John Smithson
Dec 27

Fascinating. Your thoughts on scale remind me of a book I read years ago called Scale by Geoffrey West. His take on it was different from yours, but still somewhat the same.

I am also reminded of the now classic quote from J.B.S. Haldane on scale in his paper On Being the Right Size: "To the mouse and any smaller animal [gravity] presents practically no dangers. You can drop a mouse down a thousand-yard mine shaft; and, on arriving at the bottom it gets a slight shock and walks away, provided that the ground is fairly soft. A rat is killed, a man is broken, a horse splashes."

Another kind of scale people get wrong is the simple to the complex. Most people tend to think that complex things can be simplified to models and equations. That's because in physics, including chemistry, they often can be. But not in biology. In biology there are no equal signs, no laws. There is math, as you have found. But there is complexity that often cannot be simplified in a helpful way.

But I'm rambling. One final note: it sounds like you put viruses in the category of living things. What about enzymes?

Judy
Dec 27

Life like systems fascinating.

