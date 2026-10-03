A Biologist’s Guide to Life

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Soulminkey's avatar
Soulminkey
Oct 4

Thank you for this article, however for your closing sentences you do not get a like.

US funded biolabs are all over the world already, up to and including the one in Wuhan. Biolabs that research biowapons are evil. Full stop.

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John (jc) Comeau's avatar
John (jc) Comeau
Oct 3

I hope you're being sarcastic in your final paragraph. There's nothing the FSB does that our own corrupt, authoritarian government won't do "better".

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