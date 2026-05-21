Lizards taught me a little something about investing, which in turn taught me something about epidemiology.

My first two bearded dragons were a female named Leia and then a male named Obi. As prepubescent kid who just thought lizards were cool, I wasn’t prepared for the reptilian romance that followed and have yet to process the Electra complex my naming of lizards portrayed.

My first two lizards led to my next thirty lizards. That’s mathematical biology in a nutshell: 1+1=32. What was once a simple ritual of feeding crickets to two lizards became a more time-consuming and costly industrial operation raising 32 lizards.

Oops. My first two lizards bred, multiple times, yielding over 100 offspring over the course of their freaky years. The compounding of lizards is similar to the compounding of money, and the compounding of cases in an epidemic.

The math of reproduction is straightforward: N(t+1)=rN(t). If I allowed my subpopulation of lizards to inbreed, and if inbreeding didn’t depress the fitness of offspring, then in principle the number of lizards I had would grow exponentially over time. As a manager of this lizard population, the demands on my time would also grow to surpass the dubious scalability of cricket-feeding and eventually I wouldn’t be able to keep up.

Lizards aren’t the only things that can, in a place of abundance, grow exponentially. Investments are also expected, on average, to compound. The ballpark +6% year-over-year increase in the price of the S&P 500 leads to the price of your investment doubling approximately every 12 years. The price of financial assets doesn’t require some management such as my lizard-feeding, so it grows without bound, racing only against the clock of inflation. If I had $1,000 today, it would be worth $1,000 today, but if my great grandparents invested $1,000 in an asset whose price doubled every 12 years, they would be able to hand me down over $1,000,000. Simply put, a dollar yesterday is worth more than a dollar today, and a dollar today is worth more than a dollar tomorrow.

The field of finance has fully embraced this concept and it has a simple name: the “time value of money” or TVM. The beauty of being a theoretician is that we’re free to roam fields of science, find useful concepts, and repurpose them wherever the core assumptions or mathematics behind the concepts also exist.

For example, the concept of the time-value of things applies to living organisms. In biology, this concept was first pilfered from finance by the legendary Ronald Fisher in his classic 1930 book, The Genetical Theory of Natural Selection. Fisher considered two types of organisms in a population competing over the ‘market share’ or frequency in the population. Simplifying life to its bare mathematical assumptions, Fisher noticed how reproduction compounds over time and coined the term “reproductive value” for biologists to intuit the evolutionary incentive of rapid reproduction. Assuming a kid’s expected number of offspring doesn’t depend positively on their parents’ age at birth, a kid today results in a higher expected number of grandkids by some time in the future. If there are two genetic types of organisms in the population, one that reproduces earlier and one that reproduces later, each with the same expected number of kids at each reproduction event, then the genetic type that reproduces earlier will grow faster and slowly become the dominant genetic type in a population.

My PhD thesis at Princeton was heavily influenced by Fisher’s work, hence my studies of competition and coexistence exploited these connections between models of competition in ecology, Fisher’s study of genetics in evolution, and related models from finance and portfolio theory. The math of these fields is nearly identical.

The math of lizards and stocks is also identical to another, pressing matter: epidemics.

Epidemics grow over time with each case having an expected number of secondary cases, a number called the “basic reproductive number” or R0 (pronounced R-naught).

The mathematical connection between these fields is clearest in one of my favorite papers, a 2007 manuscript by Jacco Wallinga and Marc Lipsitch showing the connection between the exponential growth rate of cases, the basic reproductive number, and the generation interval (also called the serial interval) i.e. the distribution of times between one patient’s exposure and their downstream cases’ exposure. To not offend the sensibilities and taste of my lay readers, I won’t torture you with math the way I like to torture myself, but instead point out that Walling & Lipsitch (2007), in showing how to estimate the basic reproductive number from growth rates and generation intervals, use the exact same equations used previously in studies of reproductive value: instead of the “expected number of kids” they use the term “reproductive value”, instead of the “age of the parent at reproduction” they use “generation interval”, and growth rate is used identically.

