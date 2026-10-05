Ken Alibek was the head of Biopreparat, the Soviet agency publicly responsible for Soviet biodefense while covertly researching, developing, and mass producing biological weapons at the largest scale humanity has ever witnessed.

Dr. Alibek claims in his book, Biohazard, that in 1987 the Soviets had the capacity to produce over 5,000 tons of weaponized anthrax a year, with classified formulas for growing the microbe, large scale centrifugation, dehydration, and milling to produce unfathomable quantities of deadly powder, and additives necessary to stabilize the spores. According to Dr. Alibek, the Soviets sought to arm intercontinental ballistic missiles with anthrax-filled warheads, and aim these ICBMs at major US metropolitan areas like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and others.

A recent expansion of a former bioweapons facility in Russia. The industrial scale of Soviet bioweapons programs is often forgotten in tense debates over research on countermeasures for select agents.

The Soviets reportedly sought to develop strains of bioweapons that were resistant to western countermeasures so that if/when that brown cloud descends over Chicago, there would be no way to treat the millions of people set to die horrific deaths as the bacteria colonizes their lymph nodes, releases deadly toxins, their skin turns a faint blue, and they die choking on the fluid that fills their lungs.

With the suspected plague incident in Irkutsk, and a researcher from the Irkutsk Antiplague Institute of Soviet bioweapons lore now dead, we are wise to consider ways to ensure compliance with the bioweapons convention, deter biological weapons deployment, and minimize the risk of biological casualties in the event of a biological attack. In this article, I won’t discuss the BWC nor monitoring, attribution, and deterrence, but the policy challenges with countermeasure development.

Today, we stare down the risks of adversary biological weapons programs on the heels of a probable lab accident causing the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, some branches of research started experimenting with novel enhancements of pathogens to develop countermeasures against enhanced pathogens, fearing such enhancements might arise in nature while ironically creating the risk they feared in a lab. A 2018 proposal that included researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology with a large stockpile of wildlife bat SARS-related coronaviruses proposed to modify one of these bat SARS-related coronaviruses in unprecedented, peculiar ways. SARS-CoV-2 emerged in Wuhan bearing the exact modifications proposed in the 2018 proposal, novelties never before seen in 1,000 years of observable natural bat SARS-related coronavirus evolution, novelties that arose one year after the 2018 proposal at the doorstep of the institute that proposed them.

Naturally, the probable lab origin of SARS-CoV-2 motivated hard questions in biosafety policy. As the public became more aware of dangerous gain of function research underway around the world, there were louder and louder calls to ban research enhancing pathogens. While many iterations of such policies had been drafted and implemented in a series of acronyms - GOF, GOFROC, ePPP, DURC/PEPP - risky research continued nonetheless.

I’ve had the honor of advising the NIH Office of the Director on the dangerous Gain of Function Executive Order, or the dGOF EO, the most recent acronym of biosafety policy. Prior policies focused on select agents - specific strains of microbes known to be dangerous or at risk of weaponization - but biology is more fuzzy in its own definitions than our hard lines of select agents could capture. The bat SARS-related coronaviruses studied in Wuhan, for example, were studied precisely because of their pandemic potential, yet they were distant cousins of the select agent SARS-CoV-1 and thus nominally not select agents themselves. The dGOF EO focuses instead on reviewing or banning research on any biological agent if such research aims to make the agent more dangerous through specific mechanisms (broadening host range, changing tissue tropism, increasing virulence, increasing transmissibility, evading countermeasures, etc.) and such an agent, should it escape, poses the risk of “significant societal consequences” (another definition).

There’s always the risk, however, that risky research reviews could potentially limit our government’s ability to protect us from known biological threats. For example, suppose we learn that the pathogen circulating in Irkutsk is actually an enhanced pathogen (worst case scenario: enhanced for higher transmissibility and evasion of Western countermeasures)?

