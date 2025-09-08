Risk Management as a Way of Life

I love the mountains. When people hear about what I like to do in the mountains, it’s totally understandable when they assume I’m a risk-taker.

Risk-managing my way to the summit of Bugaboo Spire

However, I don’t like the thrills. I hate being afraid. I’m a relative chickenshit in the world of bold outdoors adventurers. The only way I still get outside is because the views are amazing and the risks can be managed. Thus, I don’t see the exciting things I do as thrill-chasing or risk-taking, but as risk-management enabling unique rewards.

One may look at the photo below and see risk.

Photo by Ian Lange: www.ianlangephotography.com

Yet, in my head at that exact instant, I was making constant calculations to manage risk. There was a decent length of rope between me and last piece of protection I placed off to the left, so I could fall a little way before that piece of protection could catch me. If I fell, I’d also swing. In both cases, however, I noted the ground was farther below me than I’d likely fall, there is nothing to swing into, and that piece of protection was placed with careful attention to the angle of fall, the structural integrity of the rock, and the mechanics of the piece of protection to ensure it will remain capable of catching me as the rope jostles it around when I climb above it. I also feel the rocks at my feet and in my hands, constantly gauging my strength and endurance to assess the likelihood of a fall. I found a comfortable stance where my endurance could last long enough, and I started scanning the rock for my next piece of gear. For me, the joy of climbing comes from accomplishing a cool climb while staying within my level of acceptable risk.

If you like “Where’s Waldo”, play “Where’s Washburne” in the photo below.

Again, it’s very natural to see risk, because there is risk. What you don’t see, however, is the risk-management behind the scenes.

Prior to running with the bulls, I read testimonials in English and Spanish on the best tactics and ethics for the event. I studied the route. I poured over countless videos to watch the bulls, enabling me to draw a statistical distribution of the bulls’ trajectories through the course. I also studied the people in this sprinting mosh pit. The gentleman wearing the red polka dotted shirt at the bottom of the figure below wears the same shirt every time, has been in every run I studied for the past several years, and I assessed he had one of the most reliable methods for running with the bulls of any of the runners I studied. He runs the mis-named “Dead Man’s Corner”, more appropriately called “Curva de la Estafeta”, and he starts his run about 50m prior to the corner. The first crowd of people starts running, and he stays in place, jumping up and down to look for the bulls. Slowly, the pace of the crowd quickens around him as he jogs while still jumping & looking back. As he sees the bulls, he stays near the inside corner while sprinting the Curva, allowing him to avoid being trapped and crushed by sliding bulls on the outside of the corner, and often he manages to land the coveted position at the horns of bulls past the Curva.

Having done my analysis of bull trajectories and studied the gentleman’s example, I committed to taking a slightly more conservative path. The morning of my run, I saw the gentleman in the dotted shirt and nodded in deep appreciation. He prayed, completely unaware of how much he’d taught me through his example. The fireworks went off, and the streets were silent. A palpable cloud of nervousness filled the streets, and the first nervous joggers took flight. I jumped and looked for the bulls, but also glanced ahead to see the dotted shirt. Screams, shouts, and the cacophony of the stampede reverberated along the walls of the route. The volume rose and rose and rose, until, suddenly, as I was jogging, jumping, and looking back, I saw the bulls 10 meters behind me, charging fast. I sprinted. I hugged the inside corner as I’d stipulated, but, like many good plans of mice and men, my plan went awry. The bulls ran an anomalously tight trajectory, brushing right against the inside corner and almost trapping me. Seeing this and needing to improvise, I backed towards the walls until the first bell oxen passed me and then I sprinted behind the horns of the bell oxen on the inside corner. We turned the Curva together and suddenly I found myself in the open pocket behind the bulls with plenty of space to sprint, hop over a series of runners laying on the ground, and smile as I ran with the bulls.

Well-managed risk yields wild experiences and ephemeral rewards, but it’s the process of managing risk that endures as my true hobby. Risk-management is a way of life to me.

Managing the Risks of Dangerous Gain of Function Research

Lately, I’ve served as a contractor for the NIH Office of the Director to provide advice on the dangerous gain of function executive order, an order intended to manage the risk of biological research modifying pathogens in ways that could cause “significant societal consequences”. This unique opportunity has been an honor, and while I came into the process with some knowledge and ideas, the process has been an incredible learning opportunity. As I’ve grappled with science and policy questions alongside experienced veterans of science policy in the US government, I’ve consulted many world experts, learned from people across industry, academic, and government roles in this struggle, and evaluated science within my subject matter expertise to understand the challenge of this science policy space as best I can. I’ve tried to recruit diverse views, understand and synthesize them, and distill this mixture of information in my head into drops of informed advice.