What this means for disease intelligence & public health policy

Many researchers have loosely grappled with the concept of time in public health policy, and some may even have intensely grappled with this specific concept of the time value of information in epidemiology - I’m not aware of them at this time, but please share below if you know any… it’s low-enough hanging fruit I’d be surprised others hadn’t written this up somewhere.

I’m told that Albert Einstein said something along these lines: the universe has time to ensure everything doesn’t happen all at once. What is time? That’s another question for more beers, psychedelics, or existential uncertainty than I have right this second, but for now let’s use “time” in the classic sense of counting days, weeks, months… hours, seconds (if I already caught you after you’ve started using psychedelics today, here’s a paper where I redefine and warp time for outbreaks).

Left to their own devices, epidemics grow exponentially over time. Unlike finance, ecology, and evolution, the general agreement among humans is that we don’t want epidemics to grow exponentially over time. Epidemics = bad. From COVID-19 and H5N1 to monkeypox, hantavirus, ebolavirus, and beyond, epidemics are bad. Growth in money is good. Growth in frequencies of an allele in a population is good (from the standpoint of evolution and what alleles persist to future generations). Growth in sick people is bad.

Managers of epidemics are tasked with inverse problem of money managers. Money managers want to make money go up, epidemic managers want to make epidemics go down. These might seem like opposite problems, but the math is easy: a minus sign is all that stands between us and a meaningful repurposing of concepts from money management for epidemic intelligence and public health policy.

What money managers do

Money managers explicitly value information in the way they buy datasets that help them better manage money. As an alternative data analyst at a quant fund for nearly a decade, I helped my clients evaluate the value of datasets based on the monetary value of predictions such datasets allowed. If a dataset allows us to predict a $100 million opportunity (based on the market capitalization of stocks whose returns it can predict) and trading on that opportunity yielded strategies that exceeded the expected returns of the S&P 500 over that same time interval, then it’s rational to pay some small amount for the dataset such that your returns minus the cost of the data yield returns that are still comfortably above the mindless, information-less default of S&P 500 investments or the risk-free rate from bonds any data-deprived person can buy.

I’ll simplify this decade of interdisciplinary exploration into three simple steps.

Collect data

Model/analyze connection between data and outcome

Ensure information can be acted on

This general workflow also generalizes to other management scenarios. While epidemiologists aren’t living in a world defined entirely by dollars, but rather a world full of differential valuation of the apples of mortality against the oranges of morbidity and the bananas of political principles in the population, the general concept is useful. Information is converted to value in finance. Combined with the time value of money and connection between information and money, there is a time value of information.

As a quick aside, the steps above are also, broadly speaking important steps in intelligence analysis. Data is collected, such as trainspotting human sources in World War II counting tanks on trains moved around Germany. That data is analyzed and converted into an assessment with confidence levels, written in a way busy managers can digest. For that assessment to be of value, it must arrive at the manager’s desk in time for the manager to make a more intelligent action, such as allocating a better amount and types of resources to a battle based on knowledge of adversaries’ capabilities and vulnerabilities.

So the Germans have 100 tanks, crossing the border, eh? Lay mines that blow up tanks and prepare additional forces to combat an enemy force of this magnitude and type. Russian planes are where now? Great, send Ukrainian drones in that direction. If you tell me where the Russian planes were yesterday, it is useless. If you tell me where they’ll be tomorrow, it’s valuable. Intelligence is information provided to policymakers (and generals) in time and manner for them to act, if they want to.

The time value of information is an extremely valuable concept, especially when considered jointly with what, if any, actions can be informed by such information. The value of the statement: “dot com stocks will crash at the turn of the 20th century” is useless today because there’s nothing you can do in response to that information. If, however, I had some material non-public or difficult-to-obtain information about the upcoming quarterly earnings report of a large company with enough time for someone to buy or sell stocks of that company - that information is valuable both because of its time-value as well as its actionability. Trading on “material non-public information” is a great way to end up in an orange jump-suit, yet there are people who pursue this information precisely because it is valuable, only when it can be acted on in ways that evade enforcement against insider trading - this in no way endorses insider trading, but rather takes and ecologists’ view of the system, the information, its time, its value, and actions one can take (even if illegal) .

