AI information but that human emotion of an accomplishment has been erased. He’s now losing sleep over being replaced by AI and wonders what kind of job he can do. This all really depressing.

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