One thing that stands out from my experience is that my hobby of risk-management across everything from mountains and bulls to finance and biology positions me to feel a unique part of this elephant of biosafety and biosecurity policy. I want to share these personal, loosely held views in hopes of fostering broader discussion. While this topic is fraught with contentious discourse, I encourage folk to please stay courteous - nobody knows the right answer here, and only by listening to others feeling different parts of this science policy elephant, and giving them the benefit of the doubt, can we answer hard questions and forge lasting and effective policy.

Some research carries enormous risks, risks that I believe are not yet well-managed. Research enhancing pathogens capable of causing a pandemic can, by definition, cause a pandemic. From Ron Fouchier’s 2011 experiment passaging an avian influenza in ferrets to make a mammalian-transmissible bird flu to the 2018 DEFUSE proposal to insert a furin cleavage site in a bat SARS-related coronavirus, biology has found a frontier of research enhancing potential pandemic pathogens that is exceptionally risky.

I have high confidence that this risky research caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of people have died from COVID-19, helping everyone understand the magnitude of research-related risks. Climbing or running with the bulls could result in my death, along with risks that my family loses a loved one and rescuers trying to help me could be injured in the line of duty. The risks of my hobbies warrant the most prudent risk management practices to stay within my level of acceptable risk. Yet, the risks in my hobbies are infinitesimal compared to risks faced by the riskiest bioscience research. Some research poses risks so extreme that the best risk-management tool is to simply say “no” to the proposal as surely as I say “no” to climbs outside my comfort zone.

The challenge is: what do you say “yes” to? How do you build confidence in our system of assessing and managing risk to be confident in scientific risk-management? When we say “yes” to some research and “no” to other research, how can we arrive at these judgements in a structured, reliable, and objective way?

Let’s break the task into three parts (1) how we conceptualize risk, (2) how we assess risk and (3) how we manage it. If we’ve done justice to conceptualizing, assessing, and managing risk, it’s easier to say “yes” and “no” with confidence. This doesn’t mean we won’t incur some risk, it doesn’t mean bad things can’t happen, but it does help us feel like we’ve done our best to use all information available at the time, and like we won’t feel foolish in hindsight.

A Case Study: Oncolytic Viruses

To frame this discussion on what to say “yes” to, I prefer to inhabit a space away from the extremes of “YES” and “NO”, to find the “yes…?” and “…no?”, to seek the grey areas where risk-assessment and risk-management is hard. The extremes of dangerous gain of function contain research that is so obviously hideously dangerous, where the answer is such a loud “NO!!!!” that I would never be comfortable with that being done unless the entire world faced clear, immediate, and existential risk whose only hope of solution is the hideously dangerous thing. On the other extreme is a big, beautiful world of benign biology that doesn’t pose the immediate risk that the experiments being conducted could significantly disrupt society - in this case, the portfolio management problem doesn’t weigh liabilities but instead weighs relative benefits of research proposals.

The best grey area I came up with, and the one for which I don’t have a clear answer but invite others to consider and discuss, is oncolytic viruses. Oncolytic viruses are a remarkable set of engineered or otherwise modified viruses, drawn from diverse branches in the viral taxonomic tree, and repurposed to become exceptionally good at targeting cancer cells to treat cancer. Once a virus is able to differentiate between cancer and non-cancer cells, a plethora of additional, clever biological mods may be considered, such as making the virus better at killing those cancer cells, better at recruiting the immune system to recognize the cancer cells, making the viruses immunoevasive for improved therapeutic efficacy, and more.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death. To note a conflict of interest or a bit of positional awareness: my mom is currently battling pancreatic cancer. While my mom and I are fighting that with metabolic hacking and not oncolytic viruses, and she’s being supported by the best doctors in the world at the Mayo Clinic, I’d be lying if I said the thought didn’t cross my biologist’s mind in an effort to learn whatever’s needed to save my mom.

Curing cancer would be undeniably beneficial. If someone could halve the risk of death for any given type of cancer, they would receive a Nobel prize. I don’t think anybody can argue that the dream of curing cancer makes the benefits of “gain of function” in oncolytic viruses promising, and given the severity of the disease, the often terminal nature of the diagnosis, clinical trials may be easier to implement and rapid progress made. Research is happening today to cure cancer with viruses that have gained cool new functions.

