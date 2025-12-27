My PhD advisor, Simon Levin, wrote one of my favorite papers of all time: The Problem of Pattern and Scale in Ecology. If you haven’t read it already, I strongly encourage giving it a read. I find the article to be accessible to the lay audience without any loss to the profundity of understanding it provides about life. The problem of pattern and scale helps us understand the perspective of living organisms experiencing particular spatial scales given by their home ranges and temporal scales in seasonal patterns and the lifetimes they live. The problem of pattern and scale also guides biologists studying living systems.

Biologists study life at spatial scales ranging from molecules and cells under microscopes showing micrometer-level interactions to LiDAR allowing global maps of vegetation and ecosystem physiology. We also study life at many scales of time, from millisecond decisions made in cells sensing their environment to billions of years of evolutionary time.

The scales of space and time are common across all the natural sciences, as even physicists study scales of space from subatomic particles to the expansion of the universe, and scales of time from the tiniest fractions of a second after the Big Bang to the entire history of the universe. Beyond space and time, there are other scales that pop up in physics. Energy, for example, comes to life through a profound connection to mass in Einstein’s equation,

\(E=mc^2.\)

Energy, the processes and patterns it drives and the tiny particles or massive bodies it moves, defines another relevant scale for studying physics. Higher energy systems are required to study subatomic particles and the standard model of the universe, and thus larger and larger particle colliders have been built to scale up the energy of the system studied and refine our models of the universe. Defining the scale of energy helps us organize what physics study not only on a relevant scale, but also the patterns they tend to study from the interactions of subatomic particles to the expansion of the universe.

Space, time, energy, mass - these scales of physics organize how we study the universe. Along these scales, there are peculiar patterns from the patterns of electrons orbiting an atom at the sub-nanometer scale of space and hundred femtosecond (0.000000000000001 second) scale of time to the patterns of galaxy formation over 1,000,000,000 years. The patterns we see in nature, from the elegant symmetries of electron orbitals to the celestial swirls of galaxies, occur on corresponding scales of space, time, energy, and mass.

Pattern and scale.

Biology is no different. Simon Levin’s paper on pattern and scale in ecology articulated this concept that the patterns we study and the scales at which we study them are linked. A challenge for ecology, the study of how organisms interact with each other and their environment, is that often there are many scales at play in any given study and keeping track of the many scales at play in living systems is a challenge.

You, right now, are interacting with another human through the words I’m writing that you are reading. On the scale of minutes, you will download information that I’m sharing. How much information you download and how that integrates into your views of the world depend on muscular and neurological processes operating on the timescale of seconds and spatial scales of tissues and cells. At the same time, there are social processes that operate on longer timescales, from your general attraction to or repulsion from pop science writing to your religious beliefs and more, and these social processes are the result of human-to-human interactions over the timescale of hundreds to thousands of years. You are the product of evolution tracing back to the beginning of life on earth, although not every step in evolution is relevant for the patterns we study today (e.g. the pattern of how this article makes you feel, what it makes you think), the problem is deciding which scales are relevant while understanding that all of these scales converge to play some role, however big or small, predictable or chaotic, defining this moment of your life.

A bear roaming the forest explores a habitat full of other creatures. As the bear climbs and descends mountains to gain access to plant and animal communities that inhabit different elevations, the traverse a scale of landscapes. The amount of energy a bear can acquire in a day is an ambling bear’s path average of energy they’ve encountered in the course of their day, an average of food availability over the spatial scale of habitat they’ve roamed. The bear experiences temperature changes over the course of the day, weather changes over the course of a week, and climates over the course of their lives and the lives of their ancestors under selection for fur coats and metabolic adaptations to the climates they live in. The bear perceives a scale of nature, and evolution of the bear is shaped by the spatial and temporal scales of life the bear experiences.

The same woven Russian Doll of patterns, processes, and scales shapes every species that ever existed. As we study species, how they interact with each other and with the environment, we’re wise to note the problem of pattern and scale.

Species

Biology has more scales than physics. Now that I’ve jokingly provoked physicists who like to claim superiority over every other field of science, let me explain.

There is more to life than space and time. Space and time are useful concepts humans developed to organize what we measure and formalize what we model about the natural world. Biology aims to measure and model living things, and the profound diversity of living things has always posed a challenge for biologists attempting to describe what they’re looking at.

