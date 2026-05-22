A Biologist's Guide to Life

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Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
May 22

Excellent statement of the problem. On the human side of it (and imo of all biotech) are a deep ignorance and staggering hubris by people who think computing and biological systems are basically interchangeable, or at least have significant overlap.

In my estimation, that near-infinite biological universe you describe precludes any limited tech “solutions” so I’m very curious to hear yours!

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A Scientist
7d

Here’s the word of the day: anthropomorphize.

I’m kind of stretching the definition of it here though because I don’t just mean ascribing human features to non-human things; I mean also ascribing human SCALES (which are necessarily rooted in physical human limitations as well as extremely limited human conceptual frameworks) to non-human things.

Because we are used to figuring out how to go to Italy on vacation, we think we can also figure out how to travel to stars that are hundreds of lightyears away.

Because for the entirety of modern human evolutionary time, every production of sensical linguistic formulation came from a sentient mind, we think that LLM’s must be sentient.

Because we can go down to the hardware store and sort through the plumbing fittings until we find the right thing to fix our leaky pipes, we think we can compute our way to fabulous new protein structures that will construct humans that won’t ever get sick and die and, of course will be so much smarter - and likely more fashionable - than we are.

Repeat after me: we are all idiots.

I don’t mean that in a pejorative way - I mean it in a let’s be honest and serious and adult about it way. We are confronted by an existence-miracle which is so much bigger and more varied than our puny little human scale frameworks that understanding it rationally is not and never will be on the table. Knowing it (knowledge being a much cruder and more limited tool than understanding) is literally impossible.

The very smartest of us are still so limited by comparison with the totality of what IS that it’s just a massive category error to imagine we are ever going to understand, much less know, anything about the tremendum in which we find ourselves.

That’s not to say that we can’t progress - obviously we can do so (have done so) within limits that we are also too limited to see. We should just be serious about the limits that we can see: we’re never physically going to the stars; they are just too far away (and it doesn’t matter how many scifi novels we produce and read). LLM’s are not a few steps away from sentience; rearranging linguistic tokens has nothing whatsoever to do with sentience. We’re never going to meaningfully explore the space of possible proteins via computation; there’s too much there there as you have just pointed out so well.

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