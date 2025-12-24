Our era of online righteousness could teach us profound and lasting lessons… if only we are able to set aside our righteousness, do the work, and learn the hard lessons that may involve self-examination, self-criticism, and personal growth.

During COVID, I saw the world fracture with fury. Not only did we fail to meet the challenge of the pandemic as scientists, science-policy advisors, and political societies, but we are now failing to learn the lessons after the pandemic. Our failures are better to own with humility, to project onto ourselves as agents of change rather than project onto others as subjects of asymmetric and hypocritical righteousness.

With my current neutral tones, anyone across the divides may think the failures I’m talking about are failures of the other side. This inability to expose oneself to the same gauntlet of critical examination that we focus on others is a disease, it is a moral failing, it is the reason why we are not only failing to meet the challenges of our era, but why we are failing to learn from failures and improve ourselves before the next challenge hits.

Many of my liberal colleagues in science see the failures of the pandemic as failures to control the flow of information and prevent disinformation. They may also see a failure to convey uncertainty in science. What they fail to see, and thus fail to learn, is that their failures were not failures to control information or convey uncertainty, but a failure to grant legitimacy to people who are different. After all the talk about inclusion in liberal circles, COVID held the blade of diversity to the throats of conventional, powerful liberal scientists and asked if they are truly willing to include different perspectives at the table, different paradigms, different political parties, different presidents, people with whom they may have profound differences on most political things but with whom they share ACE2 receptors to which SARS-CoV-2 can bind, and with whom they share the country.

To these liberals, the failures of COVID are captured in “anti-vax” information, “anti-mask” networks, conspiracies about covert sources of funding for what was actually bipartisan and grassroots opposition to many policies pushed on our country by white collar science policy advisors who could work from home. These colleagues live in a bubble in which the lab origin theory is a conspiracy theory, not a serious scientific and forensic possibility, and where they gladly delegitimize, mob, and distance themselves from people (like myself) with the courage to evaluate this theory openly, to present results consistent with a lab origin and publicize them as we publicize all our other scientific findings. For these liberal colleagues, the failures of COVID are entirely the result of inadequate liberal control over narratives on science, policy, and the cause of the pandemic.

They remain blind to their own role in suppressing diverse views, using the influence our society granted them to unlevel the playing fields of policy, and the likely role of science in causing the pandemic in the first place.

Many of my conservative colleagues from COVID battles see the failures of the pandemic as failures of science to be a fair coliseum among different paradigms on policy and countermeasures, a failure of sciencepolicy to separate science from policy, a failure of scientists to stay in their lane when advising on policy informed (but not governed) by scientific insights, a failure of our academy to protect dissident views and a failure of our federal government to limit its power as former NIH directors declared competing scientists as “fringe” and used the awesome power of the federal government to censor and suppress their science. My conservative colleagues from COVID battles remember “The COVIDians” trying to claim they are “the consensus”, to move the end zone and claim that unsettled science is settled in their favor as they spike the ball at the 50 yard line. My conservative colleagues remember Dr. Fauci centering himself and his views as “The Science” at the expense of all other scientists and the large swath of Americans who prefer different policies than Dr. Fauci. We also remember Dr. Fauci telling Dr. Rand Paul that Dr. Paul doesn’t know what he’s talking about with regards to possible herd immunity in NYC in April 2020 or a possible synthetic, research-related origin of SARS-CoV-2 and NIAID funding of gain of function research in Wuhan.

To these conservatives, the failures of COVID are a failure of academic institutions to create space for conservatives - such clear hypocrisy from liberal colleagues virtue signaling about inclusion while excluding brilliant conservatives from academic positions and the legitimacy our society grants to those titles. The failures of COVID are, in the minds of my conservative colleagues, a failure to manage research-related risks and a failure of scientists to own their mistakes, whether the mistake of mismanaging dangerous gain of function research or the mistake of bad forecasts, harmful policies, or unethical mandates of potentially ineffective vaccines. Whenever a conservative raised fair objections to policies strapping masks to their faces or sticking needles in their arms, liberals on social media mounted crusades to delegitimize the conservative, and thus the failure of COVID is a failure of our social system to limit the ability of ideologues in academia to weaponize their power and influence for political ends. Such weaponized institutional positions, from Collins calling Great Barrington signers “fringe” to the myriad so-called “experts” calling people “anti-mask”, “anti-vax”, “far-right” and other scarlet letters of shame all motivate conservative movements to strip these people of social and institutional power, to enervate their positions and prevent them from abusing power again.

They remain blind, however, to the importance of maintaining a coalition by being the change they wish to see in the world. If the problem in COVID was that liberals too-early and unfairly denounced conservative policies and contrary science, the solution is not to secure power, hold the reigns of power tighter than Dr. Fauci, unfairly denounce liberal positions and disregard scientific evidence. If the problem in COVID was that liberals were weaponizing call-outs and purity tests to undermine and exclude their opponents instead of contending with their ideas, the solution is not to use call-outs and purity tests like the Daily Caller does to undermine and exclude liberals open enough to drop political differences and support coalitions seeking to learn the lessons of COVID.

With the election of Donald Trump in 2024 and the appointment of RFK Jr. to Secretary of Health, the conservative coalitions from COVID rose from the fringe and now roam the halls of power in DC. There is promise that granting legitimacy to views and people who were unfairly delegitimized during COVID may right some wrongs in our federal government.

However, it currently feels as if we’re trapped in our siloes and will fail to learn the lessons of COVID.

Architects of “The Science” and policies that caused harm continue to stand behind podiums of distinguished halls, distinguished speakers talking amongst each other about the things they learned with not a single one of the truly (but not institutionally) distinguished colleagues they delegitimized joining them on their panels.

Meanwhile, the underdog coalitions that changed the world in COVID and are now in power are slowly turning on one another. It was easy to be unified in opposition of power, and it is proving difficult to set aside differences and support policies or the process by which we make them when one isn’t getting their way. This is nothing new - coalitions are always easy to form as underdogs and mutinously difficult to maintain when the scales of power tip their way. Divisive and intolerant forces unaware of the delicate nature of this coalition and the ways its diversity granted it a broader legitimacy now seek to Loomer out the liberals who put politics aside and fought beside conservatives, who took great career risks and used their scientific legitimacy to fairly advance the science of a lab origin. Were these people running the distinguished podiums of our elite institutions, they would be just as bad as The COVIDians, just as intolerant of different science and different policy, just as hungry to suppress opposition and force their sciencepolicy on our country.

The real lessons of COVID are not learned by pointing fingers, but by looking inside ourselves and asking how we can be better, softer and more benevolent stewards of scientific and institutional power, not how we could gain and use to our advantage the power that hurt us during COVID. If we can’t be the change we want to see in the world, then the world will not change.

The next pandemic will find us squabbling over power, one party hating the other and vice versa, everyone using every lever of power at their disposal to win advantage, all of us having failed to learn the lessons of COVID. Instead of institutionalizing the ethos that we are all flesh and blood susceptible to disease, heart and soul raised in communities and cultures with values we hold dear, all human beings deserving of rights and legitimacy, all Americans deserving of a voice and an opportunity to participate in science and science policy, we will have normalized the exact evils that fractured us during COVID.

If we are serious about learning the lessons of COVID, it will require each and every one of us owning our failures and taking the first, brave step to reassign legitimacy to colleagues they otherwise disagreed with. Whoever can build a movement based on this ethos of reconciliation and understanding, tolerance and growth, will build the movement that makes the next pandemic challenge a greater success and less tortuous failure than the last one.