But is it “dangerous” gain of function?

What are the odds that one of the many types of oncolytic viruses escapes, especially from mutations during more widespread use in clinical populations should they be approved? How dumb would we feel if the plot of World War Z played out, in which an oncolytic virus escaped and a catastrophic pandemic ensued?

How can we conceptualize that risk?

How would we assess its likelihood?

How can we manage it?

I don’t have answers here. My personal views are not solidified, but I found this broad case study of oncolytic viruses be uniquely nuanced and useful as I grappled with how to manage scientific risks. I find this grey area to be a warm hearth around which we can gather for productive discussions.

How do we conceptualize scientific risk?

In finance, it’s common to think of risk as simply the variance of returns or some other measure of the spread - and not the central tendency - of possible outcomes. These quantitative, continuous concepts of risk are particularly valuable when we have data and when risk and reward both fall along the same axis, such as return on investment (ROI).

For most research-related risks in biology, however, we don’t have enough data. If we’re working with a pathogen and imagined living in a world of infinite data, we might try to estimate the transmissibility, virulence, and other characteristics or “inherent risks” of a pathogen and combine those numbers into some expected mortality burden, possibly discounted by the probability of an accident, the conditional probability of an unmitigated outbreak given an accident, and other such “manageable risks” for biological research.

Biology research also doesn’t have performance indicators as simple as financial ROI. The benefits we dream of when doing research are multidimensional, spanning many forms of countermeasures and therapies. The risks we fear take the form of every pestilential nightmare our minds can conjure, along with all the collateral damage of disrupted medical systems, civil unrest, distrust in science, and more.

We don’t have data, and even if we had data the risks and benefits don’t fall along a single axis of outcomes like “stocks/health go up” vs. “stocks/health go down”.

How, then, can we conceptualize the risk of research, such as research enhancing a bat SARS-related coronavirus? Wild-type bat viruses may have low transmissibility in humans in their natural state, but could have extraordinary transmissibility after some modifications. The multiple dimensions of mortality, morbidity, civil unrest, distrust, decline in global standing, and other harms that could result from an accident can’t be projected onto one line of “good” vs. “bad” outcomes.

The vague benefits in this case of modifying bat SARS-related coronaviruses as proposed in DEFUSE make such research a certain “NO!!!” for me, but that’s an easy question. Let’s go back to the hard question in our grey area of oncolytic viruses. The same potential multidimensional risks exist, these risks likely vary across types of oncolytic viruses in ways that may be difficult to predict, and the risks exist alongside a very plausible benefit. We can’t estimate the risk of, say, an oncolytic adenovirus evolving beyond the mutations intended to make the virus replication-deficient. To estimate such risks scientifically would require incurring them, conducting the experiments and measuring the results, but that forces us to accept the risks we’re trying to prevent or possibly avoid altogether. In mountaineering terms, incurring the risks to estimate them would be equivalent to me climbing something to assess if safe enough to climb. If I die on the climb, I have my answer. In the process, I will have failed at risk management.

Due to the lack of data, we probably shouldn’t rely on quantitative concepts of risk.

Our inability to estimate risks and benefits quantitatively doesn’t preclude prudent risk management. In fact, I believe the first step towards making prudent decisions is to recognize the nature of our uncertainty in this problem. We need to grapple with the fundamental uncertainty of assessing the outcomes of some biological experiments gone wrong, and make decisions in light of that uncertainty.

When I’m climbing, there are also multiple dimensions of risk, and it’s impossible for me to estimate my own risk in any given situation. While I can consult encyclopedias of historical accidents and know things like “most deaths happen when lowering or on rappel”, and I can use that to inform some degree of prioritization (pay attention to what you’re doing on lowering and rappel), the rubber of my risk management hits the road in a million little decisions for which I don’t have any clear hierarchy of priorities or quantitative understanding of the risks. How strong is the ice screw I just bored into the ice? How hard is the climbing above me on this route I’ve never done before? Will the crux be dry and easy with good grip for my shoes, or will it be wet and harrowingly hard?

As I venture around the mountains and face a million little decisions, I like to use a trick I call: “How dumb would I feel?” I might not know if a piece of protection will hold me in a fall or if a pillar of ice will withstand my weight, so I ask myself: “how dumb would I feel if the most embarrassingly bad thing I can imagine right now happened?”