Aristotle took one of the early western stabs at organizing life when he posited that humans have three souls: a vegetative soul, an animal soul, and a rational soul. The three souls Aristotle ascribed to humans correspond to a coarse taxonomy of living things, at the base of which were vegetative plants and molds, above which were moving, musculoskeletal animals, and at the top of which were humans capable of reason.

Nearly two thousand years later, Linnaeus took another stab at organizing life in the mid 1700’s with a broader taxonomy and a system for naming things. Linnean taxonomy survives to this day and has served as a scaffold upon which we can tack on new forms of life, it is a collaborative folder allowing us to add new files and reorganize the old scaffold of naming things in light of new information.

One part of the elegance of Linnean taxonomy is how neatly it lets us name the things we study in a way that naturally defines a taxonomic scale of our observations. When you hear Homo sapiens, you hear the genus and species of interest, one of the finest taxonomic scales we use. When you hear Bacteria, Archaea, or Eukarya, you hear the three domains of life, the coarsest taxonomic scale capturing all living things (except viruses, which live on own taxonomy). The Linnean taxonomy in its modern form describes tick marks on the evolutionary scales of life: Domain, Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species, and between those tick marks there are finer tick marks as well: infraorders, subfamilies, subspecies and such.

Taxonomic scales are so useful for biologists. Taxonomic scales organize the field of biology and even the departments in our universities. Botanists study plants, the kingdom Plantae. Mycologists study Fungi, a kingdom of their own as well. Ornithologists study the Class Aves. Mammologists study the class Mammalia. Herpetologists study reptiles and amphibians, a strange hodge-podge of critters that can also be taxonomically defined as vertebrates in the phylum Chordata, clade Amniota, minus the Aves and Mammalia studied by others, or vertebrates that don’t have milk or feathers.

Along the taxonomic scales of living things there are corresponding patterns in traits and ecological processes relevant to animals at that scale. Birds fly. Fungi often decompose organic matter in our soils. Kangaroos (subfamily Macropodinae) live in Australia, hop on their hind legs, raise offspring in a pouch, and pack a mean kick.

The intuitive way that taxonomic and evolutionary scales organize life is something every kid learns without knowing it. Even you know it.

To see what I mean, let me ask you:

Which vertebrates live in the water, and which vertebrates live on land?

Think of your answer before proceeding.

If you said something like “fish live in the water”, that is correct. At the base of the vertebrate taxonomy is the phylum Chordata whose simplified evolutionary (i.e. “phylogenetic”) tree is shown below:

“Fish live in the sea” draws on this tree without knowing it. If you look at that tree, you can identify a clade where we draw the line between things a kid would call fish versus “non-fish”. Specifically, the clade Tetrapoda includes vertebrates that, as the story goes, evolved lungs and limbs over many generations as they adapted to life on land. “Fish live in the sea” naturally partitions fish from “Tetrapods live on land”.

With one statement - “fish live in the sea” - you’ve simplified the ecology and patterns of life across tens of thousands of species of vertebrates with a single elegant tick mark on the taxonomic scale partitioning Tetrapods from “fish”. With more words, I know you can find even more tick marks on the taxonomic scales that refine our understanding of this ecological pattern of who-lives-in-water versus who-lives-in-land. Whales and Dolphins (infraorder Cetaceae) live in the sea. Seals, sea lions and walruses (parvorder Pinnipedia) also live in the sea. There are other tick marks I’m sure you could name. Amphibians may be, well, amphibious and thus a bit ambiguous, and many other grey areas exist (hippos? marine iquanas?), and we can go on.

The point is: taxonomic scales are elegant ways to organize life and sort its Cambrian-Exploding diversity into neat categories corresponding to ecological patterns of life.

The reason taxonomies work is because closely related organisms have similar traits. The reason they have similar traits is because evolving complex traits is hard, once they evolve they are useful and preserved. Insofar as the taxonomy neatly organizes functional traits (flight in birds, photosynthesis in plants, decomposition in fungi, gills and fins for fish, lungs and limbs for tetrapods), the taxonomy also organizes functions and ecological processes of the organisms.

The reason taxonomies work well to organize traits, especially as we find new organisms, is because the taxonomy is a coarse representation of a much larger tree: the evolutionary tree of life.

