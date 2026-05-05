A Biologist's Guide to Life

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Sharon F.'s avatar
Sharon F.
2d

Thanks for this excellent overview! I only wonder whether it might be better to build up research capacity and safe labs in the originating countries ( of the disease) rather than move them around. Like you said, the labs can share sequences rather than viruses.

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BILLY BOSTICKSON's avatar
BILLY BOSTICKSON
2d

Two big problems with the U.S. approach:

1. Every other country in the world is also justified to do the same, and I don't think Americans would be too happy about Russians, Chinese, Iranian and North Korean Researchers collecting deadly pathogens in the United States to take home and "experiment on". even if they did loudly proclaim that it was only to develop countermeasures and vaccines "just in case" or more problematic still "to protect our warfighters".

2.These pathogen "butterfly collecting" activities raise certain suspicions in the eyes of Russia, China, Cuba, North Korea, Venezuela, etc., who, considering historical precedents, may not believe the public justifications for such activity, nor what the intent is, nor what exact experiments are taking place with these pathogens in U.S. labs.

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