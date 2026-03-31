A Biologist's Guide to Life

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BILLY BOSTICKSON's avatar
BILLY BOSTICKSON
Mar 31

Thanks for this, Alex, it means a lot to me. and I didn't realize what you had to put up with because of your own research.

Just to clarify my situation:

I was diagnosed with colon cancer 2 years ago, had 4 operations, chemo at home with capecitabine, some ct scans, endoscopies, etc.,. a colostomy bag and finally last year a reverse Hartman's operation. I am keeping my fingers (and intestines) crossed that it stays in remission.

Unfortunately, when my colon burst, I had no medical insurance, so I had to pay for everything, and even though I went through the public hospital system here in SE Asia whenever possible, the medical costs and loss of income ruined me financially.

If you want to know more, please message me, and I am very grateful to those who choose to donate to help me!

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Bon Kwi Kwi's avatar
Bon Kwi Kwi
Mar 31

Went to gofundme, searched name—success

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