While many people fused their minds with their electronics around the dawn of the iPhone, I’ve been fused with my electronics since the 1990’s.

When I was 5 years old, my family learned I had a profound hearing loss. I’d somehow functioned reasonably well before then by various adaptations, but when people actually measured how much I could hear it was appalling just how deaf I was.

I got through kindergarten and first grade while not being able to hear a word spoken with “inside voices”. I was seen as loud and disruptive, I cultivated loudness around me, and I passed tests by relying entirely on non-verbal cues. I aced vocabulary tests and math thanks to words and math being extremely visible, but when teachers called out vocabulary words for us to spell I had to look down, put my hand over my brow to hide my eyes, surreptitiously shift my eyes to the nearest visible student’s sheet, decipher the word they were trying to spell, and spell it correctly.

That all changed the day I fused with the machines. In second grade, I received my first hearing aids. From that point on, I’ve lived an android life of sorts. I still have those core adaptations, from lip-reading that works at a shockingly long distance to furtive methods of gathering non-verbal intelligence on the situation I’m in, but my mind has also adapted to the presence of the machine. I’ve managed to succeed in school, get a PhD from Princeton (albeit in more mathematical sciences that allow me to use my superpower), and even seem functional on interviews with WebMD, the now NIH director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and more.

As the world confronts and grapples with the impressive capabilities of AI tools, my experience with hearing aids comes to mind as a reminder of how to merge with the machine while not losing yourself.

AI tools can allow us to automate many digital tasks, from retrieving information online to generating text, images, videos, or CAD designs, executing actions on our computer, and more.

Imagine AI as the hearing aid to some cognitive and digital equivalent of my profound hearing loss. When I was a kid, I didn’t realize I had a hearing loss because I had no basis for comparison. It’s only by comparison with the performance of other humans that my hearing is shockingly bad. In the world of AI tools, right now we’re all humans, but as more people adopt these tools there will be disparities in the capabilities of people who use AI and people who don’t, along with a gradient of skill based on how well people use AI.

Humans are profoundly slow in some ways. We can type maybe 40 words a minute or speak maybe 120ish words a minute, whereas an H100 GPU can process anywhere from 30-300 tokens per second, or about 2,000-20,000 tokens per minute. The efficiency of an H100’s use of tokens, and its ability to connect the dots based on the words it processes, will depend on the performance of whatever large language model you’re using, but the general idea of profound machine-enabled boost in processing should be clear. Much like my hearing aids can process and amplify sounds based on the specific tone-deafness I have, AI tools can be used to process and amplify signals in words, images, and other data modalities to fill gaps in our knowledge or compensate for whatever weaknesses we have or skills we wish could be enhanced.

As someone who puts his hearing aids on every morning, I’ve had no problem opening up a tab, downloading an app, and tinkering with tools that expand my capabilities. AI can bring a world of information and skills to life as clearly and intricately as my hearing aids can help me hear Beethoven, listen for elk bugling in the rut, or hear my climbing partner communicate commands essential for our safety (don’t worry, we also have rope tug and other systems as fail-safes for when my hearing aids fry).

For example, in the past few months I’ve been using AI tools to learn how to do robotics. Robotics requires both mechanical and electrical engineering, and while I know a bit of mathematics I’m nowhere close to even an undergraduate-level engineer. I’ve approached AI tools on a wonder binge, asking a million curiosity-driven questions like a kid asking their parent’s why the sky’s blue, what blue is, what the sky is, and other questions necessary for kids to build their own mental world model for this place we live in and how it works.

In a few months, with the additional mentorship of a friend of mine who has taught me how to not electrocute, maim, or otherwise seriously injure myself in the shop, I’ve helped build a robot to do something I’ve always wanted to do. I learned about Arduinos and Raspberry Pi’s (if you don’t know, just ask AI!), I learned how to use an oscilloscope to check the digital and possibly pulse-width-modulated signals sent to motors. I learned how to crimp wires, solder, code in C++, write python scripts to send serial commands to the Arduino, CAD design and 3D print all the parts we needed, design my own printed circuit board, and more.

AI has helped me explore an entirely new world of skills in a matter of weeks.

I have thoughts about the whole AGI thing but don’t want to be yet-another-rando opining on that topic. However, I will say this: the current era of AI tools readily available at low cost provides an unprecedented opportunity to do literally anything you’ve ever wanted to do. Code up an app that you’ve wanted to see or make a cool website, and if you encounter any bugs or errors along the way just ask your preferred AI tool for help with that, too. If you have an idea of a play, book, or poem, brainstorm the plot and style with AI, provide feedback, and iterate, possibly getting 80% of the way towards the version you want and then add your own finishing touches to build the masterpiece you’ve always dreamed about. If you want to build some clever system in your home, start talking with your AI tool to find out what would be required, then ask your curious-kid questions about every piece you don’t understand. Iterate until you understand.

No matter what data modality or end use you have in mind, no matter if it’s software, hardware, books or robotics, use AI to tinker. Fall in love with tinkering. Become fueled by curiosity. Get hooked on discovery.

There’s always been a world of information on the internet, but retrieving it and helping you understand it, or helping you understand what you need to learn to understand it (and then learning that), has never been easier.

I tell this advice to everyone I know and love, so I wanted to share this with you all on Substack as well. With all the hype and fear swirling around, it can be hard to understand concretely what AI is and how you can use it. AI is more complicated than a hearing aid and its name isn’t as self-descriptive as “hearing aid”, but it is essentially a “learning aid” and “building aid”.

Plug into AI tools to learn and build. For the greatest benefits, don’t do this passively. Learn and build with ravenous curiosity and unstoppable agency. Work with friends who are also plugged into their own AI sidekicks; build things of value for the world. As surely as my deafness is a superpower in a world with hearing, your humanity is your superpower in a world of AI tools. You’ll be able to best deploy your humanity by merging with the machine while maintaining the core adaptations of curiosity, compassion, imagination, and intuition about what the world needs.

The Age of Tinkering is upon us.