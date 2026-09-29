A Biologist’s Guide to Life

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OpenNeedle
Sep 29

Useful context, and the aerosol-challenge literature is the part most people missing the story have never read.

For what it adds to the record: the empirical question has actually been answered, at small scale. A 2008 study vaccinated cynomolgus macaques with a VSV vector carrying the Ebola or Marburg glycoprotein and challenged them three weeks later with a lethal aerosol dose. All vaccinated animals survived with no detectable virus after challenge; every unvaccinated control died within days. The catch is the size, three to four animals per group, one platform, one dose, one timing, never replicated at scale. The countermeasure side is thinner still: interferon-beta after aerosol exposure in macaques prolonged survival but did not prevent death, and AVI-7288 hit 100 percent survival at higher doses but against injection challenge, not aerosol.

So the real gap is not that we lack proof the countermeasures can work against an aerosolized agent. It is that the decisive experiments have N of three. That is an argument about how thin the safety and efficacy margin for policy actually is, which cuts underneath the outrage cycle in both directions.

I ran the question through the literature here: openneedle.ai/q/ebola-protect-nonhuman-primates-against-aerosoli/

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Jessica Rose
Sep 30

I enjoyed your article as usual, but I don't think the problem here is about the aerosolization work of ebola or bad actors from abroad - it's about lack of inter and intra-agency transparency. that's why i think this recent info-nugget is outrageous. none of these agencies or people have won anyone over with their honesty and transparency, and it goes way beyond need-to-know/classification ideas. there's a right way to do everything and if you ask me, we are no where near doing things the right way and it has everything to do with money and power, and nothing to do with actually protecting the country.

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