Would it violate the dangerous Gain of Function executive order if our own defense medical scientists, with extensive background investigations and arguably the safest BSL-4 facilities in the world, to create this known pathogen from Irkutsk in order to develop novel countermeasures against it?

Some biosafety activists, especially those like Richard Ebright with deep personal vendettas against Anthony Fauci, oppose any research on select agents. Dr. Ebright calls anyone who doesn’t agree with him a “sociopath”, arguing that they are conducting or supporting “bioweapons-agents research” despite the important legal distinction between select agents and bioweapons, not to mention the significant logistical differences between studying small quantities of select agents and manufacturing large quantities of agents, their additives, and deployment mechanisms for an actual bioweapon.

The toxicity of biosafety activists has led many biodefense people to either oppose any perceived alignment with the grumpy Ebright’s policy preferences, or to simply stay quiet. As a biodefense expert myself, I’m going to risk venturing into this mosh pit.

First, I encourage we all detoxify this issue immediately given the grave concern and credible threat of Russian bioweapons, ideally by inviting responsible voices into the room for deliberation that doesn’t devolve into attacks or false accusations of “bioweapons” (which are actually a crime in the US and punishable by life in prison, therefore Ebright’s use of the term could plausibly amount to defamation per se).

Second, when managing risk, it’s important to be mindful of the many risks in the portfolio we are seeking to manage. Laboratory accidents and insider threats are risks biosafety proponents focus heavily on. Natural emerging infectious diseases are risks many academic scientists focus on. Bioweapons are risks that biodefense experts focus on.

Natural emergence, laboratory accidents, insider threats, and bioweapons: any one of these could cause mass casualty events or significant societal consequences. The risk we all seek to manage is the risk of people dying from biological agents. In the ideal world, managing those risks involves studying and preempting the emergence of biological agents (e.g. mosquito control, educating people to not drink date palm sap that could give them Nipah), containing active outbreaks such as the ongoing Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak, developing countermeasures (vaccines and treatments) against all of the agents above, improving our forensic and intelligence capabilities to attribute a non-natural biological incident as such, and improving diplomatic systems for multilateral biosafety, biosecurity, and biological weapons non-proliferation.

I won’t discuss all of the risk mitigation approaches above, but instead want to focus on countermeasures.

There was recently outrage over studies by the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), funded by Dr. Fauci’s NIAID, conducting what we call aerosol challenge studies of Ebola. Aerosol challenge studies sound bad for most people who are hearing “aerosol” and “Ebola” in the same sentence for the first time, but as I detail in the article above the studies are actually essential for testing the efficacy of countermeasures against pneumonic forms of disease such as Ebola. As we see with the pneumonic plague in Irkutsk, the pneumonic forms of disease are what we expect to encounter in most biological weapons scenarios, thus studying the efficacy of countermeasures against pneumonic forms of disease important for ensuring our countermeasures work against strains of disease that can be weaponized (again, noting that most of the work in weaponization is not enhancing strains necessarily, but mass producing and stabilizing them for deployment).

If an ICBM filled with anthrax produced a brown cloud of impending pneumonic death descending over New York City, the only thing that could save the population of New York City would be countermeasures known to be effective at preventing death from inhalation of aerosols. We lack non-animal and non-aerosol systems that can replicate immunity at and dissemination of drugs to the site of infection - the only way we can truly study and develop countermeasures for these biological threats is to conduct animal studies, with the best animal model for human disease being our close relatives, primates.

On one hand, policymakers are free to ban select agents research should they be mobilized by Ebright’s somewhat ill-informed claim that such work is “bioweapons-agents research”, and in so doing we will be less prepared against natural emergence of these agents and New York City will almost certainly suffer a mass casualty event without countermeasures proven effective - so effective a company invests in their mass production - in the event of a weaponized deployment of such agents.