The beauty of this trick is that it forces me to assume some situation-specific “SuperBad” outcome happened and then evaluate the social consequences of my actions, both how my future self may judge my present self as well as how others who encounter the story of my accident, from my wife to anybody else who hears the tale, judges me when they hear about the choices I made. By assuming the bad thing happened, I have to define it and viscerally imagine it. I have to make a plausible case for how it happened, and then I have to ask whether or not I’ve done due diligence to prevent that from happening.

I wouldn’t advocate for institutionalizing the unprofessionally named “how dumb would I feel” trick for scientific risks. Also, don’t mistake this analogy for any sort of equivalence - the risks from risky research are many orders of magnitude larger than the risks I manage during adventures, and the social questions from research-related risks involve many parties ranging from the scientist and their institution to the funder and the country where an accident happens.

However, I bring up this analogy because I can see some useful ways to institutionalize this method. Two related, conventional, and more professionally named methods are “analysis of alternatives” and “backcasting”, analytic methods that help people avoid blind spots when coordinating assessments. The “how dumb would I feel” trick analyzes a specific alternative where something goes embarrassingly wrong and backcasts from the terrible outcome to imagine the shame I could face if others were to evaluate my decision-making skills from their armchairs. As I’ve gone diving through research to make my own assessments, I’ve found this trick useful for imagining and conceptualizing risks across the full spectrum of biological technologies: assume a terrible or embarrassing outcome, look backwards in time to evaluate how this came to be, and then assess what risk-management practices along the way would defend against accusations of negligence or incompetence should the worst-possible outcome occur.

Absent clear ways to quantify risks and benefits for rigorous comparison, I think it’s worthwhile conceptualizing risk in science by considering the most-likely SuperBad outcome, defining that outcome clearly, and working backwards from there.

How do we assess scientific risk?

In some cases, the risk of an experiment is glaringly obvious. If anybody takes a dangerous virus and proposes to make it more transmissible in hosts we depend on (including humans), or make it resistant to countermeasures, that will be inherently risky because the alternative hypothesis behind us doing the experiment is that the experiment will result in a riskier biological agent.

In other cases, the risks are not obvious and any effort to estimate the risks may be fraught with inherent subjectivity of a process whereby a human or group of humans predicts the future and estimates probable outcomes from an experiment we haven’t done.

Even if we’ve done the risky thing before and never faced consequences, that doesn’t mean the risk is zero. If you survive a day of backcountry skiing, that doesn’t mean you made the right decisions. Statistically, if you jump out of a plane with a parachute N times, the 95% upper confidence interval on the probability the parachute fails decays like 3/N, so while the probability of failure shrinks the more we take the risk without seeing the SuperBad thing, we can never say the risk is zero.

As someone who got his PhD in Quantitative and Computational Biology, I would love it if I could say “trust me, I’m the expert, I can quantify biological risk!” But that would be a lie - I can’t quantify the risks of unprecedented accidents from novel biotechnologies. I could certainly write down formulas and use all my statistical jargon to thump my chest about some novel method for doing so, but I have little confidence such a method would generalize to the entire portfolio of biological research that carries some risk.

Lasting methods for assessing scientific risk must deal with the subjective and unquantifiable nature of the problem. Beyond conceptualizing the risk by imagining SuperBad outcomes and backcasting, there is a need to grapple with the fact that there is a continuum of risk, we still don’t know it, and the people estimating it may be wrong. Sometimes research has unanticipated consequences, and while diligent red-teaming may try to anticipate every possible outcome it’s still possible Nature surprises us.

Assessing the risks of experiments we haven’t done will be a judgement call. Choosing the appropriate SuperBad alternative to analyze, assessing the likelihood of this event (probable? likely? very likely? almost certain?), and signing a document saying “Yes” or “No” for a given research project is almost certainly going to remain a subjective decision. How good of a subjective decision we make will depend on the qualifications and independence of people involved, as well as the quality of their deliberative process and use of structured analytic methods.

It’s easy to say “we should get a qualified and independent committee”, but actually doing that in a way that works, and doesn’t just assume the solution with platitudes, is as much a structural problem as it is a cultural one. The people involved in assessing scientific risks need to be operating under some legal authorities to say or advise “Yes” and “No”, ideally with requirements for some degree of objectivity, avoidance of serious conflicts of interest (while noting that “expertise” is not a COI per se), and other structural features institutionalizing this process of scientific risk assessment.

