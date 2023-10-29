A Biologist's Guide to Life

Home
Archive
About
A Scientist's Civic Duty
How to maintain this delicate relationship between science & society
  
Alex Washburne
11
Striking new evidence of a zoonotic origin
Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak, Kristian Andersen et al. may have been right all along!
  
Alex Washburne
19

March 2024

Be Happy. Shop at REI.
The rest is just details.
  
Alex Washburne
31
The Path of Heterodoxy
I shall be telling this with a sigh Somewhere ages and ages hence: Two roads diverged in a wood, and I— I took the one less traveled by, And that has…
  
Alex Washburne
20

February 2024

eLife's Suppression of Science
A case study of peer review enabling academic abuse
  
Alex Washburne
22
The Pathogenic Academic Lobby
Scientists For Science - the "boys will be boys" of science
  
Alex Washburne
23

January 2024

The Strength of Evidence for a Lab Origin
Probable cause, preponderance of evidence, and beyond reasonable doubt
  
Alex Washburne
185
The Hunt for the Origin of SARS-CoV-2
Deciphering the tracks left in the genome of SARS-CoV-2 & drafts of DEFUSE
  
Alex Washburne
17

October 2023

COVID Amnesty?
Perhaps after COVID accountability
  
Alex Washburne
25
We're All Living on Borrowed Atoms
We are all transient works of atomic art
  
Alex Washburne
Tales from the Field Part 1
Ecology, and the ecologists who study it.
  
Alex Washburne
5
Building a Better Scientific State
Don't just fund science. Upgrade it.
  
Alex Washburne
32
© 2024 Alex Wasburne
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture