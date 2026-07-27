The formation, collapse, and explosion of stars scatters atoms throughout the universe that swirl together, form planets, and make up all the matter we engage with in this wonderful life we get to live.

When we say you are stardust, this is the galactic perspective conjured - the dust of exploding stars swirled together to form you.

Yet… you are not the same stardust today that you were yesterday, let alone last year. As your skin cells shed from your body, the stardust they contained is lost forever to us and diffused back into the world’s stardust exchange. Every breath you breathe exhales CO2, expiring Carbon and Oxygen that previously lived within sugars and fats in your body. Every time you pee, you excrete Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Oxygen, and other motes of stardust that previously formed your muscles and proteins in your body. When you eat food, you consume the stardust of other living things, whether plants or animals, and your body uses their stardust to replace that which you lost.

This great stardust exchange among living things leaves a trace. It weaves us together with all the living things we’ve ever eaten in ways scientists can measure.

How we track the stardust exchange: Isotopic Signatures

To measure this stardust exchange, we somehow need to track atoms. This seems like an impossible task because atoms are defined as these identical building blocks of matter, yet they are not all the same.

At the relevant scale for our analysis of stardust, atoms are comprised of three subatomic particles: electrons that carry a negative charge, protons that carry a positive charge, and neutrons that carry no charge. Electrons zip around orbits quickly and unpredictably while protons and neutrons cozy up in the nucleus at the center of the atom. Atoms are defined on the periodic table by the number of protons in their nucleus. Hydrogen (H) has just one proton. Carbon (C) has six (see the number 6, the atomic number, above the letter C in the periodic table below). Nitrogen (N) has 7, Oxygen (O) has 8, and so on all the way to atoms like Uranium (U) with 92 protons and beyond.

Atoms form chemical bonds with other atoms to become molecules. Water (H2O) is formed by two hydrogen atoms “bonding” with an oxygen atom. What bonds atoms together? They retain the protons and neutrons cozied up in their nuclei, but the electrons zipping about orbits find they can zip about orbits between atoms, a process we colloquially call atoms “sharing” electrons to form chemical bonds.

Bear with me. I know you signed up for stardust, not a chemistry class, but like most things in science the stardust only gets more beautiful as we learn a little more.

While atoms are defined by the number of protons in their nuclei, they can have different numbers of neutrons and still be the same atoms forming the same chemical bonds (e.g. the H in H2O can have zero, one, or two neutrons and still be an H sharing electrons with the O in H2O). The number of neutrons doesn’t change the charge of the nucleus, but it still changes the atom slightly, affecting how strongly it holds onto these electrons it shares, and thus how strong of chemical bonds it forms, or how easily these bonds are broken.

Atoms with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons are called isotopes. That isotopes change the chemical behavior of atoms is something we all know - Uranium enrichment for nuclear power, for example, isn’t about improving the purity of Uranium relative to other atoms (although that’s important), but about changing the number of neutrons within Uranium atoms such that the atoms are more fissile, easier to split to form a chain reaction releasing energy that heats water that turns turbines that generates electricity in a nuclear reactor.

Life is an economy built around chemical transactions. The purpose of these chemical transactions is to acquire and synthesize building blocks required for growth, or break down chemical bonds to release energy for activities or to create new chemical bonds better suited to the “buyer” in the chemical transaction. The chemical transactions in life take place at different rates depending on which isotopes are on the table, a process called fractionation analogous to good fruits being set aside and sold at a higher price and less-ideal fruits being used for other purposes where customers don’t see the funky fruit (juices, wines, etc.).

Glucose, for example, is one of the most important molecules in the living economy. Glucose (C6H12O6) has six carbon atoms, 12 hydrogen atoms, and 6 oxygen atoms. Plants use the energy from sunlight, CO2, and H2O to form glucose and O2 in the process called photosynthesis. In this way, plants are “primary producers” of the living world analogous to oil refineries that convert unusable crude into usable fuel. When we eat plants, our bodies seek fuel: we break down glucose into CO2, H2O, and energy. Thus, glucose is like gasoline refined by plants and combusted by animals, a battery charged by plants and drained by animals.

During photosynthesis, plants have to break the bonds between carbon and oxygen in CO2, pulling these shared electrons away from the Oxygen atoms so that they may zip around new orbits and be shared with other carbon atoms and hydrogen atoms in glucose. This separation of stardust is why photosynthesis inhales CO2 and exhales O2 - the oxygen we breathe is just CO2 with the carbon stardust removed.

Now, if carbon has more neutrons in its nucleus, it tends to be harder to separate from the Oxygen with which it shares electrons. As a consequence, the rate at which CO2 with “heavy” (more-neutrons) carbon like 13C (Carbon with 6 protons, as always, and 7 neutrons, thus a molecular weight of 13) is integrated into glucose is slower than the rate at which “normal” carbon 12C is integrated into glucose. As a consequence, when you measure the percentage of 13C versus 12C carbon atoms in the CO2 in the atmosphere and in the glucose of plants, you’ll find a higher concentration of 13C in the air than in plants.

Plants vary, however, in the exact method they use to separate the C in CO2. While the protein they use - Rubisco - is more or less the same across plants in its lesser ability to separate 13C compared to 12C, the ways plants gobble up air and the additional chemical reactions they use between CO2 and glucose vary. Some plants just keep their microscopic lungs on their leaves (stoma) open, allowing for a continual recirculation of CO2, so they will continually grab CO2 from a fresh supply of air - these plants have significantly reduced concentrations of 13C compared to atmospheric CO2. Others like some cacti take big gulps during the evening when temperatures are lower and thus the rate at which plants lose water is lower, resulting in a fixed pool of CO2 such that as 13C tends to remain in CO2, the CO2 in these little plant lungs becomes more concentrated in 13C and the plants tend to eventually separate more of the 13C - these plants have 13C somewhat reduced compared to atmospheric CO2, but not quite as severely as their open-stoma relatives. There are other plants as well with different processes that lead to unique 13C concentrations.