On the other hand, permitting select agent research in limited settings and for specific purposes doesn’t necessarily increase the risks of laboratory accidents if such research focuses only on documented agents known to exist elsewhere, either in nature or in adversaries’ labs. Should our government acquire the sequence of the agent infecting people in Irkutsk, for example, the relative risks of testing countermeasures in a BSL-4 facility are minimal compared to the current situation in Russia. The same goes for the ongoing Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak - with 8,000 cases among humans in austere settings, the relative risks of evolving an enhanced version of a pathogen from studies of countermeasures in primates without serial passage is minimal. Should the Bundigbuyo Ebola strain evolve in the human population in a way that may increase transmissibility based on the sites of mutations and perhaps models of how that mutation affects the viral life cycle, then it may be prudent to study this novel strain in a lab.

Should the pathogen causing the incident in Irkutsk be the product of dangerous gain of function research, and should we be able to recreate the pathogen in a lab, should we do so to test our countermeasures?

It may be detrimental to biological risk management if collected intelligence on threats causes one country to create novel organisms, another country witnesses the second country creating the novel organism to justify their own production of the same organism, and so on in a domino effect of proliferating the risk of both accidents and insider threats. Too much secrecy in biosecurity efforts can lead to distrust among nations, and it the Soviet Union’s distrust of the United States which led the Soviets to, ironically, create the largest bioweapons program in human history. Multilateral agreements may be a prudent path to cooperatively reducing the threat from known adversarial bioweapons. A cooperative biosecurity agreement could, for example, ensure we share both intelligence and results from countermeasure evaluation for novel strains, perhaps with specified processes for when and how to approve such research and penalties for any country that conducts such research without disclosing it to treaty signers ahead of time & following the proper process for approval of such work.

On the other hand, should we do nothing, a brown cloud descend over a major metro area, and the public later learn that policymakers did nothing because they feared the risk of misperception by people like Richard Ebright, the committees investigating such security failure could eviscerate the reputations of managers who neglected to manage the risk of credible threats. The intelligence failures leading to 9/11 or the reports that Netanyahu ignored intelligence on the impending October 7th massacre, among other precedents, highlight the risk managers face should they chose to do nothing in the face of a credible threat to our national security, let alone the risks the public absorbed in those terrorist attacks.

The bioweapons problem persists because it is extremely difficult to monitor countries’ compliance with the bioweapons convention. While nuclear materials leave large signatures that are easy to monitor, biological weapons production has historically been contained in secure facilities with sealed airflows, secure communications, and other impediments to learning what exactly is happening within a lab.

There are no easy answers here. Wanton proliferation of dangerous research may increase countermeasure production while also continually increasing the risks of laboratory accidents and insider threats. Failure to act in the face of credible threats, meanwhile, may allow bioterrorist or adversary bioweapons attacks to proceed unmitigated.

Multilateral monitoring agreements, perhaps with carrots respecting the patents for pandemic pathogen or bioweapons countermeasures among treaty signers and agreeing to distribute production in the event of a significant societal event may improve the current, inadequate diplomatic foundations for biological risk management.

A reported abandoned bioweapons test site at Araslk-7. According to Ken Alibek, the Soviets developed a massive bioweapons program, including tests on live animals at Aralsk-7, all because they feared the United States was not complying with the Bioweapons Convention. New frameworks for sharing information and monitoring select agent countermeasure development may reduce the risk of misperceptions like those behind the Soviet Biopreparat weapons program.

The one thing we shouldn’t do is succumb to myopia. If we focus too heavily on only one of the four major biological threats, there are real risks of increasing or failing to manage the others. Focusing too heavily on academic biosafety can handicap biodefense against adversarial bioweapons, while permitting biodefense without documented cause or credible intelligence on an agent already existing and without cooperation with partners who may collect their own intelligence on our activities poses the risk of proliferation and misperception of BWC treaty compliance.

We need more responsible discussions of these serious matters. I encourage everyone to avoid toxicity, avoid using the word “bioweapon” without precise knowledge of how that line is drawn in legal and diplomatic arenas, and please contribute your thoughts, participate, as this issue affects all of us.