How this generalizes to epidemiology

Epidemiologists collect data. Epidemiological data comes in the form of PCR tests, contact tracing efforts yielding case reports on case-case interactions, and other forms of data including wastewater surveillance, syndromic surveillance, etc. The world of epidemiological data is rich and well-known, but less well-considered and rarely, if ever, quantified are the questions of time, value, and actions informed by such data.

If I woke you up at 2am today and shouted: “A SARS-RELATED CORONAVIRUS WILL CAUSE A PANDEMIC IN 2020!!!” you would have every right to punch me because such information is too late and useless. However, when I had complex forecasts of the early outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 on my laptop in 2020, through widely used case data and case reports to less widely available but purchasable alternative datasets, that conversion of publicly available data into actionable insights was extraordinarily valuable because it allowed my client to short the market.

February 28, 2020: when the market went down & money (and guilt) went up

As many who follow me know, shorting the market didn’t feel good. I tried to shout this warning through academic channels but was told by risk-averse academic higher-ups to stand-down. I took a principled opposition to this social suppression of information, a process I coined for financial clients the “socioscientific inefficiencies” in markets. I should write a paper about this sometime, but that too is information of value and right now I’m holding onto it - tl;dr the social processes by which scientists stubbornly resist new paradigms led to market inefficiencies as the information scientists, as a community, provided managers was biased. Identifying these biases helped me continue to make a lot of money throughout the pandemic - there was valuable information (and there still is valuable information) not only in knowing the truth before others, but in knowing exactly how and why others are confused, as the some assets better price in their confusion in ways that will be later corrected with the truth (forecasts of burden were one example of confusion, and various life insurance assets a lucrative play on that topic of confusion).

Shorting the market felt bad. Eager to improve the liquidity of information in the pandemic, I committed to sharing my information and analyses, however controversial they may be and however obscure I was, in the interest of ensuring managers have access to the full range of information without any potential biases arising from suppression of unconventional analytic methods or inconvenient truths.

Like money managers, managers in a public health crisis need to know what’s going to happen in order to act. “Knowing” doesn’t just mean having knowledge on the virus, its probable mode of transmission, and estimates on the speed and burden of a pandemic, but also includes uncertainty about alternative outcomes, efficacy (and uncertainty about efficacy) of various pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions, and more.

Similar to the time value of information in finance, the time value of epidemiological information depends on its ability to inform actions. Information in an outbreak includes the raw data and scientific analyses and assessments derived from raw data. Actions informed during an outbreak are complex, constrained by managers’ positions of authority, their will to act, and the public’s will to comply with policies.

The constrained space of management actions

This isn’t entirely unfamiliar with money managers. Outside the world of “stonks” most people think edge funds are all the same, but different funds have different theses that define what they can and can’t do with funds. Some funds promise to track indexes. Others may be algorithmic trading to maximize alpha (returns), others “low-beta” funds trying to minimize correlations of their returns with the S&P 500, some are “distressed” funds, others are “value” funds, and all of these theses lure investors to put money into the funds and threaten money managers with lawsuits should they deviate from their promised thesis.

Managers aren’t Gods. Managers might have some levers of power available to them, but they also have many constraints. Money managers are constrained in their actions, and these constraints can define the time value of data for a client - a distressed investment fund may not pay a cent for information predicting greater/lesser success of companies that aren’t distressed, but an algorithmic, alpha-maxxing fund might love that information.

Similarly, public health managers aren’t Gods. Public health managers, from public health officials to mayors, governors, presidents and beyond are all constrained by the complex politics and legalities of their positions. A wise epidemiologist and scientific consultant learns these constraints intuitively and operates within these constraints to identify useful information informing allowable actions, actions that may vary from one manager to the next.

For example, I consulted both Democratic and Republic state officials during the COVID-19 pandemic. Democratic officials were presiding over blue states, with different mandates than the Republican officials presiding over red states. The set of allowable actions differed markedly, from some Democratic officials being eager to showcase successful government interventions to Republican officials seeking libertarian, communitarian, or other approaches consistent with their estimation of their constituents’ policy preferences. For Democratic clients, information on the relative efficacy of various non-pharmaceutical interventions and statewide policies were extremely useful. For Republican clients, data and analyses helping them evaluate in real-time the risks of their policies (and the possibility their policies reduce risk relative to less-favorable statewide mandates) were preferred.

