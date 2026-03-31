Prior to COVID, I didn’t fully appreciate how much of a sacrifice it is to do the right thing before it’s cool. When the right thing is cool, it is the default thing to do and it takes energy or desperation to do the wrong thing. However, before the right thing is cool, it’s not obviously right and often it involves going against the interests of power in our society in ways that make life hell for those wise enough to see the right thing and brave enough to do something about it.

In a past life, I worked on COVID origins. In 2022, I worked with two colleagues (Valentin Bruttel & Tony Van Dongen) to produce a paper formalizing lab origin findings in a way that esteemed journalist Nicholas Wade later called “The Story of the Decade.” In producing this paper, I feel like I did the right thing, but it came at a cost. I put aside politics and prejudice to use my scientific skills to examine a critical question, knowing very well that if I found evidence of a lab origin it would burn bridges with many of my colleagues. Our findings corroborated the lab origin theory with immense statistical power, and at the time we were hated for it.

If only it were just burned bridges. It’s hard to share just how challenging life became when I spoke up about lab origin theory, not only in the academic colleagues who turned away from me because they didn’t like my findings (not because they found scientific errors with them), but also because my personal security was jeopardized. I received credible death threats from anonymous numbers sharing the addresses I was visiting at the time, my home devices were hacked, my laptop’s files deleted, and many more extremely unsettling things happened that I can’t share here. Our findings establishing the high likelihood the virus wasn’t just a consequence of research-related activities, but that it was of synthetic origin, its origin thus known to the Chinese government, and thus millions of people are dead from a virus that was almost certainly synthesized in Chinese government-backed facilities. It would not be shocking if the Chinese government were thus motivated to discredit, intimidate, or otherwise discourage people like me from pursuing this topic, and they had the likely unwitting support of many academics whose careers depended on risky research enhancing potential pandemic pathogens, academics who to this day would do anything they could to prevent me from becoming an academic.

I received $0 in income for this effort, I received nothing in the form of career advancement or financial stability, and yet I would do it again in a heartbeat.

My experience showed me the profound courage it took to investigate the origins of COVID, especially in the open source. Seeing my home devices switch to Mandarin, reading hit pieces about me written by colleagues who enhanced the transmissibility of dangerous pathogens for a living and who worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and seeing bridges burn simply for discussing scientific findings I genuinely believed helped me appreciate the even greater courage of those who pursued this issue before me. The open-source investigators in DRASTIC pursued this issue relentlessly from the beginning of the pandemic. While I was forecasting a surge of cases in NYC in March/April 2020 and getting hate for accurate forecasts of pandemic burden that helped medical managers plan logistics of hospital supply and demand, DRASTIC sleuths procured and organized documents of research activities underway in Wuhan in 2018 and 2019. I played a small part in the origins of COVID only thanks to the giants of DRASTIC on whose shoulders I stood, and had they not all had the courage to do the right thing, it’s possible a lab origin could have been covered up and the world not appreciate the terrifying power and risks of modern biotechnology.

One of the giants on whose shoulders I stood goes by the alias Billy Bostickson. Billy helped found DRASTIC, he did many elegant analyses of open-source evidence that helped me catch up with the COVID origins evidence base, and throughout the contentious battles of COVID origins Billy was always respectful, curious, and welcoming of newcomers like myself. I want to write a full article dedicated to Billy and the DRASTIC team, but right now there are more pressing matters.

Today, Billy can use all of our help. Billy is battling cancer and he can use financial support. A gofundme has been set up to help Billy through these challenging times.

When history calls, not everyone has the courage or ability to do the right thing. When COVID origins called, Billy stepped up, dedicated countless hours to the origins of SARS-CoV-2 without support and against the prevailing winds of acrimony for anyone who suggested scientists could accidentally cause harm. I can’t emphasize enough the magnitude of Billy’s sacrifice for our world, having experienced only a fraction of it myself following my own work on this topic. The contemporary rise in serious discussions about biosafety, the rising legitimacy of biosecurity as a field of study, the public awareness of both the healing powers of countermeasures and the harmful powers of dangerous Gain of Function work enhancing pathogens, and the credibility of COVID origins were all made possible by people like Billy who did the right thing back when doing the right thing was unimaginably difficult.

Billy Bostickson is a hero in my mind. Many heroes are only appreciated as such long after their death, but today Billy is alive, he’s fighting for his life, and we can honor his sacrifices by supporting him in his fight against cancer. It would only take a small financial contribution from each of us to make a massive difference in Billy’s life today, a much smaller sacrifice than Billy made in the service of global biosecurity.

Not everyone can afford to make the career & quality of life sacrifices necessary to investigate the origins of COVID, but many of us can afford a small donation as a token of support for those unsung heroes, like Billy, who ran towards the fire. Please, if you’re able, please show your love & support for Billy through the link below.

Billy: we’re all rooting for you.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-billy-bostickson