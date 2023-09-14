A Biologist's Guide to Life

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John Smithson
Sep 14, 2023

Another excellent essay, well written and inspiring. One phrase caught my interest: "to understand the mathematics of evolution". I know you have a very strong background in mathematics, and would love to hear more about the mathematics of evolution as you see them.

My background is in complex adaptive systems, and I can't see how the mathematics of evolution can build a complex adaptive system. To me, the Mathematical Challenge to the Neo-Darwinian Interpretation of Evolution has never been met.

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Peri
Sep 14, 2023

This is beautiful! I became a clinician (a chiropractor), but I always retained an almost mystical infatuation with the stories and poetry of life itself, its mechanisms and its outrageously beautiful transformations. You expressed it perfectly!

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