An Algorithm to find Evolutionary Scales of Life

Every living thing alive today is a tiny leaf on an enormous tree of life. Taxonomic names are useful tick marks on the tree corresponding to major branches along which major evolutionary changes occurred. Yet, there’s so much more to life than what our current taxonomic tick marks can name. Below is an elegantly drawn tree of life containing recognizable images of the branches drawn

… but there is so much more to life than what we can name today.

The world’s living biomass contains multitudes beyond what we can name. Not only are there undiscovered species and lineages of known organisms we haven’t gotten around to naming, but every day life continues to evolve. The tree continues to grow. A larger tree of life looks like the one below, organizing millions of known species into one tree showing an estimate of how evolutionary history unfolded (since we weren’t there, we have to infer it, and hence we aren’t 100% confident in every branch being exactly where it is).

Whenever we find new species, they (or at least some of their core genes) fit nicely ni the tree above. As the size of our tree increases to meet the diversity of life we study, we need better and better systems to organize it, to use the same tree and the same tree-based intuition to sort out what we’re seeing in ecology without requiring a taxonomic name for the evolutionary scales driving patterns in our data.

In a past life, I studied microbial community ecology through the lens of microbiome data. The microbiome is the set of all microbes (most often Bacteria + Archaea) found in a particular sample. These microbes interact with each other and the environment, whether that environment is the air, the soils, or the GI tract of the human in which they were found. While trying to make sense of microbiome data, I came up with an algorithm to organize the evolutionary scales of life pertaining to an ecological pattern of interest. Since we call evolutionary trees “phylogenies”, and since we love to partition or factor these trees into distinct tick marks, I named the algorithm phylofactorization and wrote an Ecological Monograph on it.

What I didn’t cover in the monograph but find beautiful and want to share with you here is that algorithm has reorganized my own view of life.

Consider our earlier question of who lives in the water versus who lives on land. Below is a slide from a talk I gave in 2019, months before COVID changed everything and I became known for my work on COVID. In 2019, I asked the audience who lives in the water vs land, and people started naming taxonomic groups. I pointed out the same intuitive logic of partitioning a taxonomy as I’ve described here.

How can we formalize this logic?

Mathematics is humanity’s greatest gift. Math is the language by which we formalize logic. With a little mathematics, I was able to formalize this method and, by formalizing it, extrapolate it to myriad applications in statistics and machine learning. Behind mathematics, and in the mind of every mathematician, is another one of humanity’s greatest gifts: intuition. Rather than formalize the mathematics here in a way you’ll soon forget, let’s pass on the undying ember of intuition.

Every edge in the tree of life corresponds to a journey in evolutionary time that generations and generations of living things took. Along that journey, along that edge, organisms evolved. The clade “Tetrapoda” corresponds to a node, a point where the tree splits into many different Tetrapods, but the essence of Tetrapods is the evolutionary changes that happened along the evolutionary journey preceding the node. It makes sense, then, to partition species based on the edges along which evolutionary journeys transpired, because it’s along these long journeys that meaningful traits arose.

More pragmatically, consider pink grapefruits. Real life trees grow by cells at the tips of shoots dividing in a long journey from sapling to a towering old growth tree. Along these growing shoots, mutations arise, and those mutations are found in all cells beyond that point in that shoot where the mutation occurred. The evolution of pink grapefruit is a classic example of how trees grow: a single branch in a single tree suddenly had pink grapefruits, and from that lone branch all modern pink grapefruits originated. If you wanted isolate the pink grapefruits, you wouldn’t break a node, you’d break an edge, a branch or an edge in which that fateful mutation arose.

Evolutionary trees are no different. Traits grow gradually or shift dramatically along the edges of the tree. Lungs and limbs took time to evolve, as did photosynthesis, and so working with edges acknowledges that we’re working with a range of time along which changes occurred.

The intuition behind the math of phylofactorization is that I came up with a general mathematical way of representing the differences of species across edges of the tree. A new trait that arises differentiates species, it makes them different, and thus working with differences of species separated by an edge in the tree can change how we analyze data. In so doing, our data of thousands of microbes living in the gut, or in the soils, or wherever, becomes an expanded dataset of each microbes’ abundances as well as the differences in microbial abundances across every edge in the tree of life.