As an apolitical scientific consultant, it was crucial for me to study and understand the political, legal, and moral framework of my client, as this helped me better intuit what sort of information they need based on what actions they are likely to take.

In all of these scenarios, however, the time-value of epidemiological data was relevant. Mangers wanted real-time dashboards and the soonest-possible accurate insights. They even welcomed information contradicting the primary theory driving their policy, provided this information was shared privately (giving them time and discretion to change their course of action) as this information helped them avoid blind spots. I’ve seen managers bring me into the room precisely because I told them about a potential blind spot in an uncritical, non-judgmental way. I’ve seen managers kick other scientific consultants out of the room when they heard, too-little too-late, that the scientist withheld uncertainty or overstated their knowledge in a way that created blind spots of managers reliant on those scientists.

Understanding the constrained space of management actions requires a degree of political flexibility and deep compassion. This can be extremely hard to find in today’s politically polarized world, where many scientists are liberals who vote Democrat. Many of the loudest voices on Twitter provided biased advice that conservative mangers felt underserved them by not operating within the political constraints of conservative policymakers. Political biases can be overt, but they can also creep in in subtle ways such as a failure of scientific consultants to brainstorm new policies that align well with political platforms of politicians they might vote for.

Scientists can be less political, at least when presenting themselves as experts and wearing their lab coats. Doing so would increase the value of their scientific information by improving trust in science, thereby increasing demand for their information and reducing political friction caused by political opposition to perceptions of academic bubbles, elitism, and other unfavorable flavors of public perceptions of scientists.

Back to the time-value of epidemiological data

The above detour through the constrained space of management actions, and its intersection with politics and the politics of scientists, was necessary to build intuition about the demand side of scientific information supply.

Once we intuit the sorts of information managers demand, it’s easier to design information supplies in ways that serve their interests. If managers equally trust two sources of scientific information supply, then the value of that information will depend on the returns (improved political outcomes are better) and timing (earlier is better).

Epidemiological data takes time to collect, analyze, and disseminate, and this creates a race against time to get better data, faster. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, weekly case counts were often published after the end of the week, meaning the data arrived only after patients had gone to the hospital, their nasopharyngeal swabs tested positive, their numbers catalogued, and the number prepared for public disclosure. In my consultations with the NY State COVID Task Force during their March 2020 surge, my colleagues and I pointed out these delays in data and pointed them towards electronic health record data as a superior, faster source of the exact same information, provided the political leaders were able to rally hospitals or data vendors to share their data.

The race against time for epidemiological data has some biological headwinds. Patients don’t seek care the day that they are exposed, or even the day of symptom onset, but instead patients with influenza-like illness in the US tend to seek care on average four days after symptom onset. This lag has major implications for the space of constrained management actions. Some antiviral drugs, for example, work by inhibiting viral replication, but viral replication often stops by 2 days after symptom onset. Even if managers were to buy boatloads of antiviral drugs and give them to anyone showing up at the hospital with influenza-like illness, the average 4-day lag from symptom onset to seeking care makes these drugs useless, and thus makes the policy action of increasing antiviral supply risk the manager appearing feckless, uninformed about the core epidemiology and wasteful in allocation of resources.

However, sometimes antivirals can be used prophylactically, i.e. to prevent a viral infection. This was an underutilized management action, in part caused by tangled medical law I’m not an expert on, but basically a doctor can prescribe antiviral drugs to their patient, not their patient’s roommates. In a severe pandemic, this silly little law and the reasonable ethics behind it could disappear, and suddenly a new management action could come into focus: prophylactic antiviral supply. Let the first poor soul within a house test themselves immediately upon symptom onset, take the antivirals to stop viral replication immediately (and not wait 4 days to seek care when on the verge of death), and prioritize antivirals for any family members at a high risk of severe disease.

Big picture: case data is slow.

Wastewater surveillance has the promise of being faster and finding rising incidence in a population as people sometimes poop out viruses before their symptoms even appear. The problem with wastewater, however, is the scale at which the data are collected. While PCR tests connect to a single, identifiable and traceable patient, the pooling of poop makes identifying and tracing - for isolation, treatment, or even just a gentle recommendation to avoid actions that could risk onward transmission - virtually impossible unless the combined sample processing, positive sample identification, and tracing can be completed in time and with sufficient spatial/population resolution to enable effective interventions.

Different Outbreaks = Different Information Markets

For these reasons, epidemiological data during the COVID-19 pandemic was often collected too late to act, leading managers feeling like they are drowning in data with no ability to act on any of it. The primary customer of such data was, sadly, scientists.

During the current hantavirus and ebolavirus outbreaks, however, valuable data are being collected, analyzed, and disseminated in time for managers to act. The identification of hantavirus cases on a cruise ship came prior to the entire ship disembarking, allowing quarantines, containment, and controlled repatriation of travelers in ways that allow managers to control the risk of onward transmission. I would argue the information market on the hantavirus outbreak is saturated - there are a couple of cases, they have all been identified, and the vast majority of people in the world are wasting their time spending even a second worrying about this. The small subset of managers who can actually take meaningful actions are all well-informed. It’s possible they would value additional information on real-time diagnostics for patients in quarantine and earlier 100% accuracy systems for determining a patient is unexposed and free to go, so if that’s your niche in science then I hope you publish fast so managers can find your new tool.

Ebola is trickier in some ways, easier in others. Congo isn’t exactly well-known for its wealth and public health capacity and the “medical system” is truly a system of many parts, in this case many gears that turn slowly and many people that never show up in it. People in low-income settings may have other problems in life, and such limited connections with their medical system, that less-severe cases of illness may not register high-enough on their list of priorities to seek care and enter into a system managing an outbreak. In COVID, I advised ministers of health in African nations, for example, and saw this remarkable disconnect between many epidemiologists in high-income countries selling high-income solutions to low-income countries; it felt as offensive as a billionaire selling $1,000,000 cancer cures in rural Appalachia.

An Ebola patient is isolated during transport. Operational intelligence on resources available, from PPE to containment units, epidemiological intelligence on transmission dynamics, and other forms of information determine the impact of an emerging infectious disease in human populations. All else equal, information that arrives faster is better at informing management actions.

What many of these western scientists didn’t realize, however, is that many African nations have their own information system, some designed with more-supportive and empathetic outside support from PEPFAR, USAID, and other entities. For example, the risk of childhood illnesses has led to maternal-child surveillance networks in some countries, and these networks can be repurposed - in COVID, I helped folk in Africa with data processing from such surveillance networks. I don’t know much about Congo, so I won’t try to get you to trust me on a hot take that isn’t informed by careful study, but if I were chatting with folk in Congo about their information needs I would first study the anthropology of Congo a lot before saying anything. I don’t know their political leaders, their many tribes & what they disagree about, the types of technologies people have access to, the demographics of who’s getting infected, and more. However, as a scientist if I wanted to be useful for managers, I would also apply the time-value of information to this anthropological information: the scientist who is the first to truly understand the public at the heart of public health and the managers overseeing the outbreak are most likely to conceive good ideas that resonate with the public and their managers, and most likely to have good instincts about what information is needed and what information is not.

As the outbreak grows, the set of allowable actions changes and the information required to inform these actions may change. Early on, contact tracing is feasible and all information enabling contact tracing + capacity building to meet demand for contact tracing is key (an unexpected source of information may be operational intelligence on human resources: how could contact tracing operations be reorganized to better utilize the human resources available in this locale?). As the outbreak grows, the poor scalability of contact tracing limits the effectiveness of this action and more information is needed to inform more scalable actions, including public messaging, distributed systems to increase case ascertainment, capacity for patients to isolate themselves. This was extremely important in COVID, especially in tribal and rural areas, as non-congregate housing was virtually nonexistant but providing such temporary housing allowed people to self-isolate and not infect family members with higher risk of severe outcomes… there, the information of value was related to real-estate (empty homes, rooms for rent, …) and even mobile homes and trailers used by many rural community members to hunt or spend time outdoors.

