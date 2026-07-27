A Biologist's Guide to Life

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Michael's avatar
Michael
7d

"You are what you eat".

I shall be eternally offended the next time someone calls me a dick.

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BrandonofLookeba's avatar
BrandonofLookeba
6d

Excellent writing. I’m a casual fan of physics…aka I like to read books and articles by people who are better at math than me. It has occurred to me that we exist in a manner we don’t ever discuss. That every particle that exists now also existed at the very beginning (bang or creation it doesn’t really matter). And we are made of these. As time moves forward we recycle those particles. We share them with all things living or not. We are more tightly bound to each other and the universe than I ever imagined.

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