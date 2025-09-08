A Biologist's Guide to Life

John Smithson
Sep 8Edited

This makes a lot of sense. Taking risks is important, but with risk comes the chance of failure. It's important to anticipate the possibility of failure, so that you can fail safe. But to avoid failure by not acting can be worse than failing. No risk means no failure, but it also means no reward.

I found that out through a career as a lawyer in Silicon Valley. This place feeds on failure. We have made failure survivable. Foolish failure is not good, but done right a failure is a badge of honor, not shame. Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk. All failed their way to success.

One problem with science these days is the lack of risk-taking. If research fails to produce a successful result, that's not survivable. So scientists don't do experiments without knowing the result in advance. Groundbreaking research doesn't get done because the reward is too uncertain to be worth the risk.

So science advances not by leaps and bounds, but by baby steps.

A Scientist
Sep 8

Hi Alex. Not saying that focusing on risk is not essential, but I can't help noticing that in your risk analysis, your discussion of rewards gets relatively short shrift. You mention it in the obvious case of oncolytic viruses, but other than that, it seems like you are mostly glossing over that part in most of the rest of this discussion. You did mention that the reason you climb is for the views.

What's the best PLAUSIBLE reward associated with the GOF that resulted in COVID? I don't mean what are the bullshit platitudes that conflicted researchers playing the grant game gratuitously inject into their proposals like politicians making promises of magic money trees for votes. I mean real, pragmatic, beneficial (to society - not to the researcher) reasons for carrying out the research.

In the case of these flu viruses, the only practical "benefit" of GOF that I can see are constructing bio-weapons. Which to me is so unconscionable that a total ban on GOF seems preferable to me (if we have to be binary about it) to a cure for cancer.

Maybe focusing on the potential rewards of any given line of research along with the risk could help differentiate between GOF that is worth considering and GOF that should be rejected out of hand. And until there is widespread agreement on those rewards, my vote is no GOF.

