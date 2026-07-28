A Biologist's Guide to Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica Rose's avatar
Jessica Rose
6d

Wonderful read. And I agree. We've lost something of ourselves in the past few years.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alex Washburne
D. Janković's avatar
D. Janković
6d

AI is only as useful as the data it's trained on and while this is abundant in some categories (e.g. generic text and images, computer code in popular languages) it is sparse in others. E.g. AlphaFold is built on decades of public domain X-ray and cryo microscopy data and while usually models single proteins successfully, often struggles predicting protein interactions where training data is far sparser. In other fields (e.g. 3D/CAD/CAM) there ought to be abundant data but it's mostly in private hands. Given the rapaciousness of the AI giants, the perception they're the only beneficiaries of this boom, they may struggle to convince others to hand over data for free. A shame for the AI user, but there does need to be some compensation mechanism for those generating the training data.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Wasburne · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture