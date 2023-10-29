A Biologist's Guide to Life
A Scientist's Civic Duty
How to maintain this delicate relationship between science & society
Apr 7
Alex Washburne
Striking new evidence of a zoonotic origin
Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak, Kristian Andersen et al. may have been right all along!
Apr 1
Alex Washburne
March 2024
Be Happy. Shop at REI.
The rest is just details.
Mar 24
Alex Washburne
The Path of Heterodoxy
I shall be telling this with a sigh Somewhere ages and ages hence: Two roads diverged in a wood, and I— I took the one less traveled by, And that has…
Mar 2
Alex Washburne
February 2024
eLife's Suppression of Science
A case study of peer review enabling academic abuse
Feb 23
Alex Washburne
The Pathogenic Academic Lobby
Scientists For Science - the "boys will be boys" of science
Feb 10
Alex Washburne
January 2024
The Strength of Evidence for a Lab Origin
Probable cause, preponderance of evidence, and beyond reasonable doubt
Jan 28
Alex Washburne
The Hunt for the Origin of SARS-CoV-2
Deciphering the tracks left in the genome of SARS-CoV-2 & drafts of DEFUSE
Jan 26
Alex Washburne
October 2023
COVID Amnesty?
Perhaps after COVID accountability
Oct 29, 2023
Alex Washburne
We're All Living on Borrowed Atoms
We are all transient works of atomic art
Oct 28, 2023
Alex Washburne
Tales from the Field Part 1
Ecology, and the ecologists who study it.
Oct 14, 2023
Alex Washburne
Building a Better Scientific State
Don't just fund science. Upgrade it.
Oct 8, 2023
Alex Washburne