Now to bring it all home:

You are what you eat. If you measure the 13C in your blood, it is a mixture of the 13C concentrations of all the plants you eat.

In the desert grasslands south of Albuquerque where I grew up, there are many species of plants with many different types of photosynthesis. These plants have their own carbon isotopic signatures that flow through the food web like dollars flowing through banks in our economy. Warne et al (2010), for example, measured the carbon isotopic ratios within the blood of lizards in these arid grasslands and the isotopic ratios varied across lizards - as different lizards eat different prey that eat different plants with different carbon isotopic ratios - and across seasons - as different patterns of rainfall allowed different plants to create glucose at different rates, and generalist herbivores would eat more of whichever plant is creating more glucose.

There are more atoms to life than just Carbon, and every atom tells its own story.

While Carbon goes between glucose and CO2 in photosynthesis and respiration, Nitrogen is pulled from atmospheric N2, forms amino acids in organisms, and is excreted in urea. The end result of this process is a different pattern of isotope flux through ecosystems - instead of Nitrogen revealing the source of atmospheric N2 separation, the stable isotopes of heavy Nitrogen tend to concentrate in tissues the higher up the food chain you go such that plants, insects that eat plants, and lizards that eat insects will have stepwise differences in their Nitrogen isotopic concentrations.

Water, meanwhile, has heavy Hydrogen and heavy Oxygen atoms that vary how the H2O evaporates from pools and precipitates as rain, with heavier isotopes being less likely to evaporate, more likely to precipitate. When pools of water are left out in the open desert, they slowly accumulate heavy hydrogen and oxygen concentrations that differ markedly from surrounding plants whose water comes from rainfall and water stored deep underground. Wolf et al. (2002) looked at the Carbon and Hydrogen isotopes in the blood of doves in the Saguaro Desert whose keystone species are the iconic Saguaro cacti. Wolf et al. found that some doves use Saguaro cacti only as a source of carbon and use standing pools of water left by humans as their source of water, while other, desert-adapted species use Saguaro cacti as their source of both carbon and hydrogen (water).

When water evaporates from the ocean near the equator, that leaves a mark in the hydrogen and oxygen isotopes present in clouds. As clouds move towards the poles, some water precipitates out, disproportionately taking heavy hydrogen and oxygen with it, leaving the clouds further deprived of these heavy isotopes, creating rainfall closer to the poles that also has lower and lower concentrations of heavy isotopes the closer it gets to the poles. When migratory birds move North to South and vice-versa, the water in their body reflects the isotopic concentrations of the rainfall at latitudes whence they came.

You are what you eat

These processes by which isotopes flow through plants, insects, lizards, and birds also happen in your own body. The water you drink comes from pools whose isotopic concentrations are different from other pools and bodies and rivers of water. The carbon you eat comes from plants with peculiar isotopic concentrations - in fact, the peculiar Carbon isotopic concentration of corn, for example, can be used to test athletes for steroids to assess whether their steroids were synthesized by a human’s typical diet or chemically synthesized in a lab from too-monocultural a plant’s isotopic pool. The nitrogen isotopes in your blood tell a story of the generalist heterotrophic organism you are, eating a mix of plants and cows, chickens, pigs, and other domesticated animals that eat plants.

The stardust in your body swirls with stories of the plants and animals and clouds it previously traveled through. We do not own this stardust, as even as we live we release Carbon when we respire, we excrete Nitrogen when we urinate (intentional use of word whose root stems from the chemical, “urea”, containing the nitrogen excreted), we evaporate water when we perspire.

That we are the same person today despite being comprised of different atoms is not just a question for philosophy, it’s also a source of wonder for ecology as the atoms living things exchange with the world from the basis of living system’s many functions, like photosynthesis and respiration, and interactions, like herbivory and predation.

The next cup of water you drink, I want you to imagine the trillions of Hydrogen and Oxygen atoms, heavy and light, that flow through your GI tract like a colorful river whose colors become absorbed by your intestines and diffused into your blood. The next chicken or burger or steak you eat, I want you to imagine the nitrogen in the proteins you consume, starting once upon a time as N2 in the air, then slowly concentrating itself in the plants and then animals you eat until integrating into the amino acids forming the hemoglobin in your blood, the muscles in your arms, the hair on your head. When you breathe and feel your heart beat, know that the blood in your veins is immersed in a liquid mixture of all the water you’ve ever consumed. When you walk down the street, lift a heavy object, or blink your eyelids, know that the proteins making your muscles move are colorful molecular machines whose atomic nuts and bolts come from a blended mix of all the animals and plants you’ve ever eaten.

Descending from a day of climbing in the Sandia Mountains outside Albuquerque. Tall grasses, cacti, oaks, and junipers photosynthesize as the nitrogen in legs moves my body and glucose in my blood powers my cells.

The next time you look in the mirror, I want you to see the colorful, swirling, miraculous story of stardust inside you. Your story is not just the story we tell in our minds as the person we were as kids, what we’ve done, and who we’ve become as adults, but your story is woven into the stardust of the world in all the atoms you’ve exchanged with the world around you.

You are what you eat, and you always will be.