Never Forget Your Customer

The time-value of epidemiological information is determined by the returns to managers’ political capital on early actions in an outbreak and, at times, in determining whether or not a possible intervention is likely to succeed at all or if the information comes too late for an allowable action to be effective.

On social media, many scientists forgot their customer during COVID. I don’t fault them - scientists are people and citizens, too, and they have strongly held personal political beliefs. During a pandemic, scientists are asked to advise managers, but they are also living through the pandemic and eager to motivate their own political preferences as citizens. The challenge, however, is that failing to separate one’s scientific advise from their political preferences leads to fair perceptions that science has become political, leading some politicians and their constituents to distrust science as we are seeing among conservatives in the aftermath of COVID. If these demographics were split along racial, gender, or other lines, academics would have no problem understanding how the underrepresentation of key demographics led to these groups being underserved in pandemic-era science policy consultations. However, because the demographic split is along political lines, and because partisanship is so intense in our online era, it’s difficult for many scientists to swallow the pill that they underserved conservatives.

They forgot their customer. Perhaps some deliberately chose to serve only a subset of customers, such as only liberal managers, and now somehow fail to understand how this alienated the customers they didn’t serve with fair consideration of outbreak forecasts, policy efficacy, and even brainstorms of new policies within politically different managers’ constrained set of allowable actions.

The market for scientific intelligence

I use the term “intelligence” here because of its connection to “business intelligence” and “intelligence” as used by governments’ intelligence services. Scientific intelligence is what I described above: it collects data with complex scientific wizardry, processes and analyzes that data with sophisticated scientific models, and provides that information most often to people who are not scientists but who need to make informed actions.

Many scientists focus on the supply side of scientific intelligence. The main difference between me and most scientists, and a feature that made me unusually nimble and effective as a management consultant during the pandemic, is that I focus on the customer first. It doesn’t matter if they’re a Democrat or Republican, if they’re managing a big city or a rural tribe, or if they’re in a high-income or low-income country: my first goal was to understand everything I could about the anthropology of the customer and the setting they’re managing.

My second goal was to get them reliable information faster than everyone else.

This hedge fund approach to scientific intelligence paid dividends. It made customers happy. When other scientists were booted out of the room by furious managers dealing with political blowback, I was retained. Hedge funds used to race for “the fastest wire” or the quickest update on prices, bids, asks, and other data relevant for algorithmic trading. Now, however, the wires are all about the same speed and success in high-frequency trading often comes from the middle operations in scientific intelligence: analysis. Clever fusions of different datasets, clever analytic methods to drip every last drop of information out of data, and other analytic advancements allow trading strategies to be developed, including analyses on epidemiological data that yielded early predictions of a March/April 2020 surge.

Scientists often view competition in purely academic terms - scientists compete with other scientists over the adoption of paradigms and a race to be the first & best-known scientists behind a successful theory.

When it comes to outbreaks, however, scientists are wise to adopt an industry consultant’s ethos and compete as business intelligence people compete in a fair market. Leave everything about your personal life at home and show up ready for business. Focus on the customer, learn about their strategies, platforms, populations, and other anthropological opportunities & constraints. Operating within those constraints, get them the best analyses as fast as possible and described as clear as possible. As the outbreak grows, be ready to adapt data streams to stay ahead of the curve.

The “value” of scientific information in a crisis boils down most crudely to a Sophist’s dream: “man is the measure of all things”. Your customer is always right, not in a moral sense but in the sense that your customer - the manager or the public - ultimately get to make decisions and choose actions, not you. Inform those actions with accurate assessments delivered fast and clearly as possible and you’ll provide a service of enduring value, outcompeting scientists whose assessments are less-accurate, slower, and less clear.

The time-value of information comes from the compounding of money in finance. The reproductive value of kids comes from the compounding of populations that grow. The time-value of epidemiological information, noting the market dynamics defining “value”, comes from the race against time to stop an emerging outbreak.

Companies eager to provide data services in epidemiology should focus on speed and accuracy as the most fundamental KPIs, and decisions-informed as the most important end-goal for any customer pitch.

Good luck, everyone. If anybody needs me, I’ll be in the mountains focusing on the time-value of exercise for my long-term health.