While you may look across tens of thousands of vertebrates and get a mess of some species on land and some in the water, including differences of species along edges helps us find the intuitive “fish live in the sea”. You find way more fish than tetrapods in the water. There will thus be a reliably big difference between the average abundance of fish versus tetrapod in when you sample large swaths of water. You also find more tetrapods than fish on land, another reliably big difference when looking at samples across large swaths of land. The edge separating fish from non-fish has a big difference, and the magnitude & sign of that difference correlates strongly with whether you’re on land or sea.

By identifying edges with the most different ecological patterns (e.g. land/water association), you can partition the tree at that edge. Break off a branch, then repeat the process with the big tree minus the branch and within the branch you broke off.

The result of this process is as intuitive as the statement “fish live in the water… and so do whales and dolphins, and so do seals, sea lions, and walruses…” and so on. Find a meaningful branch, break it, then repeat our algorithm to find differences within each group.

The visuals reflect that intuition, and analyzing datasets with this algorithm simplifies complex, multi-species systems elegantly. If you take a look at the mammalian tree and partition the tree based on differences in body mass, you massively simplify the question of “which mammals are big and which mammals are small” with just 5 branches. In this case, the branches correspond to names of things.

Euungulata are hooved mammals - they’re big. Ferae include the predators that have to eat hooved mammals - they’re also big. Laurasiatherians are the moles, voles, shrews, bats and such that hooved mammals and their predators evolved from - moles, voles, shrews, bats and such tend to be small when averaged across species. Catarrhini are old world primates that include (among other things) gorillas, chimps, humans - they’re big-ish (similar to Ferae). Then, there are Rodent suborders that are particularly small, and the rest (rabbits, kangaroos, and more) which are meh-sized.

Interestingly, all of these branches cut, especially the big ones (Ferae, Euungulata, Catarrhini) emerged roughly after the extinction of the dinosaurs. As theoretical ecologists and evolutionary biologists currently believe, the extinction of the large-bodied dinosaurs created empty niches for large-bodied animals. Mammals descendant from tiny, ancient moles, voles, and primates scurried out of their holes and slowly evolved larger body sizes to fill the empty niches left by the dinosaurs. Not every mammalian lineage evolved large body sizes - a few established themselves as the big guys and set themselves on an arms race for larger body sizes, larger intestinal vats in hooved mammals decomposing plant matter, larger predators to eat these larger prey, and larger body sizes for select few lineages of mammals.

This story found from analyzing a tree-structured dataset of mammalian body mass pops out objectively with this intuitive tree-cutting/branch-breaking algorithm.

What happens when the algorithm finds things we haven’t named (yet)?

Below, I broke up the tree of bacteria and archaea that live in the human gut across thousands of samples of Americans who sent fecal swabs to a lab for analysis. The “difference” used for analysis here was not body mass, but variance, or how much abundances fluctuated across the edge from sample to sample. This was an exploratory method used to identify branches that differentiated people’s poop but whose true ecological pattern and meaning we didn’t know right away. After finding these top 10 branches to break, I looked for good-ish names and sought out what they were associated with. An exciting finding was Factor 6 on the bottom right of the figure below: a lineage of Prevotella copri (not all P. copri - this doesn’t correspond neatly to a taxonomic name) that were very significantly associated with whether or not the person swabbing their poop had inflammatory bowel disease. These P. copri are like the whales and dolphins within the tetrapods: we didn’t really see their association until after we broke away the fish (in this case, the Firmicutes of Factor 1 and that blue branch in Factor 3 that I believe was some Bacteroides). Get rid of those noisy, variable branches that we hypothesized were associated with oxygen exposure of fecal swabs, and you’re left with a crisp signal of inflammatory bowel disease.

Behind the complex mathematics and statistics required to formalize this method is the simple intuition that we all can appreciate: life is incomprehensibly diverse, but we can make sense of that diversity by organizing it into groups of things that are similar to one-another (fish are like other fish) but different from the rest (fish are different from tetrapods).

Since the evolutionary tree represents a good estimate of the history of how life evolved and became different, it provides a scaffold for organizing life. Algorithmic shears that help us break branches can partition this enormous diversity into a set of phylogenetic scales that explain the patterns of which things live where, which things are big or small, and other ecological patterns of interest.

The Scales of Life, From the Eyes of an Algorithm

I invented this algorithmic hammer of sorts in 2017. Once you’re known as the guy with a useful hammer, you get asked to smack a lot of nails.

Beyond the mammals and microbes above, there were birds. My dear friend and colleague Jacob Socolar and I studied how birds in Costa Rican bird communities respond to increasing intensity of land use changes, from native forest to diversified agriculture and intensive agriculture.

Jacob and I found something ornithologists may appreciate. There’s a group of birds called Suboscines which are known to be “forest specialists”, yet the overall abundance of Suboscines doesn’t necessarily go down with increasingly intensive land use changes. This mixed result of suboscine abundances not going way, way down with deforestation has led to some disagreements about the impact of deforestation on forest specialists!

Enter, stage left, The Hammer (or The Algorithmic Shears)! By breaking branches of the bird tree of life, we found a way to reconcile these competing views: within the suboscines there are lineages of flycatchers that do better with increasingly intensive land use changes. Once you cut out these peculiar birds, the algorithm then recognizes the clade of Suboscines that decline significantly with increasing deforestation.

Thus, calling Suboscines “forest specialists” is like calling Tetrapods “land-dwelling vertebrates”. If I picked a random tetrapod out of a hat it probably dwells on land, but there’s more to the story. We get a more complete picture of tetrapods if we also partition out Cetaceans, Pinnipeds, and such. Likewise, calling Suboscines “forest-specialists” is a good approximation for a randomly drawn Suboscine, but there’s more to the story, especially when trying to study the impact of deforestation on bird communities. Once we account a lineage of flycatchers here and tyrant flycatchers there, once we add a few tick marks on the evolutionary scales used to bin birds, we get a clearer understanding of the patterns of which birds go up and which birds go down in response to deforestation. Jacob and I never published this paper, but we saw this beautiful figure the same way we saw beautiful birds we never photographed when we went to the Amazon rainforest together, and the story of our adventures shaped my view of life.

Beyond mammals and birds, I used my hammer to hit the nail of pathogens as well. Below is a partition of mammalian viruses based on their likelihood of being zoonotic (that is, spilling over or being detected across more than one species of mammal).

Sexually transmitted viruses like Papilloma viruses and Herpes viruses are not zoonotic, and I would like to thank the respectable ethics of most humans (on average) for that as one can imagine the ecological processes at play should the converse be true. As the microscope can teach you about microbes and unlock new knowledge, you can learn a lot about virology and viruses by viewing data through this algorithmic lens.

Below is another unpublished finding: a partition of mammals based on the average number of zoonotic viral species they’ve been found to harbor. More cool patterns, and insights relevant to the field such as the Pteropid bats in factor 6.

People debate whether or not bats are particularly bad, but, like the Suboscines or Tetrapods, there is may be more to the story if we refine our taxonomic tick marks. It may not be all bats, just flying foxes aka Pteropid bats, which are unusually likely to harbor many types of zoonotic viruses.

There is no Universal Scale of Species… and that’s okay

I keep coming back in my career to my PhD advisor’s paper on pattern and scale. Patterns of interest often only occur at specific scales, such as the climatological cycles that are apparent on the timescale of years and spatial scales of kilometers, the circadian rhythms apparent on the timescale of days and spatial scale of a single organism. Likewise, the scales we study determine the patterns we observe. We set up experiments studying microbiomes, a scale of organismal diversity that ropes in two domains of the tree of life (or, more simply, partitions out and excludes one), because it’s easy, and because we look at microbial communities at the scale of microbiomes we observe patterns corresponding to bacterial ecological and physiological associations within the host.

Lurking behind every study of living things comprising more than one species, there is a tree. The tree defines scales for how we can group together and organize life.

We often use this tree to define “species”. Sometimes, species are defined based on whether or not they can have sex (“the biological species concept”), but that’s not universally useful when we look at how many living things don’t have sex. Other times “species” are defined based on a threshold of genetic distance (“the phylogenetic species concept”), but the ecological differences between “species” may not correspond neatly to genetic distance.

As I analyzed more and more multi-”species” biological datasets with phylofactorization, I began to realize that I was operating under an entirely new species concept, one that implicitly and more objectively (once we subjectively define our measurements and traits of interest, be they mass, abundance, zoonotic-or-not, etc.) connects ecological pattern with the phylogenetic scale we use. Rather than call these species, I just call them lineages, tick marks in our taxonomic or phylogenetic scale, and I think in terms of lineages with traits of interest driving ecological processes that underlie patterns in our data.

The lineage of Tetrapods becomes relevant when wondering who lives in the water versus who lives on land. The second you’re focusing only on land-dwelling animals, such as which land-dwelling animals fly and which don’t, that ancient tick mark is no longer a relevant phylogenetic scale and suddenly new tick marks become the more natural scales at which we can group species to simplify our understanding of living things for the purpose of understanding a pattern of interest.

Trees thus form a natural, hierarchical scale, and the world now has (even if they don’t all know of it) mathematical tools that help us dial this scale the same way we dial a microscope or telescope to view a certain distance or spatial scale.

The world gets even more beautiful when we realize that living systems are not the only systems usefully organized with trees. Trees, as mathematical objects, show up everywhere from file paths on a computer to classification systems for stocks. It’s with great honor and a clever grin I say: phylofactorization has also been used to analyze global stock markets.

The same way it’s weird for biologists to “mow” the tree of life at a fixed genetic distance, such as 97% genetic similarity, I found it weird that many factor models in finance would “mow” the industrial classification taxonomic trees at one level, such as sector. The story of, say, the COVID-19 crash of late February 2020 on stock markets is often told in terms of the sectors affected. Below is a glimpse of the 6 month performance of S&P500 stocks. The large blocks are the sectors, such as “Technology”, “Financial”, “Healthcare” and such - these are like the Kingdoms of the diversity of companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

What story would you tell about these stocks? Many people these days talk about “tech stocks” behind an AI boom - indeed, there is a multi-trillion dollar sea of green in the semiconductors behind the GPU boom, but saying “Tech stocks have done well the past 6 months” is like saying “Tetrapods live on land” - that’s a good first statement, but there’s more to this story. Software applications, for example, have not done well. Software infrastructure is mostly in the red except for Palantir.

As a principle of my scientific consulting life, I don’t share specific analyses I’ve done for clients. Thus, you won’t see the phylofactorization of stocks during COVID unless someone else pays me to do it for historical purposes. However, the image above should help one appreciate the elegance of being flexible with our scale, and noting how it corresponds to the pattern of interest. Below is a different pattern - the price to earnings ratio - and with it comes different scales of interest such as the tiny pond of green in Telecommunications, or Property & Casualty Insurance (Casualty Insurance… I will say - that played an important role in COVID when the biggest unanswered macroeconomic questions revolved around how many people would die).

Pattern and scale. I have never heard a more beautiful phrase in my entire scientific career than the phrase my PhD advisor used to simplify his broad experience traversing fields as a theoretical ecologist.

There’s a joke that a kid at 18 thinks his parents are the stupidest people in the world. At the age of 21, the kid is amazed at how much his parents learned in just 3 years.

I’ve always admired my PhD advisor. In fact, I chose to work with him precisely because I was drawn to his way of viewing and studying the world. However, like the 21 year old kid, I’m continually amazed at how much more is there when I re-read his work.

Before COVID derailed everything, I was fascinated by the problem of pattern and scale in ecology, with a special focus on the evolutionary scales of life and a knack for noticing that many systems (such as financial systems, information systems, and more) are life-like, or follow the same mathematical laws as those which we use to model living systems.

Across these systems, I’ll be so bold as to say: there is not a universal scale at which we can or should mow our trees and taxonomies to bin things. While convenient for the purpose of getting non-overlapping groups quickly, mowing a tree is such an inelegant use of a tree. Anyone who mows a tree is likely to miss important patterns present at different scales, as those mowing Tetrapods miss Cetaceans, as those mowing Suboscines missed a few lineages of flycatchers, as those mowing viruses or mammals miss crucial patterns, and even as those using Fama French factor models mowing Sectors miss relevant patterns at the scale of subsectors and subindustries.

There is no universal species concept, and that’s okay. No need to mow trees when we have algorithms built specifically to use the elegant structure of trees.

Once we embrace the dependence between pattern and scale, and once we’re flexible enough to let our scale be defined by the pattern du jour, a world of beautiful insights awaits us.