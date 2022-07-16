A Biologist's Guide to Life

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Kerrand Elsa's avatar
Kerrand Elsa
Nov 28, 2022

I hope on the contrary that this will not be the last article that you will write on the covid. It will take many more years to analyze what happened and recognize mistakes. It's very important for next time

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Paul K's avatar
Paul K
Nov 5, 2022

Hi Alex, this is an incredible piece. I’m devouring “every word”. I’m halfway through and will pick up the rest tomorrow (1am in the UK).

Just wanted to say that this is a really valuable story that you are telling. So sorry for the hostility and silencing you’ve experienced. Thank you for all you’ve done and the person you’ve chosen to be through this time.

The more I read your work and journey, the more I love your heart, and mind. Keep being you.

(As you’ve so well articulated, when you see something, you have to say something (your precise wording is better). I’m speaking up in my own little corner in my way, part of which includes sharing narrative-questioning content, such as your latest CSI (“Totality”) post on Facebook.)

Best wishes,

Paul

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