However, org charts and authorities aren’t the only thing that makes a successful company or collaborative process. Culture matters. Scientific risk assessment requires a culture of open dialogue with an ability to “question everything” (sensu Ray Dalio’s approach to business intelligence culture at Bridgewater), a desire to coordinate assessments across experts ranging from scientists and doctors to industry leaders, risk managers, intelligence analysts, national security experts, and more.

Scientific risk assessments will be subjective, but just because an assessment is subjective doesn’t mean its bad. Establishing the right authorities, org structure, and culture can enable scientific risk assessments to be as good as possible under the constraint the unquantifiable nature of scientific risks.

How do we manage scientific risk?

If scientific risks require some imaginative conceptual tools and analytic methods, and if there may not be quantitative solution thus requiring subjective assessments, how can we manage these risks?

Before diving in, let me forewarn you: I will not be talking about specific laboratory methods or BSL standards. There are other people who know a LOT more about those topics than I do, and I don’t want to drown out their insightful views with my less-informed thoughts on those topics. What I do know, better than most, is how to manage a portfolio of risks, how to be mindful of competing risks, and how to make risk-management decisions with incomplete information.

In grappling with the question of how to manage scientific risks, I find myself frequently gravitating towards two methods from portfolio management: evaluate competing risks and don’t go all-in on any one method (diversification in finance… redundancy in mountain rescue).

First, don’t forget the other risks. Research is risky, but so too is cancer. “Curing cancer” can be seen as a benefit thus making this comparison more of a risk-benefit comparison, but we can also see this as a comparison of competing risks if we imagine some patient T years from now and guestimate the relative risk of them suffering from cancer versus adverse consequences from a research-related accident versus other biological threats.

Competing risks are not constant. Research on H5N1 may be risky today, but how risky is it compared to baseline rates of spillover? If one were studying H5N1 in primates to evaluate the efficacy of countermeasures, even without serial passage, there may be a risk of within-host evolution of the avian influenza to become more transmissible or virulent in primates, and that would be dangerous gain of function that could result in significant societal consequences. However, the relative risk of such experiments in high-containment laboratories may be much lower than the baseline risk of within-host evolution in uncontained human infections that are well-documented. In a way, the shifting baselines of risks from pathogens may change the relative risks such that experiments not worth the risk in a time when no human cases are found may become worth the risk during an emerging outbreak.

The rate at which competing risks fluctuate varies, from slow-brewing competing risks like the rise of antibiotic resistant bacteria to explosive risks like 2-day doubling times in the incidence of a “pneumonia of unknown etiology” among patients in Wuhan. With variable timescales of competing risk fluctuation, “emergency scientific responses” that manage competing risks in response to some changing baseline may have variable likelihoods of success based on whether or not the anticipated benefits can be achieved in time to mitigate the rising risks. I don’t have an answer to that question for all cases, nor do I have strong views on it other than “it probably depends”. However, this is a valuable discussion and I encourage people to consider that proper evaluation of risks and benefits requires not just awareness and fair consideration of relative risks, but awareness that competing risks fluctuate over variable timescales, and the plausibility of benefits arriving in time (or at all) to address some rising baseline risk may depend on the timescales over which baselines in competing risks rise or fall.

Once we’re cued in on competing risks, now we have to manage science in a world with more than one threat for human health. The second trick I utilize from portfolio management is the general concept of diversification. It’s generally wise to never go all-in on a stock. Failing to hedge bets incurs its own unique form of risk: the risk that we focused on the wrong information and picked the wrong stock. We shouldn’t go all-in on one possible cure or in the management of one risk, and as we start to hedge bets across risks and benefits we start to become aware of tradeoffs.

Right now, the risks of research are at the forefront of our minds. We’re all focused on information about the COVID-19 pandemic likely being caused by a laboratory accident. As someone who has worked on COVID origins, I care a lot about research-related risks, and I’ve been concerned about such risks for my entire scientific career. No matter how passionately I’ve advocated for improved biosafety, I don’t want any biosafety policy to overcompensate and mismanage other risks. There is a risk that halting research in, say, a field that may one day cure cancer could risk the lives of people who would otherwise survive cancer were scientific progress not disrupted.

