The formation, and dissolution, of narrative order

Serious matters ought to be handled by serious people.

There are few things more serious than the possibility that a research-related accident caused the COVID-19 pandemic that left millions of people dead, did trillions of dollars in damages, and forced our world into an octagon of pugilistic public health policy that left every side feeling punishingly bruised. There were no winners in the COVID pandemic. The almost incalculable losses invite an actuarial seriousness to weigh the scales not just of public health policy, but paradigmatic differences in the possibility the virus entered the human population by way of virological research.

We live in a fantastical, farcical future in which billions of people all tweet like a mad flock of parakeets each mining the veins of viral content. In this swirling nebula of narratives, an infinite atomic cloud of gaseous lies lives amidst veritable solar systems of well-formed theories. There do not seem to be any sufficiently massive bodies whose gravitational forces pull us towards the center and ensure we all arrive at the same conclusion, any universal reference frame of epistemology or reason by which we measure the absolute speed with which theories and evidence approach the truth.

Instead, left to our own devices, we drift into millions of different microcosms of swirling fury, each one full of debris orbiting about some narrative star at the center of it, all while the universe of human narratives expands indefinitely into the cold entropic space of linguistic possibilities left unconstrained by empirical plausibility.

While I’m generally inclined to let humans human, let our diverse worldviews continue to diversify, and watch in awe as a plurality of beliefs continues to proliferate in a Cambrian Explosion of beliefs, the origin of SARS-CoV-2 is far too serious an issue to be left to the forces of narrative entropy.

Selection is needed to constrain narrative evolution. Gravity is needed to ground us. Forces are required to prevent this likely inconvenient truth from dissipating into a cloud and escaping our grasp along with the implications it carries for policy.

Credibility is a crux of COVID origins. Our society typically grants a natural credibility to three types of people: entrepreneurs who became rich (including entrepreneurial actors and other entertainers who became popular), politicians and political bodies (including legislative, judicial, and executive agencies and institutions) that have become powerful, and academics who we trust, and have trusted (while also persecuting) for expertise since Socrates, Aristotle, and Plato with his academy dedicated time and communal effort to answering the hardest problems, elevating our understanding of the world, and laying the foundations of training, knowledge, and intellectual property upon which future entrepreneurs can build.

The anti-authoritarian humanist in me doesn’t particularly like the elitism by which our society decides who to listen to and, by diametric inevitability, who not to listen to. Good ideas can come from anyone, everyone should be afforded the opportunity to have their greatest inventions commercialized and their greatest ideas popularized, and too much concentration of narrative power all but ensures inconvenient truths will be swept aside by narrative brooms serving the hand of power.

Yet, COVID was a perfect example of how, in some cases, power should not be trusted carte blanche. Our default system of credibility and trust failed us. Accurate forecasts from less-known scientists were less influential than inaccurate forecasts from establishment academic institutions centering themselves as singular experts. Incumbents’ narrative monopoly excluded competitive upcomers with naked elitism. Public health policies were, in many cases, conceived by huddles of the powerful politicians and their powerful academics who didn’t feel the need for broader “non-expert” participation from the public in deciding their own public health policy.

Credibility and COVID Origins

If COVID revealed holes in the hull of our ship of credibility, the origins of the virus packed every hole with a stick of dynamite and lit them on fire at the same time.

The lab origin theory of SARS-CoV-2, specifically, involves a lab. The lab involves the tight community of academics whose trainees and collaborators run the lab. The lab was established and funded by governments, their powerful politicians and powerful agencies, and the lab received additional funding from philanthropic foundations established by some of the richest and most powerful entrepreneurs in human history. The possible academic lab origin theory of SARS-CoV-2 is thus one of the most inconvenient truth grenades shooting shrapnel in all directions piercing the hearts of credibility in every major academic, entrepreneurial, and governmental body of our knowledge economy.

It’s depressingly unsurprising, then, that the evidence and logic behind a lab origin theory did not, at first, emerge from the major bodies implicated in a lab origin theory. Granted, academics, governments, and foundations from 2020-2022 were also, like me, absorbed in a rush of triage managing the unmanageable mosh pit of pandemic public health policy. However, some unsavory behavior has since been uncovered revealing why the powers that be could not be trusted to investigate the origins of COVID.

