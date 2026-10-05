A Biologist’s Guide to Life

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BILLY BOSTICKSON's avatar
BILLY BOSTICKSON
Oct 5

Did you know that the "Soviet Union’s distrust of the U.S. which led the Soviets to, ironically, create the largest bioweapons program in human history." was in fact caused by U.S. disinformation and deception operations designed to stimulate Soviet interest and investment in CBW?

To quote from "Polyakov's Run" by Raymond Garthof (Former Ambassador of the U.S. to Bulgaria and an intelligence analyst who died in 2024):

1. "The military intelligence chiefs and the FBI wanted to repeat their success, this time with a deception program on biological weapons. Polyakov's run was a direct sequel to Cassidy's run on nerve gas. (see Operation Shocker linked below). 2. Accounts suggest that multiple channels, including Polyakov, were used to convey the misleading message that the United States was undertaking a clandestine biological weapons program, despite President Nixon's public announcement in November 1969 and the U.S. signature at the Biological Weapons Convention in April 1972. Soviet suspicions of U.S. perfidy in negotiating the biological weapons convention were seemingly confirmed by these clandestine disinformation channels.

3. In the late 1980s and early 1990s several high-ranking Russian scientists defected to the West. Because of their testimony, we now know that in January 1973—at the same time that agents were feeding misinformation about U.S. chemical and biological programs to the Soviets—the Central Committee-Council of Ministers decreed the establishment of a new, intensified Soviet program for research and development of biological weapons. A new cover organization known as Biopreparat, with both military and civilian research institutes and other facilities, including standby production capabilities, was created.

4. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s this extensive secret program contin-ued—as did Soviet suspicions and concerns about the supposed clandestine U.S. biological weapons program. For example, I located in the archive of the Central Committee in Moscow a major study that the General Staff made in 1983 on foreign—and above all U.S.—biological and chemical weapons, with projections to the year 2000. No doubt there were other studies as well.

5. It is not clear when the U.S. disinformation operations on CBW ended— probably in the mid-1970s—but the operations appear not to have been compromised until 1985. In any case, it is evident that their effects continued long after."

This was indeed a disastrous outcome, and one of the most disastrous intelligence blowbacks in human history, as essentially the U.S. drove the Soviet Union to actually build the largest, most dangerous covert bioweapons program in human history.

1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Shocker

2. Polyakov's Run: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.2968/056005011

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