When predicting the returns on an investment, it’s common to first estimate the “EV” or expected value of the return, although the shortcomings of this approach are quickly noted by an example. If an investment has a 10% chance of +20% annual returns and 90% chance of breaking even, that will have an EV of +2%, the same EV as an investment with a 100% chance of +2% annual return such as a bond with a 2% yield. The variance of these two strategies’ returns is vastly different, and more extreme strategies with the same EV and higher variance also exist. Financial theorists propose that people will prefer the less-risky investment unless the riskier investment has a higher return (what we call the risk premium, like the hazard pay for your investment being risky).

When virologists discuss the returns on investments in gain of function research of concern, there are a few problems. First of all, virologists are not particularly adept mathematicians - most virologists stop taking math after intro to calculus and, although they may get some black-box statistical training in grad school, their ability to think quantitatively is generally lacking. Someone like me talking about EVs and quantitative risk management will sound like a complete foreigner to many virologists.

Second of all, there is no real data used to estimate the risks but there are some plausible scenarios with unknown probabilities, and consequently many arguments devolve to speculation with people implicitly assigning different plausibility and probability estimates to different scenarios. For example, I think the probability of a severe pandemic from gain of function research of concern (GOFROC) is high and the probability of a life-saving treatment from such work low - I base that off of the premise that GOFROC is to enhance the transmissibility and virulence of pathogens and the basic epidemiology of pathogens whereby transmissible and virulent things like SARS-CoV-2 can rapidly kill people until the whole world is immune. Others differ, but don’t present any data or reasoning other than arguments of authority - nobody can talk about lab safety better than somebody who works in the lab, and those working in the lab claim the labs are safe. I tend to disagree, because I worked in a lab and accidents happen - that’s why we have showers, eye washing stations, and fire extinguishers in labs, why we wear lab coats and goggles, and more. Even if we take every precaution, accidents can still happen.

However, these arguments about lives saved or lost have so far failed to advance the issue, in large part because of the intended effect of avoiding data & quantitative thinking about risks while also saying nobody can talk about risks except those taking them. There’s a bit of a stalemate, similar to the two strategies with +2% returns but vastly different standard deviations, although even the EV for GOFROC is elusive.

In the same way there’s more to financial returns than the EV, there’s more to the risk/return analysis of GOFROC than the simple expected values of lives saved or lost. Let’s suppose for a moment something I disagree with: let’s assume there’s a positive expected value on lives saved from GOFROC purely in terms of treatments invented versus pandemics caused and lives lost during a pandemic. There are other strategies to get treatments that don’t involve taking the risks, so let’s even be more generous and assume the expected value of lives-saved from GOFROC were to exceed the lives-saved from investing that same money into non-GOFROC medical countermeasure research & development.

These are strong assumptions that paint the best-case-scenario for GOFROC. Is it worth having our country fund GOFROC under this best-case-scenario?

Let’s imagine SARS-CoV-2 were to have been a lab leak due to negligence not in Wuhan but in Raliegh, NC and the US funded it. What are the true liabilities incurred by a worst-case-scenario of negligence resulting in a pandemic?

The purely economic cost of the virus is estimated around $16 trillion, not including the hundreds of millions of poor people sent into acute hunger or multidimensional poverty. 28 million people around the world are dead. In a medical malpractice wrongful death settlement, defendants can be asked to pay as much as $500K to $1 million, which would amount to $14-28 trillion for 28 million people dead (assuming the negligence or scientific-malpractice results in similar costs as lives lost for medicine, something I would personally support if I were a juror and especially if the life in question were a loved one). On purely financial terms, causing a pandemic like SARS-CoV-2 would cost $30-44 trillion. The current US GDP is $25 trillion and our national debt is $35 trillion. If a country were to be liable for causing a pandemic and the world were to hold them accountable under fair terms similar to medical malpractice, it would double our national debt overnight.

The financial cost of a pandemic for any party found liable would exceed the US GDP and would likely exceed the current US national debt. Such an historic, instantaneous accumulation of national debt on top of a pandemic could completely up-end our country’s monetary & fiscal policy and cause an unprecedented crisis.

The financial cost of causing a pandemic is an unbearable liability all but ensuring that justice will not be available to victims of a lab-originating pandemic caused by negligence. The lab won’t be able to pay for it, the university won’t be able to pay for it, their state and country won’t be able to pay for it - a GOFROC pandemic would not just kill millions, it could bankrupt our country and cause an unprecedented economic crisis on top of the pandemic.

The world, meanwhile, will be forced to bear the costs.

If the world is forced to bear the costs of a pandemic and no justice can be served, the disdain from unattainable justice would devastate a country’s global standing. Even if the country paid $1 million for every person who died, it’s likely the country’s global standing would crater. Every person who was involved in the decision to fund & conduct this work, from the president down to the grad student who screwed up, would be written down in history as the selfish group who sought fame, glory, and financial reward for countermeasures only to kill millions of family members around the world. The country would be bankrupted by the unbearable liabilities and torched by the unreconcilable fury burning at funeral pyres and crematoria all over the world.

The debate over the origins of SARS-CoV-2 has Wagnerian tones because finding a lab origin would not just solve a scientific problem, it could create a geopolitical one. When people lose loved ones and can correctly identify the party at fault, there is a risk of much more than simply financial settlements and bad reputations. Nations have gone to war over much less, and people have a knack of boycotting countries they don’t like. Diplomatic wrist-slaps and unanswered calls may be the least of a country’s concerns if tempers flare; economic devastation and national insecurity could await a country responsible for causing a pandemic.

Today, everyone in the US and Europe needs to thank whatever Gods may be that the virus originated in Wuhan, and not the Netherlands, North Carolina, Michigan, Boston, or other sites where GOFROC is conducted. Currently, the government of China faces existential risks from broader global awareness of evidence suggesting a lab origin - definitive proof of a lab origin could end China’s hegemonic ambitions. The people of China themselves could revolt if they realized the unpopular lockdowns they suffered through were imposed by the same entity that created the disease. The sooner the US can provide transparency from NIH/NIAID and demonstrate clearly that US taxpayers did not fund this research (praying we did not fund it… and if we did then I pray we can push all liability to the few incompetent fools who did), the sooner we can step away from this ticking time bomb and let China assume the liabilities from their own dangerous research in their own unsafe labs.

The terrifying situation we find ourselves in with the origins of SARS-CoV-2 ought to reveal the true stakes of funding GOFROC. It’s not about the return on investment purely in terms of lives, as there’s more at stake than mere lives, and the fact that the stakes are so huge we contrast them to “mere lives” reveals just how big these stakes are. The mortality burden of one of these research constructs potentially end civilization as we know it, and, even if it doesn’t end all human civilization, it can end whichever civilization was foolish enough to construct it.

There are many investments we can make in science to advance our civilization with similar returns and far less risk. If I were in charge of science funding, I would prioritize funding ideas of scientific and economic value that don’t pose such a plausible risk of ending the country providing the funding. The prudent man rule in finance requires, among other things, that risky speculative investments be avoided by fiduciaries of a trust. Science funders similarly have an obligation to do what’s best for the taxpayers, to serve as a prudent steward of public trust in science who manages the funds, lives, and well-being of taxpayers as one would manage their own. The risks of GOFROC could not be greater, and their benefits are purely speculative - it’s folly to fund such work, and essential that we update federal policy on GOFROC to prudently avoid funding this catastrophically dangerous research.