For example, the former head of NIAID, Anthony Fauci, the gentleman who did more than anyone else in the world to ensure risky virological research could proceed in Wuhan with American taxpayer support, heard some of the first whispers from credible academics that the virus could have emerged from a lab in Wuhan. Dr. Fauci then assembled a committee of corruption comprising the other government official (Francis Collins) who normalized and approved gain of function research of concern in Wuhan, the head of a large foundation (Jeremy Farrar at Wellcome Trust) that also funded related work, and the precise academics - Scientists for Science like Ron Fouchier - who conducted and proliferated some of the most dangerous academic virological work in the history of mankind while advocating strongly for further proliferation of this dangerous research. That colluding collection of compromised individuals pressured the academics with early evidence of a lab origin to change their tune. Instead of publishing evidence pointing to a possible lab origin, the academics who felt a lab origin was “so friggin likely” (in their own words) began saying, without evidence or reason to back it up, that a lab origin was “implausible”. Heads of government agencies, heads of foundations, and figureheads in academic studies of viral origins were now aligned in a narrative, unsupported by the evidence, supported only by marble pillar of power, a fractured stone that could turn to dust if things went wrong.

As these powers that be suppressed the inconvenient theory that SARS-CoV-2 may have come from a lab funded by & collaborating with the powers that be, the poor little sapling of truth behind the lab origin theory had to take root elsewhere in unconventional cracks and unfamiliar soils of our society.

A collection of pseudo-anonymous, decentralized sleuths calling themselves DRASTIC proceeded to study the coronavirus research conducted in Wuhan prior to the emergence of SARS-CoV-2. They managed to obtain non-public research proposals submitted by researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and their colleagues - scientists like Peter Daszak who was funded by Jeremy Farrar at the time of the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 and published papers in the early days of the pandemic claiming lab origin theories were “conspiracy theories”. DRASTIC shared their findings in a scattered collection of repositories from ResearchGate to, more often, threads on Twitter (now X). Due to the inherent plausibility of a lab origin, nurtured by fertile soils of evidence laid out by DRASTIC, the sapling of a lab origin theory grew to form an unshakeable tree of knowledge whose roots are now splitting rocks and cracking the foundations of consolidated power.

I stumbled upon the tree when it was more of a mighty bush, but a bush nonetheless. In 2022, I sent in my last medical demand forecasts to people working with the mayor of NYC. I floated down rivers in Montana as the life insurance stocks I bought based on contrary (yet highly accurate) forecasts of mortality beat the bear market of 2022 by 60%. I fished. I hunted. I hiked. I climbed. I explored the bizarre information ecosystem of Twitter and wondered about the academic curiosities I explored before COVID, such as the origins of viruses like filoviruses. I slowly found the basal branches of DRASTIC discussions and examined the bush of evidence assembled by this motley crew of internet sleuths.

By happy accident of my own curiosity and anti-authoritarian principles, I considered their arguments with the same open-mindedness as I read articles in Nature or Science, and I became convinced that a lab origin is plausible, and further scientific studies could improve our understanding of this issue. With a PhD from Princeton’s relatively new program in Quantitative and Computational Biology, with a background studying the statistics of evolution and origins of zoonotic viruses with strange insertions, I brought my academic guns to the knife fight and produced science that other scientists can recognize as legitimate.

The legitimacy of my own academic training and expertise did not stop the powers that be from attempting to delegitimize me. The scientists who knew a lab origin was “so friggin likely” and later called a lab origin “implausible” famously said our work on the BsaI/BsmBI restriction endonuclease pattern in SARS-CoV-2 was “kindergarten molecular biology”. While everyone talks shit on the internet, and words don’t break bones and such, it’s important to recognize the importance of academics toxifying the waters of this issue and nastily attempting to delegitimize a fellow academic like myself. The zoonotic origin proponents to some extent succeeded in convincing some academics that I was unserious while using the public execution of character to warn others who knew I was serious to keep their necks down or else get their heads chopped off. The toxicity of discourse discouraged the full force of open academic inquiry and intellectual debate from focusing its attention and powerful investigative capabilities on this issue.

With the intentional toxification of COVID origins, academics, and the institutional players behind them who relished in marginalizing the inconvenient “fringe” scientists, succeeded in poisoning the soils. The tree of lab origin theory remains strong, but it can’t spread its seed elsewhere due to the scorched earth left behind after academics, heads of foundations, and government officials turned our academic venues into superfund sites of toxic sludge.

The academics, the heads of foundations, and the former government officials have been ousted with the election of Donlad Trump, but the sludge remains. It remains to be seen whether or not this administration can use its transient position in power to advance the issue of COVID origins.

There are two enduring challenges for COVID origins that can be overcome with dedicated, intelligent effort by this administration: advanced forensic science for bioattribution needs to be done (and to be done, it must be financially supported), and institutional credibility of people doing reliably serious, lasting work on COVID origins needs to be established.

The Study of Bioattribution

The challenge of bioattribution breathes down my neck like the cold breath of Death. If attributing a non-natural biological agent as such were as easy as identifying an above-ground nuclear test, the question of COVID origins would not be left to academics, the answer would be inescapably clear to governments around the world, and the Chinese government’s strategy of sowing doubt and confusion would be a ridiculous ruse.

I don’t bring up this topic lightly because the truth that we don’t know (and I mean know) the origin of SARS-CoV-2 is scarier to me than the idea of some massive coverup spanning multiple governments. For the record, I don’t believe the US government is covering anything up on this issue, but I believe the Chinese government is. If multiple governments knew and covered up the origins of COVID, at least they knew, and at least others would know they knew, and that knowledge could deter bad actions among those who know their bad actions could be known.

If, on the other hand, we can’t pinpoint the origins of a virus that killed 1 million Americans as declared in the unclassified assessment of the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence, then we have crossed a dangerous threshold in human history where the most powerful intelligence community in human history implicitly concedes that a virus plausibly (and in my view very likely) made in a military-linked lab of an adversarial foreign government could be released, kill millions of people around the world, and the people behind it not held accountable. Failure to attribute the origins of SARS-CoV-2 blows a million-death hole in the wall of US national security, and a 25-million-death hole in global health security.

It is terrifyingly easy for another 100 nanometer, 30,000 base pair virus to slip through such a hole.

A failure to attribute comes with an inability to deter. The forensic challenges of bioattribution are a sobering reminder of the terrifying world we live in, and the importance of connecting serious people with serious institutions intended to mitigate the risks of serious problems like risky research or bioterrorism. As a theoretical biologist who has studied the origins of several viruses now, the subtle science of discriminating between evolutionary and ecological theories on the origin of species requires quantitative precision and novel methodologies that most academics themselves haven’t mastered.

Even for viruses without geopolitical consequences, and even among the few of us who are well-qualified to advance this field, our studies reliably require making new scientific tools yet rarely leave us with the confidence of a physicist and their laws helping them attribute a nuclear test, or a chemist with their periodic tables and isotopes and other tricks helping them identify chemical agents. It was thus especially damaging when academics who previously studied the origins of viruses in my field used their expertise to sow doubt. In a field where confidence is particularly hard to come by, sowing doubt or sowing wrong-sided overconfidence reveals exceptionally poor scientific character; it is an insult to the professional conduct that forms the foundation of public trust in academic science in the first place.

The US government needs to dedicate time, resources, and multi-disciplinary attention not to the same problem of COVID origins using the same methods and sources used for myriad other intelligence questions, but instead it needs to focus on the forensic needs of bioattribution as a specialized area of research for which new methods need to be developed, new sources are required, new policies must be considered, and new thresholds of confidence need to be defined. The fog of war is thicker in the biological theater. We must adapt our methods accordingly. With a thicker fog of war in bio, we need better goggles to see through the fog and better rules of engagement to operate in this fog-choked theater.

Establishing Credibility for COVID Origins Investigators

A toxic few academics, and a toxic few people in positions of institutional power in academia, have all but succeeded in delegitimizing and toxifying to the point of inhabitability the lab origin theory of SARS-CoV-2. The current administration has an opportunity to clean up the mess left by the previous administration’s indifference to bad actors in its midst and the toxic sludge they left behind.

To right this wrong, we have to identify the ways lab origin theory has been delegitimized and conceive a plan to counteract that without causing undue harm to institutions whose other researchers, other officials, and other functions are performing as our society intends them to.

The select few academics who toxified the issue of COVID origins, who realized a lab origin theory was “so friggin likely” before promulgating lies that a lab origin was implausible, have been thoroughly unriddled in the eyes of serious investigators and news outlets. They remain a thorn in the side of serious investigations and the formation of credible, global consensus on the origins of COVID as they maintain and continue to misinform massive followings, effectively aiding the Chinese government with their coverup of a lab accident that killed 1 million Americans. Some of them, such as Professor Edward C. Holmes, incidentally hold professional titles in China, collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on the discovery and characterization of novel coronaviruses, and publish papers with members of the People’s Liberation Army. In the swampy academic community of virologists seeking viruses and virological data from China, not all researchers may be aligned with the interests of West and our goal of attributing the origins of SARS-CoV-2.

In order to overcome the resistance of people who hitched their reputations to the wrong theory and whose social, professional, and other ties bind them to the Chinese government at the heart of this investigation, we need to focus on establishing the seriousness of this issue, recognize the vulnerability of many scientists to foreign influence, allow space for different views while also establishing norms of professional conduct and allegiance to truth that prevent toxification of the topic. We need to support scientists who can do serious work on the lab origin theory - Anthony Fauci famously followed up their call by giving the “so friggin likely” crew, including Eddie Holmes, a multi-million dollar grant that allowed them to hire post docs and peddle more lies and bad analyses that received uncommonly broad media coverage especially when one identifies the uncommonly large errors in their work.

Lab origin theory has relied on decentralized truth-seekers fighting against prevailing winds of foreign influence, powerful heads of science funding who made bad decisions, and academics with close ties to journal editors, news outlets, and entities tied to foreign governments able to amplify bad science that protects the Chinese government.