Just because risks exist outside of research-related risks doesn’t mean all research should be rubber-stamped “yes”, but that we should prudently assess the relative magnitudes and likelihoods of competing risks on a case-by-case basis. In addition to risks from natural biological threats, there is also the risk that the United States, by unilaterally slowing research a particular field, may undermine US strategic interests by yielding economic and technological advantage to our adversaries. Unsaved lives, strategic competition (specifically, economic and technological competition) and the risk of falling behind in a way that undermines our strategic interest are a few of the risks and tradeoffs that must be considered when hedging bets and managing the portfolio of biological risks.

There are competing risks, we have to be aware of them, and these competing risks will almost certainly not all have the same severity or likelihood, even though we can’t rigorously estimate their severity nor their likelihood. Diversification in finance doesn’t mean you spread your money equally across all stocks, especially not when some information exists or reasonable assessments can lead one to estimate variability in risk and reward across stocks.

The relative magnitudes of competing risks, especially on the many dimensions from health threats to economic competitiveness, may be difficult to quantify and compare, much like the absolute risks of a given experiment. Absent quantitative methods, it may again be best to lower expectations of some mathematically right answer and instead foster the right conversations: conceptualize risks with backcasting, prepare for the subjectivity of assessments, coordinate assessments across people with a range of situational awareness, and maintain situational awareness (or the importance of finding people who have such situational awareness) of other risks that also need to be managed. By properly conceptualizing, assessing, and managing risks by maintaining awareness of alternative risks and avoiding blind spots, policymakers may be best able to make decisions consistent with their electoral mandates, whatever those may be.

As a minor footnote: I’m not the expert on laboratory biosafety practices, and I don’t presume to be, but the variation in biosafety levels is a crucial tool for managing research-related risks. I alluded to concepts of “inherent” versus “manageable” risks above, and biosafety protocols are a critical degree of freedom within the concept of manageable risks. Improved laboratory biosafety can manage and reduce the probability a pathogen escapes containment. The combination of protocols for monitoring researchers and the surrounding public health capabilities can manage and reduce the risk of an uncontained outbreak given a pathogen escapes containment. In addition to minding competing risks and diversifying our management across the set of biological threats, enforcing biosafety protocols and building public health capacity are additional options available to policymakers interested in managing bioscientific risks.

The future of scientific risk management

Everything I’ve said here represents my own inchoate personal views shaped by countless conversations with people smarter than me and does not reflect the view of any other person or entity. My personal views are also somewhat loosely held because I’m in awe of how little I know, I appreciate how challenging the task is, and I know that different stakeholders understandably have different views of this elephant of a policy problem. While any one of us may know just one piece of this puzzle, and while people may disagree, we need to find lasting solutions for scientific risk management. Biosafety and biosecurity are topics of bipartisan and foreign diplomatic opportunity: everybody alive wants to stay healthy and manage scientific risks while also advancing the capabilities of biotechnology to cure the sick.

It’s easy for touchy topics to devolve into toxic discourse, but we really need to avoid that. Once we embrace the idea that good people can disagree, once we give each other the benefit of the doubt, we can exchange ideas and make real progress on this incredibly important topic in science policy. We can learn from each other. As surely as scientific risk assessments may rely heavily on culture, the future of scientific risk management and biosafety policy may hinge on how well we can all, collectively, foster productive discourse. Don’t let divisive language win. Support not only space for nuance, but the dignity of people with whom you disagree, because they may know something important that becomes essential at some point or place in this process.

The future of scientific risk management will also be inescapably multidisciplinary. We will need experts in science, medicine, as well as experts in assessing and managing risk. The epistemological Cambrian explosion of expertise and niches of knowledge has diversified who knows what in our modern soceity, and now all the different creatures of expertise need to return to the same watering hole and get along to solve a serious problem. We need scientists and veterans of science policy who have seen these many iterations to feel comfortable sharing their institutional knowledge and staying involved. We need experts in foreign policy to chart a course for international cooperation on biosafety. We need experts in national security to weigh in on possible tradeoffs or risks that most academics, doctors, diplomats and other brilliant people might not be thinking about. We need entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical leaders, and investors to chime in on the landscape of private investments. We need the public to weigh in on how they view this problem, and we need writers capable of translating jargon into intuition enabling everyone to understand and participate.

Biosafety policy is one of the most captivating massifs of science policy mountains I’ve found. There are summits to climb, risks to manage, and proud accomplishments that lie in wait for anyone brave enough to venture there.

You’ll find me out there, managing risk on the sharp end of the rope.