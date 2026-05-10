A Biologist's Guide to Life

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Buffy Gilfoil's avatar
Buffy Gilfoil
May 11

This is a fascinating piece for celebrating Mother's Day. Congrats to you and your mom for her now-normal pancreas. I liked your mention of Dr. en (Dine) partly because he's Navajo and the Navajo CODE talkers helped the U.S. in WWII.

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
May 11

Alex, I’ve wanted to ask you how your mother was doing but felt it maybe too intrusive a question. I am so thrilled that it’s all going in a positive direction and things are looking up.

My mother died from a medical intervention that, in my mind looking back wasn’t necessary. I miss my mother as we were really close. I get a small smidgeon of comfort knowing many of her genes are living inside of me, so she’s not completely dead. Sometimes I think we are mere vessels for the continuation of genes, they don’t die but get passed on to our offspring and our offspring pass them on to their offspring like a linear line to maybe infinity. Ourselves are important for the continuation of genes and that defines life. I’m no biologist, which is evident, but I do question and think in limited ways. I believe I read somewhere that humans share 5% of the genetic code, 95% is different. Thank you for posting this and I am happy about your mother.

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