Funding scientists at the front lines of bioattribution, and providing institutional support that legitimizes their serious work, is important, but we’d be unwise to also ignore the vulnerability of our universities and academic journal system on this serious of a geopolitical issue. A credulous, trusting scientists might say “just get a job at a university” and “just go publish your work in a journal!” but journals are businesses that rely on substantial revenues from China, even universities like Cold Spring Harbor accept donations from Chinese biotech giants, and the country whose authoritarian government is threatened by further investigation of a lab origin of SARS-CoV-2 has been playing offense in tech competition with a keen eye for how to influence our academic and tech system. On the editorial board of many journals are Chinese citizens who may be loyal to the regime or who may just as equally and just as effectively be under the thumb of a regime that disappears the relatives of dissidents.

To trust journals with papers claiming the Chinese government funded and caused a pandemic that killed millions of people around the world would be naive, in large part because academics, journal editors, science funders, and others in science have been overly trusting of the Chinese government leading up to the most consequential scientific, and scientifically-uncovered, mistakes any government in human history has ever made.

What’s needed is effectively a special forces of national security science. Academics do science but they are too easily influenced to be trusted with such a serious issue. National labs are cool, but they’re giant, slow, and focused on nukes to a fault. We simply don’t have the scientific engine for national security science that is needed to keep pace with novel biotechnologies, let alone AI, quantum, and more.

A novel, hybrid system is needed, something between the intelligence community, with its rigorous analytic methods and obligations to avoid bias and not let political consequences affect their assessments, and the scientific community, with its insatiable, creative exploration of ideas, development of novel methods, safe spaces for jargon, and the idea but not the modern implementation of “peer” (not “adversarial” Chinese-government) review of findings to coordinate documents and correct any mistakes. Special forces of national security science would need to be under the authority of an intelligence agency, granted access to classified information streams while beholden to directives and laws governing their assessments to ensure appropriate rigor and analytic standards behind information policymakers receive. They need to be formally established as an engine for methodological development operating on a longer timescale (e.g. every four years), not chasing flashy questions du jour with the 365-day (minus shutdown) visibility of annual appropriations. They would need to draw on the best of the best, teams made by the brightest minds from many fields of science for whom there is no greater honor than to have been on this team. Some of their work should be published in a manner that avoids any risk of foreign influence in editorial and review decisions.

Scientists are status-seeking monkeys, and so acceptance on this team should come with it a degree of social status that attracts scientists. With competitive salaries, proper branding and ways of publicizing (perhaps after their tenure expires) involvement with the team, it’s entirely possible to recruit the best of the best from academic and industry to dedicate at least 4 years to national security science.

What Success Could Look Like

In late 2028, we can look back on how the current administration revolutionized not just biosecurity, but tech security in the era of accelerating tech. Beyond the executive order on dangerous gain of function and international diplomacy establishing biosafety standards for potentially risky research, the administration established the special forces of national security science to address the hardest questions at the heart of not just biology and bioattribution, but AI, quantum, and other emerging technologies with dual use concerns motivating the same need for informed policymaking, counterproliferation, attribution, and deterrence.

The officials who established the special forces of science are immortalized in history as the visionaries who created an institution of enduring value that drew on the best of the best and answered the hardest questions, including the origin of SARS-CoV-2. The scientists involved were the most elite team of scientists assembled since the Manhattan Project. They underwent background investigations to ensure their loyalty to the United States and trustworthiness for this serious task. They swore an oath to not let the political implications of their findings impact their assessments and method development, and they provided unparalleled scientific advancement in the service of national interest.

Having established the evidentiary standards for bioattribution and novel technologies & technical methods enabling more precise assessments of the factors behind the formation of a novel biological agent, the special forces of science changed the world’s view on COVID origins. The previously fragmented informational landscape on COVID origins became unified around an inescapable mass of evidence, methods and logic. As Chinese government officials sweated in Beijing and Wuhan, scientists discovered one piece of the puzzle after another until government officials around the world could agree: SARS-CoV-2 came from a lab in China. With this body of evidence came a diplomatic mandate that fostered global coordination on biosafety. Adversaries who might have otherwise considered doing bad things with biology saw what happened with SARS-CoV-2 and realized it’s never worth it to fuck with US national security. Deterrence was maintained through attribution, national and global health security protected through trusted science, and technological development could accelerate with global assurances that risks were well-managed and bad guys trying to do bad things would be rapidly discovered and punished to the full extent of the law.

One can dream.

Today the credibility challenge at the heart of COVID origins remains an outstanding problem. The toxicity prevents many serious people from using their serious time and skills from touching the issue. By reestablishing credibility on this issue, possibly with a special forces of national security science, this administration could right the wrongs of COVID origins.